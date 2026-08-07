Here's the live share price of Happiest Minds Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|6.92
|15.29
|3.71
|1.83
|-32.20
|-24.37
|-22.48
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Happiest Minds Technologies has declined 32.20% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Happiest Minds Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|381.96
|389.07
|10
|377.89
|384.59
|20
|377.62
|378.78
|50
|364.66
|372.23
|100
|371.59
|380.67
|200
|413.73
|421.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Happiest Minds Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.66%, FII holding rose to 6.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,62,887
|0.27
|107.87
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Happiest Minds Tech - Transcript Of The 15Th Annual General Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Happiest Minds Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Happiest Minds Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Happiest Minds Tech - Communication To Shareholders - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Happiest Minds Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2011PLC057931 and registration number is 057931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1726.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Happiest Minds Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹6,136.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Happiest Minds Technologies are ₹415.50 and ₹403.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happiest Minds Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹636.10 and 52-week low of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹305.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Happiest Minds Technologies has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, 15.29% for the past month, 3.71% over 3 months, -32.2% over 1 year, -24.37% across 3 years, and -22.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies are 27.51 and 3.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global