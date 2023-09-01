Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

NMDC Steel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NMDC STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.50 Closed
1.991.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NMDC Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.74₹59.80
₹57.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.05₹56.91
₹57.50
Open Price
₹57.00
Prev. Close
₹56.38
Volume
11,42,680

NMDC Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.26
  • R261.06
  • R362.32
  • Pivot
    58
  • S156.2
  • S254.94
  • S353.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.3554.56
  • 103.1753.01
  • 201.5950.88
  • 500.6447.42
  • 1000.3243.28
  • 2000.160

NMDC Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87
-4.98-9.73-9.73-9.73-45.63-54.46-56.96

NMDC Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

NMDC Steel Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund2,70,87,8110.33129.75
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund1,48,42,2520.4171.09
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund1,25,87,0195.5960.29
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund1,02,12,1511.1648.92
Nippon India Growth Fund93,08,6910.2644.59
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund75,91,6942.9436.36
SBI Large & Midcap Fund74,00,0000.2635.45
SBI Contra Fund62,00,1130.2229.7
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund52,18,9840.3725
ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund42,92,0152.0820.56
View All Mutual Funds

NMDC Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About NMDC Steel Ltd.

Steel

Management

  • Ms. Sukriti Likhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitava Mukherjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Mohanty
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on NMDC Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹16,850.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NMDC Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NMDC Steel Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of NMDC Steel Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NMDC Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹57.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMDC Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹56.91 and 52-week low of NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data