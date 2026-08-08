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NMDC Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

NMDC STEEL

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE PSUBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NMDC Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.89 Closed
-1.97₹ -0.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NMDC Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.65₹44.92
₹43.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.07₹53.71
₹43.89
Open Price
₹44.55
Prev. Close
₹44.77
Volume
1,29,025

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NMDC Steel has gained 22.26% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, NMDC Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

NMDC Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.8243.75
1042.4843.3
2042.7843.29
5045.0643.67
10042.5643.26
20042.3142.65

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NMDC Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.78%, FII holding rose to 5.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NMDC Steel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,15,16,4910.8649.35
26,06,4070.0211.17
23,00,0000.869.86
15,35,0890.356.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NMDC Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 04:19 AM IST ISTNMDC Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 19, 2026, 07:07 AM IST ISTNMDC Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTNMDC Steel - Receipt Of Communication From Ministry Of Steel, Government Of India Regarding Appointment Of Shri Vivek Nishant
Jul 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTNMDC Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTNMDC Steel - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About NMDC Steel

NMDC Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310CT2015GOI001618 and registration number is 001618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13641.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2930.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amitava Mukherjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishwanath Suresh
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Joydeep Dasgupta
    Director - Production
  • Ms. Priyadarshini Gaddam
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Abhijit Narendra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashish Chatterjee
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on NMDC Steel Share Price

What is the share price of NMDC Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Steel is ₹43.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NMDC Steel?

The NMDC Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC Steel?

The market cap of NMDC Steel is ₹12,862.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NMDC Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NMDC Steel are ₹44.92 and ₹43.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMDC Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Steel is ₹53.71 and 52-week low of NMDC Steel is ₹33.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NMDC Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The NMDC Steel has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 1.22% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 22.01% over 1 year, -2.7% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NMDC Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NMDC Steel are 219.45 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Steel News

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