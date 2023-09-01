Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
|-4.98
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-45.63
|-54.46
|-56.96
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|2,70,87,811
|0.33
|129.75
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|1,48,42,252
|0.41
|71.09
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|1,25,87,019
|5.59
|60.29
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|1,02,12,151
|1.16
|48.92
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|93,08,691
|0.26
|44.59
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|75,91,694
|2.94
|36.36
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|74,00,000
|0.26
|35.45
|SBI Contra Fund
|62,00,113
|0.22
|29.7
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|52,18,984
|0.37
|25
|ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund
|42,92,015
|2.08
|20.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Steel
The market cap of NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹16,850.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NMDC Steel Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of NMDC Steel Ltd. is 5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹57.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹56.91 and 52-week low of NMDC Steel Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.