Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GODREJ AGROVET LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹480.65 Closed
0.20.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹477.10₹482.60
₹480.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.85₹557.70
₹480.65
Open Price
₹477.10
Prev. Close
₹479.70
Volume
66,449

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1483.47
  • R2485.78
  • R3488.97
  • Pivot
    480.28
  • S1477.97
  • S2474.78
  • S3472.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5512.91480.51
  • 10511.19480.56
  • 20512.47480.31
  • 50517.11473.19
  • 100512.81464.11
  • 200508.74465.36

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.93-1.5111.609.22-7.95-1.19-16.74
-1.19-2.960.2316.7511.1135.3794.41
-0.81-6.81-3.152.5020.7419.0536.75
-2.0312.4434.5631.9817.40110.00108.22
3.061.686.5430.558.8059.6859.68
2.460.5827.5035.3553.4153.4153.41
2.664.03-1.8213.471.1516.5516.55
1.52-2.95-2.99-4.5121.80264.44559.67
-0.9016.1733.33102.04200.9075.3675.36
6.097.2515.1931.35-5.68-8.44-8.44
0.50-0.3143.0652.3635.0421.2321.23
-3.9118.2543.7882.9934.0138.2561.63
2.43-0.8425.4348.9850.42198.66299.24
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.2913.7698.85149.3483.0290.11-35.23
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.47-4.51-0.552.316.77286.00380.95
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
7.22-2.107.2241.93137.61105.75105.75

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Share Holdings

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund22,40,8620.32108.88
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan17,29,5150.2784.04
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,3050.130.79
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,5800.130.51
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,7000.130.33
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,8070.130.19
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF1,7460.130.08
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,1650.010.06
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,0860.140.05
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2400.130.01
View All Mutual Funds

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15410MH1991PLC135359 and registration number is 135359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6182.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 192.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nadir B Godrej
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Balram S Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jamshyd N Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kannan Sitaram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya A Dubash
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pirojsha A Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ashok Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Roopa Purushothaman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ritu Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Burjis Godrej
    Executive Director

FAQs on Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.?

The market cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹9,220.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is 30.54 and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is 3.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹480.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Agrovet Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹557.70 and 52-week low of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹390.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

