Here's the live share price of Viyash Scientific along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Viyash Scientific has declined 4.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 34.30%.
Viyash Scientific’s current P/E of 113.81x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Viyash Scientific
|-8.84
|-6.06
|-5.92
|13.40
|41.51
|47.39
|-3.81
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Viyash Scientific has gained 41.51% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Viyash Scientific has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|219.05
|217.04
|10
|218.38
|216.9
|20
|214.02
|214.52
|50
|208.57
|211.1
|100
|212.3
|207.36
|200
|198.41
|198.11
In the latest quarter, Viyash Scientific saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.41%, while DII stake increased to 7.36%, FII holding rose to 3.16%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,25,02,050
|1.67
|458.16
|14,77,126
|8.83
|30.08
|10,93,865
|2.11
|22.27
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
|Viyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
|Viyash Scientific - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:16 PM IST
|Viyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 3:22 AM IST
|Viyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:51 PM IST
|Viyash Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Sequent Scientific Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC036685 and registration number is 036685. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Viyash Scientific is ₹200.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Viyash Scientific is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Viyash Scientific is ₹8,741.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Viyash Scientific are ₹208.85 and ₹195.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Viyash Scientific stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Viyash Scientific is ₹260.30 and 52-week low of Viyash Scientific is ₹111.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Viyash Scientific has shown returns of -5.9% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, 34.3% over 1 year, 47.5% across 3 years, and -4.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Viyash Scientific are 113.81 and 9.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.