Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,58,128
|0.31
|33.12
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|2,19,499
|0.89
|20.3
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,53,335
|0.12
|14.18
|Union Small Cap Fund
|1,37,562
|1.48
|13.32
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|55,000
|0.52
|5.09
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|28,056
|0.28
|2.59
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|27,465
|0.28
|2.54
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|25,229
|0.28
|2.33
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|11,529
|0.27
|1.07
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|5,807
|0.27
|0.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2011PLC057931 and registration number is 057931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1033.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹14,134.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is 61.19 and PB ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is 16.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹924.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,92.90 and 52-week low of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is ₹763.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.