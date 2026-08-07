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Aditya Birla Capital Share Price

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BSE

ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL

Aditya Birla Group | Largecap | BSE
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Finance
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Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹414.50 Closed
-2.47₹ -10.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Birla Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹404.60₹422.80
₹414.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹267.00₹430.55
₹414.50
Open Price
₹422.80
Prev. Close
₹425.00
Volume
2,31,457

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Capital has gained 48.97% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), HDB Financial Services (-11.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Aditya Birla Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5401.73413.36
10400.57407.98
20400.81402.47
50382.36387.7
100358.04370.7
200349.34345.79

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.12%, FII holding rose to 7.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Birla Capital Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,24,59,3815.492,056.15
1,02,92,8870.92403.43
80,53,4051.62315.65
64,32,3010.87252.11
64,09,7752.29251.23
63,70,1081.63249.68
39,14,8742.22153.44
38,80,7612.45152.11
37,20,9820.5145.84
32,00,0001.03125.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aditya Birla Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Capital - Analyst/Investor Meet- Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTAditya Birla Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTAditya Birla Capital - Statement Of No Deviation/Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Preferential Issue For The

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ2007PLC058890 and registration number is 058890. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17473.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2619.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Vishakha Mulye
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rakesh Singh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. K K Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P H Ravikumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saloni Narayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Capital is ₹414.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Capital?

The Aditya Birla Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Capital?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹113,426.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Capital are ₹422.80 and ₹404.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹430.55 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹267.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Birla Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Birla Capital has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 12.36% over 3 months, 48.97% over 1 year, 30.76% across 3 years, and 28.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital are 27.64 and 3.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Birla Capital News

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