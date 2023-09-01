Follow Us

BANK OF BARODA

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹190.60 Closed
1.843.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bank of Baroda Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.30₹191.80
₹190.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.00₹210.80
₹190.60
Open Price
₹187.15
Prev. Close
₹187.15
Volume
1,58,32,807

Bank of Baroda Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1192.63
  • R2194.97
  • R3198.13
  • Pivot
    189.47
  • S1187.13
  • S2183.97
  • S3181.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.43189.8
  • 10136.63190.48
  • 20133.64191.72
  • 50132.42192.27
  • 100119.38187.93
  • 200112.1175.93

Bank of Baroda Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Bank of Baroda Share Holdings

Bank of Baroda Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,18,28,7924.01845.78
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,90,00,0002.06788.58
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan3,74,02,0301.25756.27
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund1,76,31,9000.73356.52
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,70,00,0001343.74
SBI Flexi Cap Fund1,34,55,0001.52272.06
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES1,29,20,70619.47261.26
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF1,06,18,85619.47214.71
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan96,90,0000.93195.93
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund93,35,3200.79188.76
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bank of Baroda Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Credit Rating
    Bank Of Baroda has informed the Exchange about Credit Rating
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:16 PM

About Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1911PLC007676 and registration number is 007676. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75983.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 925.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Dr. Hasmukh Adhia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjiv Chadha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Lalit Tyagi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay K Khurana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Debadatta Chand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Joydeep Dutta Roy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Vajpeyi
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Sridhar
    Shareholder Director
  • Mrs. Soundara Kumar
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Ajay Singhal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Bansal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Parvathy V Sundaram
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bank of Baroda

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Baroda?

The market cap of Bank of Baroda is ₹96,782.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bank of Baroda?

P/E ratio of Bank of Baroda is 6.49 and PB ratio of Bank of Baroda is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bank of Baroda?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of Baroda is ₹190.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of Baroda?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of Baroda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of Baroda is ₹210.80 and 52-week low of Bank of Baroda is ₹124.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

