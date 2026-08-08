What is the share price of NMDC Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Steel is ₹43.89 as on .

What kind of stock is NMDC Steel? The NMDC Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC Steel? The market cap of NMDC Steel is ₹12,862.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NMDC Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of NMDC Steel are ₹44.92 and ₹43.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMDC Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Steel is ₹53.71 and 52-week low of NMDC Steel is ₹33.07 as on .

How has the NMDC Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The NMDC Steel has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 1.22% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 22.01% over 1 year, -2.7% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NMDC Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NMDC Steel are 219.45 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global