Here's the live share price of Muthoot Microfin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Muthoot Microfin has declined 9.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.80%.
Muthoot Microfin’s current P/E of -9.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Muthoot Microfin
|-8.52
|-8.75
|-11.31
|-3.36
|23.74
|-15.14
|-9.38
|CreditAccess Grameen
|-5.33
|-8.29
|-9.13
|-12.43
|35.13
|7.72
|10.96
|Fusion Finance
|-2.60
|-0.36
|6.94
|4.66
|28.86
|-22.33
|-10.39
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|-1.78
|-1.37
|-4.29
|-8.11
|2.23
|-23.65
|-15.85
|Satin Creditcare Network
|-2.00
|-3.15
|1.81
|4.47
|6.25
|4.29
|7.42
Over the last one year, Muthoot Microfin has gained 23.74% compared to peers like CreditAccess Grameen (35.13%), Fusion Finance (28.86%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial (2.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Muthoot Microfin has underperformed peers relative to CreditAccess Grameen (10.96%) and Fusion Finance (-10.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.59
|175.24
|10
|183.9
|178.76
|20
|182.27
|180.67
|50
|180.93
|180.2
|100
|176.97
|176.38
|200
|164
|172.29
In the latest quarter, Muthoot Microfin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.03%, FII holding fell to 23.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|69,018
|1.97
|1.23
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Muthoot Microfin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65190MH1992PLC066228 and registration number is 066228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2561.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Microfin is ₹162.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Muthoot Microfin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Muthoot Microfin is ₹2,773.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Microfin are ₹168.45 and ₹160.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Microfin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Microfin is ₹210.00 and 52-week low of Muthoot Microfin is ₹118.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Muthoot Microfin has shown returns of -3.86% over the past day, -9.57% for the past month, -16.92% over 3 months, 21.8% over 1 year, -15.26% across 3 years, and -9.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Microfin are -9.18 and 1.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.