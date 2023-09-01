Follow Us

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Share Price

ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹184.10 Closed
1.632.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.00₹185.00
₹184.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.65₹199.30
₹184.10
Open Price
₹180.00
Prev. Close
₹181.15
Volume
63,03,257

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.67
  • R2187.33
  • R3190.17
  • Pivot
    182.83
  • S1181.17
  • S2178.33
  • S3176.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.04181.37
  • 10111.44182.18
  • 20111.52183.61
  • 50113.24182.98
  • 100105.26176.24
  • 200109.02162.58

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund33,32,3010.2765.25
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund28,70,2661.356.2
Samco Flexi Cap Fund21,70,0005.5242.49
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund14,44,4291.1928.28
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund13,20,1130.7525.85
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund13,18,8980.5425.82
UTI Core Equity Fund12,49,9311.324.47
Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund12,30,0000.7324.08
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund11,18,7120.7221.9
Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Segregated Portfolio 111,18,7120.7221.9
  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Aditya Birla Capital Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:50 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Aditya Birla Capital Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:23 PM

About Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2007PLC058890 and registration number is 058890. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2416.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Santrupt Misra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Romesh Sobti
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi R Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P H Ravikumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹47,73.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is 9.82 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹184.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹199.30 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹106.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

