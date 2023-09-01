Follow Us

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HAPPIEST MINDS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹924.70 Closed
-0.38-3.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹920.35₹936.00
₹924.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹763.25₹1,092.90
₹924.70
Open Price
₹936.00
Prev. Close
₹928.25
Volume
2,78,009

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1932.48
  • R2942.07
  • R3948.13
  • Pivot
    926.42
  • S1916.83
  • S2910.77
  • S3901.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5994.21913.75
  • 10994.57911.13
  • 20995.77913.89
  • 501,018.83919.01
  • 100956.59910.49
  • 2001,015.04912.33

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,58,1280.3133.12
PGIM India Small Cap Fund2,19,4990.8920.3
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,53,3350.1214.18
Union Small Cap Fund1,37,5621.4813.32
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund55,0000.525.09
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 15028,0560.282.59
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund27,4650.282.54
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund25,2290.282.33
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF11,5290.271.07
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF5,8070.270.54
View All Mutual Funds

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2011PLC057931 and registration number is 057931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1033.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Soota
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Joseph Anantharaju
    Exec. Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubha Rao Mayya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹14,134.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is 61.19 and PB ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is 16.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹924.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,92.90 and 52-week low of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹763.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

