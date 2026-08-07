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Bank of Baroda Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANK OF BARODA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)Rural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Bharat 22BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE MomentumBSE PSUBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Bank of Baroda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹250.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bank of Baroda Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.15₹251.30
₹250.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.00₹325.55
₹250.00
Open Price
₹250.70
Prev. Close
₹250.00
Volume
18,66,080

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Baroda Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bank of Baroda has gained 3.33% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bank of Baroda has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Bank of Baroda Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Baroda Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5242.65245.15
10244.03245.19
20245.96247.91
50260.88256.29
100266.26264.14
200278.74267.17

Source: Dion Global

Bank of Baroda Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bank of Baroda remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.41%, FII holding rose to 10.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bank of Baroda Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,68,28,7923.161,275.62
3,00,00,0000.77817.2
2,18,50,0002.12595.19
2,16,46,9501.42589.66
1,74,53,0650.45475.42
1,68,89,1050.68460.06
1,43,50,0005.85390.89
1,14,11,7162.87310.86
93,16,4691.27253.78
87,75,0000.3239.03

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bank of Baroda Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTBank of Baroda - Outcome Of Capital Raising Committee Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTBank of Baroda - Investor Conference Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTBank of Baroda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTBank of Baroda - Intimation Of Capital Raising Committee Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTBank of Baroda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1911PLC007676 and registration number is 007676. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75983.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 925.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Debadatta Chand
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Lal Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Tyagi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Beena Vaheed
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindran Menon
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dube
    Shareholder Director
  • Mrs. Nina Nagpal
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Ashish Madhaorao More
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoranjan Mishra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bank of Baroda Share Price

What is the share price of Bank of Baroda?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Baroda is ₹250.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bank of Baroda?

The Bank of Baroda is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Baroda?

The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹129,284.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bank of Baroda?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of Baroda are ₹251.30 and ₹248.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of Baroda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Baroda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Baroda is ₹325.55 and 52-week low of Bank of Baroda is ₹231.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bank of Baroda performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bank of Baroda has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.93% for the past month, -7.53% over 3 months, 3.33% over 1 year, 9.69% across 3 years, and 25.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda are 7.12 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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