Gopal Snacks Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOPAL SNACKS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gopal Snacks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.30 Closed
-2.73₹ -8.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Gopal Snacks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.05₹292.25
₹290.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹253.00₹398.45
₹290.30
Open Price
₹288.50
Prev. Close
₹298.45
Volume
11,508

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gopal Snacks has declined 4.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.54%.

Gopal Snacks’s current P/E of 862.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gopal Snacks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gopal Snacks		0.35-4.60-11.52-20.317.76-6.93-4.22
Nestle India		-3.18-2.362.967.0016.9511.478.90
Britannia Industries		-3.151.522.500.9729.9310.5911.39
Bikaji Foods International		1.15-4.22-9.05-18.98-3.1620.4414.87
Zydus Wellness		-5.16-9.45-9.69-18.8122.049.29-0.10
Orkla India		0.636.91-3.85-17.72-17.72-6.29-3.83
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.27-13.86-22.09-27.14-23.8824.2420.53
Hindustan Foods		0.150.10-8.64-8.56-7.06-5.082.11
Prataap Snacks		-5.87-9.83-5.943.10-2.789.028.58
ADF Foods		-6.78-4.59-3.85-12.21-14.779.882.29
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.72-4.00-14.50-26.05-16.36-7.86-13.23
HMA Agro Industries		-6.86-4.03-16.67-17.84-19.64-24.67-15.63
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.61-7.73-9.84-34.26-20.6657.62115.22
Integrated Industries		-4.0115.8349.63120.2573.50172.27212.85
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-4.51-12.66-19.85-11.4699.1528.9742.84
Apis India		-4.99-17.6021.49206.73424.25183.70137.88
Krishival Foods		-1.85-4.65-30.04-26.30-19.77-7.08-4.31
Pajson Agro India		1.1522.1961.9861.9861.9817.4410.13
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.39-9.63-14.88-52.28-38.0011.706.22
Mishtann Foods		-5.76-10.50-21.04-30.20-19.96-21.597.27

Over the last one year, Gopal Snacks has gained 7.76% compared to peers like Nestle India (16.95%), Britannia Industries (29.93%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Gopal Snacks has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.90%) and Britannia Industries (11.39%).

Gopal Snacks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gopal Snacks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5304.76302.29
10307.27304.15
20304.42305.26
50309.53310.64
100323.63320.08
200339.15328.78

Gopal Snacks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gopal Snacks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.30%, FII holding fell to 0.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gopal Snacks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,05,6121.0527.18
1,83,6000.335.51

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Gopal Snacks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 6:18 AM ISTGopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 9:01 PM ISTGopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 24, 2026, 4:31 PM ISTGopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 3:52 PM ISTGopal Snacks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 11:50 PM ISTGopal Snacks - Announcement Under Reg. 30 (LODR) - GST Update

About Gopal Snacks

Gopal Snacks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ2009PLC058781 and registration number is 058781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1468.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Sureshkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Meghjibhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vijayalakshmi Shalil Suvarna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Babubhai Harjibhai Ghodasara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gopal Snacks Share Price

What is the share price of Gopal Snacks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gopal Snacks is ₹290.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gopal Snacks?

The Gopal Snacks is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gopal Snacks?

The market cap of Gopal Snacks is ₹3,618.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gopal Snacks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gopal Snacks are ₹292.25 and ₹284.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gopal Snacks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gopal Snacks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gopal Snacks is ₹398.45 and 52-week low of Gopal Snacks is ₹253.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gopal Snacks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gopal Snacks has shown returns of -2.73% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, 4.54% over 1 year, -6.93% across 3 years, and -4.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gopal Snacks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gopal Snacks are 862.70 and 8.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Gopal Snacks News

