Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Capital has gained 48.97% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), HDB Financial Services (-11.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|401.73
|413.36
|10
|400.57
|407.98
|20
|400.81
|402.47
|50
|382.36
|387.7
|100
|358.04
|370.7
|200
|349.34
|345.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.12%, FII holding rose to 7.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,24,59,381
|5.49
|2,056.15
|1,02,92,887
|0.92
|403.43
|80,53,405
|1.62
|315.65
|64,32,301
|0.87
|252.11
|64,09,775
|2.29
|251.23
|63,70,108
|1.63
|249.68
|39,14,874
|2.22
|153.44
|38,80,761
|2.45
|152.11
|37,20,982
|0.5
|145.84
|32,00,000
|1.03
|125.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Capital - Analyst/Investor Meet- Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Aditya Birla Capital - Statement Of No Deviation/Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2007PLC058890 and registration number is 058890. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17473.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2619.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Capital is ₹414.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹113,426.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Capital are ₹422.80 and ₹404.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹430.55 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹267.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Capital has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 12.36% over 3 months, 48.97% over 1 year, 30.76% across 3 years, and 28.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital are 27.64 and 3.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global