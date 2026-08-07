Here's the live share price of Godrej Agrovet along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godrej Agrovet
|-2.35
|-3.11
|-7.16
|-6.65
|-33.11
|3.73
|-4.72
|Avanti Feeds
|0.98
|-4.60
|-37.37
|-17.70
|39.73
|31.54
|8.18
|KSE
|6.71
|12.95
|-1.98
|-6.40
|-6.29
|7.83
|-3.49
|Shivam Chemicals
|4.66
|-9.09
|-10.19
|11.20
|58.73
|28.25
|16.10
|Narmada Agrobase
|-20.37
|-23.09
|-26.94
|-15.62
|21.20
|22.80
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godrej Agrovet has declined 33.11% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.73%), KSE (-6.29%), Shivam Chemicals (58.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Agrovet has underperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and KSE (-3.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|563.63
|564.56
|10
|567.27
|565.31
|20
|566.47
|566.08
|50
|568.74
|569.09
|100
|576.14
|576.67
|200
|584.66
|600.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godrej Agrovet remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.28%, FII holding rose to 6.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,21,039
|0.29
|223.77
|8,16,491
|0.87
|45.44
|8,02,006
|1.29
|44.63
|4,71,340
|0.15
|26.23
|1,92,000
|0.49
|10.68
|1,75,500
|0.45
|9.77
|6,000
|0.21
|0.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|Godrej Agrovet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Godrej Agrovet - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Godrej Agrovet - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Godrej Agrovet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Godrej Agrovet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15410MH1991PLC135359 and registration number is 135359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7743.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Agrovet is ₹543.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Agrovet is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godrej Agrovet is ₹10,455.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Agrovet are ₹549.95 and ₹541.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Agrovet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Agrovet is ₹849.60 and 52-week low of Godrej Agrovet is ₹506.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Agrovet has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, -33.11% over 1 year, 3.73% across 3 years, and -4.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet are 23.40 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global