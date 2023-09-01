What is the Market Cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.? The market cap of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹9,220.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.? P/E ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is 30.54 and PB ratio of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is 3.76 as on .

What is the share price of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Agrovet Ltd. is ₹480.65 as on .