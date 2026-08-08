Here's the live share price of NMDC Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NMDC Steel has gained 22.26% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, NMDC Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.82
|43.75
|10
|42.48
|43.3
|20
|42.78
|43.29
|50
|45.06
|43.67
|100
|42.56
|43.26
|200
|42.31
|42.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NMDC Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.78%, FII holding rose to 5.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,15,16,491
|0.86
|49.35
|26,06,407
|0.02
|11.17
|23,00,000
|0.86
|9.86
|15,35,089
|0.35
|6.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:19 AM IST IST
|NMDC Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 19, 2026, 07:07 AM IST IST
|NMDC Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|NMDC Steel - Receipt Of Communication From Ministry Of Steel, Government Of India Regarding Appointment Of Shri Vivek Nishant
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|NMDC Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|NMDC Steel - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
NMDC Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27310CT2015GOI001618 and registration number is 001618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13641.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2930.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Steel is ₹43.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NMDC Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NMDC Steel is ₹12,862.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NMDC Steel are ₹44.92 and ₹43.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Steel is ₹53.71 and 52-week low of NMDC Steel is ₹33.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NMDC Steel has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, 1.22% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 22.01% over 1 year, -2.7% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NMDC Steel are 219.45 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global