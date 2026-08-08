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Praj Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAJ INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
EthanolRenewable EnergyWater Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Praj Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹325.25 Closed
1.80₹ 5.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Praj Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹322.10₹329.15
₹325.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹273.05₹456.50
₹325.25
Open Price
₹328.15
Prev. Close
₹319.50
Volume
60,527

Source: Dion Global

Praj Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Praj Industries		4.35-8.46-19.310.05-27.41-9.86-2.55
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.047.770.5848.2282.7661.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-9.43-12.51-0.21-23.8737.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.833.666.426.5920.5517.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3716.663.357.57166.0570.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.114.032.26-8.75-17.5821.8812.61
LMW		3.915.7711.535.4611.737.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-5.78-24.76-29.84-44.2614.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.772.05-15.4-2.49-22.8631.9129.2
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-12.02-21.66-8.79-19.043.142.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2217.6132.53182.7182.741.423.1
Ajax Engineering		-2.948.711.5812.16-18.32-1.83-1.1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-8.37-23.784-21.983.81.29
Standard Engineering Technology		2.335.61101.07110.0370.6919.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-5.3336.36198.58143.9524.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5513.2172.589.32126.2254.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1428.298.941.08-24.16-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-10.87-11.44-6.2-17.1820.730.8
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.6332.3618.048.87-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Praj Industries has declined 27.41% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Praj Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Praj Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Praj Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5309.69316.11
10317.32318.76
20335.07326.97
50345.86339.95
100350.29344.56
200335.11361.39

Source: Dion Global

Praj Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Praj Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.09%, FII holding rose to 17.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Praj Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
74,18,6731.03260.32
50,51,7240.23177.27
30,78,0830.53108.01
17,41,0281.1761.09
15,00,0000.6552.64
9,19,6710.4932.27
6,87,7181.1224.13
5,98,8120.2221.01
5,55,2871.1819.49
2,67,5000.769.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Praj Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTPraj Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTPraj Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTPraj Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTPraj Industries - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 21, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTPraj Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Praj Industries

Praj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1985PLC038031 and registration number is 038031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2585.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Pramod Chaudhari
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Gaikwad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Raole
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Berjis Desai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parth Chaudhari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Shridhar Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Palnitkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rujuta Jagtap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Deshpande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Praj Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Praj Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praj Industries is ₹325.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Praj Industries?

The Praj Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Praj Industries?

The market cap of Praj Industries is ₹5,978.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Praj Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Praj Industries are ₹329.15 and ₹322.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praj Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praj Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praj Industries is ₹456.50 and 52-week low of Praj Industries is ₹273.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Praj Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Praj Industries has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -19.37% over 3 months, -28.15% over 1 year, -9.86% across 3 years, and -2.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Praj Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praj Industries are 242.76 and 4.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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