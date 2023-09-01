Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|4,18,28,792
|4.01
|845.78
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,90,00,000
|2.06
|788.58
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|3,74,02,030
|1.25
|756.27
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,76,31,900
|0.73
|356.52
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,70,00,000
|1
|343.74
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|1,34,55,000
|1.52
|272.06
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|1,29,20,706
|19.47
|261.26
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|1,06,18,856
|19.47
|214.71
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|96,90,000
|0.93
|195.93
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|93,35,320
|0.79
|188.76
Bank of Baroda is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1911PLC007676 and registration number is 007676. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75983.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 925.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹96,782.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bank of Baroda is 6.49 and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Baroda is ₹190.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Baroda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Baroda is ₹210.80 and 52-week low of Bank of Baroda is ₹124.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.