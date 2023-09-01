Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|33,32,301
|0.27
|65.25
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|28,70,266
|1.3
|56.2
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|21,70,000
|5.52
|42.49
|UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|14,44,429
|1.19
|28.28
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|13,20,113
|0.75
|25.85
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|13,18,898
|0.54
|25.82
|UTI Core Equity Fund
|12,49,931
|1.3
|24.47
|Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund
|12,30,000
|0.73
|24.08
|Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund
|11,18,712
|0.72
|21.9
|Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Segregated Portfolio 1
|11,18,712
|0.72
|21.9
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2007PLC058890 and registration number is 058890. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2416.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹47,73.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is 9.82 and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹184.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹199.30 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is ₹106.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.