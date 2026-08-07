What is the share price of Godrej Agrovet? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Agrovet is ₹543.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Godrej Agrovet? The Godrej Agrovet is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Agrovet? The market cap of Godrej Agrovet is ₹10,455.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Agrovet? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Agrovet are ₹549.95 and ₹541.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Agrovet? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Agrovet stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Agrovet is ₹849.60 and 52-week low of Godrej Agrovet is ₹506.70 as on .

How has the Godrej Agrovet performed historically in terms of returns? The Godrej Agrovet has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -3.11% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, -33.11% over 1 year, 3.73% across 3 years, and -4.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet are 23.40 and 5.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global