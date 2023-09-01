Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|53,81,627
|0.67
|230.23
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|14,61,884
|0.73
|62.54
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|9,97,942
|1.44
|42.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|9,19,671
|0.86
|39.34
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|8,53,786
|0.6
|36.53
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|6,10,104
|1.22
|26.1
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|6,00,000
|1.03
|25.67
|Union Small Cap Fund
|4,07,868
|1.8
|16.1
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|3,41,440
|0.46
|14.61
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|3,27,546
|1.01
|14.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Praj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1985PLC038031 and registration number is 038031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2053.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹9,48.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Praj Industries Ltd. is 37.74 and PB ratio of Praj Industries Ltd. is 9.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹494.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praj Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹298.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.