Here's the live share price of GMR Airports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GMR Airports has gained 29.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 38.88%.
GMR Airports’s current P/E of -279.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GMR Airports
|-5.16
|1.28
|-8.45
|10.57
|38.24
|35.56
|28.34
|Dreamfolks Services
|-4.59
|-14.52
|-33.06
|-42.86
|-68.81
|-44.68
|-29.85
Over the last one year, GMR Airports has gained 38.24% compared to peers like Dreamfolks Services (-68.81%). From a 5 year perspective, GMR Airports has outperformed peers relative to Dreamfolks Services (-29.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.32
|101.16
|10
|100.06
|100.39
|20
|98.07
|99.29
|50
|99.27
|98.77
|100
|98.26
|97.41
|200
|93.22
|93.94
In the latest quarter, GMR Airports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.59%, FII holding rose to 18.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,10,53,500
|0.8
|197.67
|1,00,40,051
|3.38
|94.27
|91,68,324
|1.18
|86.08
|74,98,125
|1.02
|70.4
|63,16,110
|0.67
|59.3
|52,66,125
|0.45
|49.44
|51,19,650
|0.23
|48.07
|33,68,925
|0.54
|31.63
|29,57,400
|2.65
|27.77
|20,00,000
|1.08
|18.78
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|GMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
|GMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:20 PM IST
|GMR Airports - Monthly Traffic Updates
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:15 PM IST
|GMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:24 AM IST
|GMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
GMR Airports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52231HR1996PLC113564 and registration number is 113564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities related to air transport of passengers, animals or freight. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1263.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1055.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Airports is ₹96.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GMR Airports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GMR Airports is ₹101,841.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GMR Airports are ₹99.10 and ₹94.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Airports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Airports is ₹110.30 and 52-week low of GMR Airports is ₹68.42 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GMR Airports has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, 38.88% over 1 year, 36.59% across 3 years, and 29.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMR Airports are -279.48 and -39.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.