Indegene Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDEGENE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indegene along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹479.25 Closed
-3.32₹ -16.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Indegene Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹476.30₹488.15
₹479.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹455.80₹632.10
₹479.25
Open Price
₹484.80
Prev. Close
₹495.70
Volume
9,178

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indegene has declined 3.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.86%.

Indegene’s current P/E of 26.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indegene Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, Indegene has declined 9.08% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Indegene has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Indegene Financials

Indegene Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5488.01492.66
10487.31489.69
20485.93488.43
50498.57496.87
100515.47512.75
200545.55534.36

Indegene Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indegene remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.06%, FII holding rose to 11.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indegene Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,88,7721.9100.76
18,64,9670.5889.97
14,27,0770.5368.84
9,05,7120.7443.69
8,92,8600.8543.07
7,61,4260.4636.73
4,44,0661.2821.42
4,04,7610.9519.53
2,75,8300.4113.31
2,68,3330.9612.94

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Indegene Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTIndegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 26, 2026, 12:31 AM ISTIndegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 3:08 AM ISTIndegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 16, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTIndegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 09, 2026, 10:47 PM ISTIndegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Indegene

Indegene Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100KA1998PLC102040 and registration number is 102040. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Chairman & CEO
  • Dr. Sanjay Suresh Parikh
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ashish Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jairaj Manohar Purandare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parvin Udhyavara Bhadya Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Georgia Nikolakopoulou Papathomas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bharadwaj
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mark Francis Dzialga
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Indegene Share Price

What is the share price of Indegene?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indegene is ₹479.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indegene?

The Indegene is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indegene?

The market cap of Indegene is ₹11,529.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indegene?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indegene are ₹488.15 and ₹476.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indegene?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indegene stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indegene is ₹632.10 and 52-week low of Indegene is ₹455.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indegene performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indegene has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -9.74% over 3 months, -6.86% over 1 year, -5.65% across 3 years, and -3.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indegene?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indegene are 26.26 and 3.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indegene News

