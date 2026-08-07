What is the share price of Chemplast Sanmar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemplast Sanmar is ₹185.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Chemplast Sanmar? The Chemplast Sanmar is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemplast Sanmar? The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹2,928.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemplast Sanmar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemplast Sanmar are ₹193.00 and ₹182.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemplast Sanmar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemplast Sanmar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹460.30 and 52-week low of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹193.00 as on .

How has the Chemplast Sanmar performed historically in terms of returns? The Chemplast Sanmar has shown returns of -5.07% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -20.92% over 3 months, -54.97% over 1 year, -25.57% across 3 years, and -19.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar are -7.49 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global