What is the Market Cap of Praj Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹9,48.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Praj Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Praj Industries Ltd. is 37.74 and PB ratio of Praj Industries Ltd. is 9.88 as on .

What is the share price of Praj Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹494.90 as on .