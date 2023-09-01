Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22,40,862
|0.32
|108.88
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|17,29,515
|0.27
|84.04
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,305
|0.13
|0.79
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,580
|0.13
|0.51
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,700
|0.13
|0.33
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,807
|0.13
|0.19
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|1,746
|0.13
|0.08
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|1,165
|0.01
|0.06
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,086
|0.14
|0.05
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|240
|0.13
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15410MH1991PLC135359 and registration number is 135359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6182.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹9,220.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is 30.54 and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is 3.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹480.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Agrovet Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹557.70 and 52-week low of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹390.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.