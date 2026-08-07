Here's the live share price of Chemplast Sanmar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chemplast Sanmar has declined 54.97% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemplast Sanmar has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|199.86
|196.99
|10
|201.2
|198.6
|20
|200.06
|200.34
|50
|206.66
|207.89
|100
|226.05
|225.05
|200
|261.72
|263.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chemplast Sanmar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.71%, FII holding fell to 12.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,10,00,000
|0.54
|217.84
|57,99,329
|0.39
|114.85
|42,14,678
|0.58
|83.47
|26,54,638
|0.14
|52.57
|20,43,863
|0.11
|40.48
|12,64,532
|0.03
|25.04
|9,90,391
|0.23
|19.61
|5,74,618
|0.29
|11.38
|5,30,285
|0.6
|10.5
|4,70,305
|0.27
|9.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Chemplast Sanmar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Chemplast Sanmar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Chemplast Sanmar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Chemplast Sanmar - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Chemplast Sanmar - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
Source: Dion Global
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TN1985PLC011637 and registration number is 011637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2169.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemplast Sanmar is ₹185.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemplast Sanmar is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹2,928.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemplast Sanmar are ₹193.00 and ₹182.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemplast Sanmar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹460.30 and 52-week low of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹193.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemplast Sanmar has shown returns of -5.07% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -20.92% over 3 months, -54.97% over 1 year, -25.57% across 3 years, and -19.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar are -7.49 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global