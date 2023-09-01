What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹47,73.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is 9.82 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is 2.3 as on .

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹184.10 as on .