Viyash Scientific Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIYASH SCIENTIFIC

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Viyash Scientific along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹200.10 Closed
-5.90₹ -12.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Viyash Scientific Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.05₹208.85
₹200.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.00₹260.30
₹200.10
Open Price
₹202.30
Prev. Close
₹212.65
Volume
46,471

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Viyash Scientific has declined 4.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 34.30%.

Viyash Scientific’s current P/E of 113.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Viyash Scientific Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Viyash Scientific		-8.84-6.06-5.9213.4041.5147.39-3.81
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Viyash Scientific has gained 41.51% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Viyash Scientific has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Viyash Scientific Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Viyash Scientific Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5219.05217.04
10218.38216.9
20214.02214.52
50208.57211.1
100212.3207.36
200198.41198.11

Viyash Scientific Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Viyash Scientific saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.41%, while DII stake increased to 7.36%, FII holding rose to 3.16%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Viyash Scientific Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,25,02,0501.67458.16
14,77,1268.8330.08
10,93,8652.1122.27

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Viyash Scientific Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 12:14 AM ISTViyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 10, 2026, 11:12 PM ISTViyash Scientific - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 09, 2026, 8:16 PM ISTViyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 3:22 AM ISTViyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 06, 2026, 1:51 PM ISTViyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Viyash Scientific

Sequent Scientific Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC036685 and registration number is 036685. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Kamal K Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajaram Narayanan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vedprakash Ragate
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gregory Andrews
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bharadwaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Fabian Kausche
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Hari Babu Bodepudi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revati Kasture
    Independent Director

FAQs on Viyash Scientific Share Price

What is the share price of Viyash Scientific?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viyash Scientific is ₹200.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Viyash Scientific?

The Viyash Scientific is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Viyash Scientific?

The market cap of Viyash Scientific is ₹8,741.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Viyash Scientific?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Viyash Scientific are ₹208.85 and ₹195.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Viyash Scientific?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viyash Scientific stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viyash Scientific is ₹260.30 and 52-week low of Viyash Scientific is ₹111.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Viyash Scientific performed historically in terms of returns?

The Viyash Scientific has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, 34.3% over 1 year, 47.5% across 3 years, and -4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Viyash Scientific?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viyash Scientific are 113.81 and 9.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Viyash Scientific News

