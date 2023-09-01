Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHEMPLAST SANMAR LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹528.55 Closed
1.678.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹517.30₹532.85
₹528.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.05₹539.00
₹528.55
Open Price
₹524.35
Prev. Close
₹519.85
Volume
1,78,373

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1535.63
  • R2542.02
  • R3551.18
  • Pivot
    526.47
  • S1520.08
  • S2510.92
  • S3504.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5393.87515.45
  • 10397.27501.64
  • 20404.75482.66
  • 50419.51461.84
  • 100442.18448.95
  • 200503.11446.19

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund70,00,0000.52310.84
Axis Small Cap Fund57,96,0491.71257.37
SBI Small Cap Fund49,45,5481.1219.61
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund39,62,7520.49175.97
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund36,56,3550.58162.36
SBI Long Term Equity Fund27,22,1500.79120.88
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund25,39,6781.24112.77
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund18,23,8340.7180.99
Mirae Asset Focused Fund14,75,6990.7165.53
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund10,84,2100.2848.14
View All Mutual Funds

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TN1985PLC011637 and registration number is 011637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2012.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ramkumar Shankar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Taranath Hosangady
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vijay Bhandarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Lakshmi Vijayakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹8,219.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is 53.95 and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is 30.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹528.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹342.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data