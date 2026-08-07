What is the share price of Bank of Baroda? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Baroda is ₹250.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bank of Baroda? The Bank of Baroda is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Baroda? The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹129,284.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bank of Baroda? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of Baroda are ₹251.30 and ₹248.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of Baroda? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Baroda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Baroda is ₹325.55 and 52-week low of Bank of Baroda is ₹231.00 as on .

How has the Bank of Baroda performed historically in terms of returns? The Bank of Baroda has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.93% for the past month, -7.53% over 3 months, 3.33% over 1 year, 9.69% across 3 years, and 25.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda are 7.12 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global