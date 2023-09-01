Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|70,00,000
|0.52
|310.84
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|57,96,049
|1.71
|257.37
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|49,45,548
|1.1
|219.61
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|39,62,752
|0.49
|175.97
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|36,56,355
|0.58
|162.36
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|27,22,150
|0.79
|120.88
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|25,39,678
|1.24
|112.77
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|18,23,834
|0.71
|80.99
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|14,75,699
|0.71
|65.53
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|10,84,210
|0.28
|48.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TN1985PLC011637 and registration number is 011637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2012.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹8,219.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is 53.95 and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is 30.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹528.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹539.00 and 52-week low of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is ₹342.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.