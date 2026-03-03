Facebook Pixel Code
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEELA PALACES HOTELS & RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
HotelTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹442.30 Closed
-2.78₹ -12.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹410.05₹453.20
₹442.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹381.05₹475.00
₹442.30
Open Price
₹410.05
Prev. Close
₹454.95
Volume
12,053

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has gained 0.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.78%.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts’s current P/E of 42.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has gained 1.55% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5438444.31
10438.83441.66
20439.39438.4
50429.72431.91
100427427.83
200397.180

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.58%, FII holding rose to 9.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,88,0670.24155.27
34,81,4560.3146.57
29,76,9341.39125.33
22,55,5162.1694.96
19,36,4650.5781.53
7,12,1650.4229.98
5,43,9660.8622.9
5,12,5832.1421.58
4,25,3820.417.91
3,80,0001.1116

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 12:06 AM ISTLeela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 11:30 PM ISTLeela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 07, 2026, 1:54 AM ISTLeela Palaces Hotels - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Feb 05, 2026, 1:43 AM ISTLeela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 23, 2026, 3:01 AM ISTLeela Palaces Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55209DL2019PLC347492 and registration number is 347492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 276.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants
  • Address
    The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Africa Avenue, Netaji Nagar New Delhi Delhi 110023
  • Contact
    cs@theleela.com
    www.theleela.com

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Parekh
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankur Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ananya Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashank Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shai Zelering
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Butani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹442.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts?

The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts?

The market cap of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹14,770.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts are ₹453.20 and ₹410.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts is ₹381.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 6.67% over 3 months, 0.78% over 1 year, 0.26% across 3 years, and 0.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts are 42.34 and 2.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts News

