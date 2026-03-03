Facebook Pixel Code
GMR Airports Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GMR AIRPORTS

GMR Group | Largecap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
MobilityTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE Services

Here's the live share price of GMR Airports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.45 Closed
-4.17₹ -4.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
GMR Airports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.00₹99.10
₹96.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.42₹110.30
₹96.45
Open Price
₹94.00
Prev. Close
₹100.65
Volume
94,30,862

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GMR Airports has gained 29.78% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 38.88%.

GMR Airports’s current P/E of -279.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GMR Airports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GMR Airports		-5.161.28-8.4510.5738.2435.5628.34
Dreamfolks Services		-4.59-14.52-33.06-42.86-68.81-44.68-29.85

Over the last one year, GMR Airports has gained 38.24% compared to peers like Dreamfolks Services (-68.81%). From a 5 year perspective, GMR Airports has outperformed peers relative to Dreamfolks Services (-29.85%).

GMR Airports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GMR Airports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.32101.16
10100.06100.39
2098.0799.29
5099.2798.77
10098.2697.41
20093.2293.94

GMR Airports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GMR Airports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.59%, FII holding rose to 18.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GMR Airports Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,10,53,5000.8197.67
1,00,40,0513.3894.27
91,68,3241.1886.08
74,98,1251.0270.4
63,16,1100.6759.3
52,66,1250.4549.44
51,19,6500.2348.07
33,68,9250.5431.63
29,57,4002.6527.77
20,00,0001.0818.78

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

GMR Airports Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

GMR Airports Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

GMR Airports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTGMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 20, 2026, 12:39 AM ISTGMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 7:20 PM ISTGMR Airports - Monthly Traffic Updates
Feb 14, 2026, 7:15 PM ISTGMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 14, 2026, 2:24 AM ISTGMR Airports - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About GMR Airports

GMR Airports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52231HR1996PLC113564 and registration number is 113564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities related to air transport of passengers, animals or freight. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1263.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1055.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. G M Rao
    Chairman
  • Mr. G B S Raju
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Grandhi Kiran Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Indana Prabhakara Rao
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Alexis Riols
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Philippe Pascal
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Bommidala
    Director
  • Mr. Alexandre Guillaume Roger Ziegler
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mundayat Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Amarthaluru
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Antoine Roger Bernard Crombez
    Alternate Director

FAQs on GMR Airports Share Price

What is the share price of GMR Airports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GMR Airports is ₹96.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GMR Airports?

The GMR Airports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Airports?

The market cap of GMR Airports is ₹101,841.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GMR Airports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GMR Airports are ₹99.10 and ₹94.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GMR Airports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GMR Airports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GMR Airports is ₹110.30 and 52-week low of GMR Airports is ₹68.42 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GMR Airports performed historically in terms of returns?

The GMR Airports has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, 38.88% over 1 year, 36.59% across 3 years, and 29.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GMR Airports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GMR Airports are -279.48 and -39.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GMR Airports News

