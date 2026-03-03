Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Muthoot Microfin Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUTHOOT MICROFIN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Muthoot Microfin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.65 Closed
-3.47₹ -5.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Muthoot Microfin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.10₹168.45
₹162.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.65₹210.00
₹162.65
Open Price
₹168.45
Prev. Close
₹168.50
Volume
32,675

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Muthoot Microfin has declined 9.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.80%.

Muthoot Microfin’s current P/E of -9.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Muthoot Microfin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Muthoot Microfin		-8.52-8.75-11.31-3.3623.74-15.14-9.38
CreditAccess Grameen		-5.33-8.29-9.13-12.4335.137.7210.96
Fusion Finance		-2.60-0.366.944.6628.86-22.33-10.39
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		-1.78-1.37-4.29-8.112.23-23.65-15.85
Satin Creditcare Network		-2.00-3.151.814.476.254.297.42

Over the last one year, Muthoot Microfin has gained 23.74% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (35.13%), Fusion Finance (28.86%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial (2.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Muthoot Microfin has underperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (10.96%) and Fusion Finance (-10.39%).

Muthoot Microfin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Muthoot Microfin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.59175.24
10183.9178.76
20182.27180.67
50180.93180.2
100176.97176.38
200164172.29

Muthoot Microfin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Muthoot Microfin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.03%, FII holding fell to 23.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Muthoot Microfin Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
69,0181.971.23

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Muthoot Microfin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 9:07 PM ISTMuthoot Microfin - Asset Liability Management (ALM) statement
Feb 13, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTMuthoot Microfin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTMuthoot Microfin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 5:17 PM ISTMuthoot Microfin - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 12, 2026, 5:37 AM ISTMuthoot Microfin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Muthoot Microfin

Muthoot Microfin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65190MH1992PLC066228 and registration number is 066228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2561.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Thomas Muthoot
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Thomas John Muthoot
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshaya Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomas George Muthoot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. John Tyler Day
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Sreedhar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pushpy B Muricken
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Vijayan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Muthoot Microfin Share Price

What is the share price of Muthoot Microfin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Microfin is ₹162.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Muthoot Microfin?

The Muthoot Microfin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Microfin?

The market cap of Muthoot Microfin is ₹2,773.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Muthoot Microfin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Microfin are ₹168.45 and ₹160.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Microfin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Microfin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Microfin is ₹210.00 and 52-week low of Muthoot Microfin is ₹118.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Muthoot Microfin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Muthoot Microfin has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, -9.57% for the past month, -16.92% over 3 months, 21.8% over 1 year, -15.26% across 3 years, and -9.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muthoot Microfin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Microfin are -9.18 and 1.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Muthoot Microfin News

More Muthoot Microfin News
icon
Market Pulse