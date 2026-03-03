Here's the live share price of Indegene along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indegene has declined 3.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.86%.
Indegene’s current P/E of 26.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, Indegene has declined 9.08% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), Urban Company (-38.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Indegene has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|488.01
|492.66
|10
|487.31
|489.69
|20
|485.93
|488.43
|50
|498.57
|496.87
|100
|515.47
|512.75
|200
|545.55
|534.36
In the latest quarter, Indegene remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.06%, FII holding rose to 11.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,88,772
|1.9
|100.76
|18,64,967
|0.58
|89.97
|14,27,077
|0.53
|68.84
|9,05,712
|0.74
|43.69
|8,92,860
|0.85
|43.07
|7,61,426
|0.46
|36.73
|4,44,066
|1.28
|21.42
|4,04,761
|0.95
|19.53
|2,75,830
|0.41
|13.31
|2,68,333
|0.96
|12.94
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Indegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
|Indegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 3:08 AM IST
|Indegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|Indegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
|Indegene - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Indegene Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100KA1998PLC102040 and registration number is 102040. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1093.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indegene is ₹479.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indegene is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indegene is ₹11,529.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indegene are ₹488.15 and ₹476.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indegene stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indegene is ₹632.10 and 52-week low of Indegene is ₹455.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indegene has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 0.8% for the past month, -9.74% over 3 months, -6.86% over 1 year, -5.65% across 3 years, and -3.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indegene are 26.26 and 3.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.