Here's the live share price of Gopal Snacks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gopal Snacks has declined 4.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.54%.
Gopal Snacks’s current P/E of 862.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gopal Snacks
|0.35
|-4.60
|-11.52
|-20.31
|7.76
|-6.93
|-4.22
|Nestle India
|-3.18
|-2.36
|2.96
|7.00
|16.95
|11.47
|8.90
|Britannia Industries
|-3.15
|1.52
|2.50
|0.97
|29.93
|10.59
|11.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|1.15
|-4.22
|-9.05
|-18.98
|-3.16
|20.44
|14.87
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.16
|-9.45
|-9.69
|-18.81
|22.04
|9.29
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|0.63
|6.91
|-3.85
|-17.72
|-17.72
|-6.29
|-3.83
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.27
|-13.86
|-22.09
|-27.14
|-23.88
|24.24
|20.53
|Hindustan Foods
|0.15
|0.10
|-8.64
|-8.56
|-7.06
|-5.08
|2.11
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.87
|-9.83
|-5.94
|3.10
|-2.78
|9.02
|8.58
|ADF Foods
|-6.78
|-4.59
|-3.85
|-12.21
|-14.77
|9.88
|2.29
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.72
|-4.00
|-14.50
|-26.05
|-16.36
|-7.86
|-13.23
|HMA Agro Industries
|-6.86
|-4.03
|-16.67
|-17.84
|-19.64
|-24.67
|-15.63
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-1.61
|-7.73
|-9.84
|-34.26
|-20.66
|57.62
|115.22
|Integrated Industries
|-4.01
|15.83
|49.63
|120.25
|73.50
|172.27
|212.85
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-4.51
|-12.66
|-19.85
|-11.46
|99.15
|28.97
|42.84
|Apis India
|-4.99
|-17.60
|21.49
|206.73
|424.25
|183.70
|137.88
|Krishival Foods
|-1.85
|-4.65
|-30.04
|-26.30
|-19.77
|-7.08
|-4.31
|Pajson Agro India
|1.15
|22.19
|61.98
|61.98
|61.98
|17.44
|10.13
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.39
|-9.63
|-14.88
|-52.28
|-38.00
|11.70
|6.22
|Mishtann Foods
|-5.76
|-10.50
|-21.04
|-30.20
|-19.96
|-21.59
|7.27
Over the last one year, Gopal Snacks has gained 7.76% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Gopal Snacks has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|304.76
|302.29
|10
|307.27
|304.15
|20
|304.42
|305.26
|50
|309.53
|310.64
|100
|323.63
|320.08
|200
|339.15
|328.78
In the latest quarter, Gopal Snacks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.30%, FII holding fell to 0.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,05,612
|1.05
|27.18
|1,83,600
|0.33
|5.51
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 6:18 AM IST
|Gopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:01 PM IST
|Gopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 24, 2026, 4:31 PM IST
|Gopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
|Gopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
|Gopal Snacks - Announcement Under Reg. 30 (LODR) - GST Update
Gopal Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2009PLC058781 and registration number is 058781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1468.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gopal Snacks is ₹290.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gopal Snacks is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gopal Snacks is ₹3,618.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gopal Snacks are ₹292.25 and ₹284.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gopal Snacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gopal Snacks is ₹398.45 and 52-week low of Gopal Snacks is ₹253.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gopal Snacks has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, 4.54% over 1 year, -6.93% across 3 years, and -4.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gopal Snacks are 862.70 and 8.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.