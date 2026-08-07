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Chemplast Sanmar Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEMPLAST SANMAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Chemplast Sanmar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹185.20 Closed
-5.07₹ -9.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chemplast Sanmar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.45₹193.00
₹185.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.00₹460.30
₹185.20
Open Price
₹190.25
Prev. Close
₹195.10
Volume
79,531

Source: Dion Global

Chemplast Sanmar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chemplast Sanmar has declined 54.97% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemplast Sanmar has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Chemplast Sanmar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chemplast Sanmar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5199.86196.99
10201.2198.6
20200.06200.34
50206.66207.89
100226.05225.05
200261.72263.57

Source: Dion Global

Chemplast Sanmar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemplast Sanmar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.71%, FII holding fell to 12.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Chemplast Sanmar Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,10,00,0000.54217.84
57,99,3290.39114.85
42,14,6780.5883.47
26,54,6380.1452.57
20,43,8630.1140.48
12,64,5320.0325.04
9,90,3910.2319.61
5,74,6180.2911.38
5,30,2850.610.5
4,70,3050.279.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Chemplast Sanmar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTChemplast Sanmar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTChemplast Sanmar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTChemplast Sanmar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTChemplast Sanmar - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTChemplast Sanmar - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30

Source: Dion Global

About Chemplast Sanmar

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TN1985PLC011637 and registration number is 011637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2169.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. S Ganeshkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V S Radhakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Lakshmi Vijayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Taranath Hosangady
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vijay Bhandarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemplast Sanmar Share Price

What is the share price of Chemplast Sanmar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemplast Sanmar is ₹185.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemplast Sanmar?

The Chemplast Sanmar is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemplast Sanmar?

The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹2,928.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemplast Sanmar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemplast Sanmar are ₹193.00 and ₹182.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemplast Sanmar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemplast Sanmar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹460.30 and 52-week low of Chemplast Sanmar is ₹193.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chemplast Sanmar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemplast Sanmar has shown returns of -5.07% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -20.92% over 3 months, -54.97% over 1 year, -25.57% across 3 years, and -19.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar are -7.49 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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