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Godrej Agrovet Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODREJ AGROVET

Godrej Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Godrej Agrovet along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹543.55 Closed
-0.35₹ -1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godrej Agrovet Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹541.40₹549.95
₹543.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹506.70₹849.60
₹543.55
Open Price
₹549.95
Prev. Close
₹545.45
Volume
8,914

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Agrovet Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godrej Agrovet		-2.35-3.11-7.16-6.65-33.113.73-4.72
Avanti Feeds		0.98-4.60-37.37-17.7039.7331.548.18
KSE		6.7112.95-1.98-6.40-6.297.83-3.49
Shivam Chemicals		4.66-9.09-10.1911.2058.7328.2516.10
Narmada Agrobase		-20.37-23.09-26.94-15.6221.2022.807.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godrej Agrovet has declined 33.11% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.73%), KSE (-6.29%), Shivam Chemicals (58.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Agrovet has underperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and KSE (-3.49%).

Godrej Agrovet Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Agrovet Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5563.63564.56
10567.27565.31
20566.47566.08
50568.74569.09
100576.14576.67
200584.66600.09

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Agrovet Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godrej Agrovet remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.28%, FII holding rose to 6.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godrej Agrovet Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,21,0390.29223.77
8,16,4910.8745.44
8,02,0061.2944.63
4,71,3400.1526.23
1,92,0000.4910.68
1,75,5000.459.77
6,0000.210.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Godrej Agrovet Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTGodrej Agrovet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTGodrej Agrovet - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTGodrej Agrovet - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGodrej Agrovet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTGodrej Agrovet - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15410MH1991PLC135359 and registration number is 135359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7743.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nadir B Godrej
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Burjis Godrej
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kataria
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Tanya A Dubash
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pirojsha A Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kannan Sitaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Roopa Purushothaman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ritu Anand
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Verma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashok Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Agrovet Share Price

What is the share price of Godrej Agrovet?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Agrovet is ₹543.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godrej Agrovet?

The Godrej Agrovet is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Agrovet?

The market cap of Godrej Agrovet is ₹10,455.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Agrovet?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Agrovet are ₹549.95 and ₹541.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Agrovet?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Agrovet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Agrovet is ₹849.60 and 52-week low of Godrej Agrovet is ₹506.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godrej Agrovet performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godrej Agrovet has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, -33.11% over 1 year, 3.73% across 3 years, and -4.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet are 23.40 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Agrovet News

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