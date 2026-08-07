Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

HAPPIEST MINDS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Happiest Minds Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹403.00 Closed
-0.84₹ -3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Happiest Minds Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹403.00₹415.50
₹403.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹305.30₹636.10
₹403.00
Open Price
₹406.60
Prev. Close
₹406.40
Volume
59,166

Source: Dion Global

Happiest Minds Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Happiest Minds Technologies		6.9215.293.711.83-32.20-24.37-22.48
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Happiest Minds Technologies has declined 32.20% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Happiest Minds Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Happiest Minds Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5381.96389.07
10377.89384.59
20377.62378.78
50364.66372.23
100371.59380.67
200413.73421.21

Source: Dion Global

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Happiest Minds Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.66%, FII holding rose to 6.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,62,8870.27107.87

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Happiest Minds Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTHappiest Minds Tech - Transcript Of The 15Th Annual General Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTHappiest Minds Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTHappiest Minds Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTHappiest Minds Tech - Communication To Shareholders - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTHappiest Minds Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2011PLC057931 and registration number is 057931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1726.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Soota
    Chairman & Chief Mentor
  • Mr. Joseph Anantharaju
    Co-Chairman
  • Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Srivastava
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubha Rao Mayya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mittu Sridhara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Happiest Minds Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Happiest Minds Technologies?

The Happiest Minds Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Happiest Minds Technologies?

The market cap of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹6,136.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Happiest Minds Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Happiest Minds Technologies are ₹415.50 and ₹403.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Happiest Minds Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happiest Minds Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹636.10 and 52-week low of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹305.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Happiest Minds Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Happiest Minds Technologies has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, 15.29% for the past month, 3.71% over 3 months, -32.2% over 1 year, -24.37% across 3 years, and -22.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies are 27.51 and 3.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Happiest Minds Technologies News

More Happiest Minds Technologies News
Market Pulse