Here's the live share price of Bank of Baroda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bank of Baroda has gained 3.33% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bank of Baroda has outperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|242.65
|245.15
|10
|244.03
|245.19
|20
|245.96
|247.91
|50
|260.88
|256.29
|100
|266.26
|264.14
|200
|278.74
|267.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bank of Baroda remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.41%, FII holding rose to 10.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,68,28,792
|3.16
|1,275.62
|3,00,00,000
|0.77
|817.2
|2,18,50,000
|2.12
|595.19
|2,16,46,950
|1.42
|589.66
|1,74,53,065
|0.45
|475.42
|1,68,89,105
|0.68
|460.06
|1,43,50,000
|5.85
|390.89
|1,14,11,716
|2.87
|310.86
|93,16,469
|1.27
|253.78
|87,75,000
|0.3
|239.03
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Bank of Baroda - Outcome Of Capital Raising Committee Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Bank of Baroda - Investor Conference Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Bank of Baroda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Bank of Baroda - Intimation Of Capital Raising Committee Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Bank of Baroda - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bank of Baroda is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1911PLC007676 and registration number is 007676. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75983.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 925.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Baroda is ₹250.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bank of Baroda is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹129,284.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of Baroda are ₹251.30 and ₹248.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Baroda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Baroda is ₹325.55 and 52-week low of Bank of Baroda is ₹231.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bank of Baroda has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.93% for the past month, -7.53% over 3 months, 3.33% over 1 year, 9.69% across 3 years, and 25.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda are 7.12 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global