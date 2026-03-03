Here's the live share price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has gained 0.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.78%.
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts’s current P/E of 42.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has gained 1.55% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|438
|444.31
|10
|438.83
|441.66
|20
|439.39
|438.4
|50
|429.72
|431.91
|100
|427
|427.83
|200
|397.18
|0
In the latest quarter, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.58%, FII holding rose to 9.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,88,067
|0.24
|155.27
|34,81,456
|0.3
|146.57
|29,76,934
|1.39
|125.33
|22,55,516
|2.16
|94.96
|19,36,465
|0.57
|81.53
|7,12,165
|0.42
|29.98
|5,43,966
|0.86
|22.9
|5,12,583
|2.14
|21.58
|4,25,382
|0.4
|17.91
|3,80,000
|1.11
|16
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
|Leela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
|Leela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:54 AM IST
|Leela Palaces Hotels - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Feb 05, 2026, 1:43 AM IST
|Leela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 23, 2026, 3:01 AM IST
|Leela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55209DL2019PLC347492 and registration number is 347492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 276.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹442.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹14,770.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts are ₹453.20 and ₹410.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹381.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 6.67% over 3 months, 0.78% over 1 year, 0.26% across 3 years, and 0.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts are 42.34 and 2.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.