What is the share price of Aditya Birla Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Capital is ₹414.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Capital? The Aditya Birla Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Capital? The market cap of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹113,426.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Capital are ₹422.80 and ₹404.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹430.55 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Capital is ₹267.00 as on .

How has the Aditya Birla Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Birla Capital has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 2.23% for the past month, 12.36% over 3 months, 48.97% over 1 year, 30.76% across 3 years, and 28.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Capital are 27.64 and 3.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global