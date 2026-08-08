Here's the live share price of Praj Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-8.46
|-19.3
|10.05
|-27.41
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|7.77
|0.58
|48.22
|82.76
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-9.43
|-12.51
|-0.21
|-23.87
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|3.66
|6.4
|26.59
|20.55
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|16.66
|3.3
|57.57
|166.05
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|4.03
|2.26
|-8.75
|-17.58
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|5.77
|11.53
|5.46
|11.73
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-5.78
|-24.76
|-29.84
|-44.26
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|2.05
|-15.4
|-2.49
|-22.86
|31.91
|29.2
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-12.02
|-21.66
|-8.79
|-19.04
|3.1
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|17.61
|32.53
|182.7
|182.7
|41.4
|23.1
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|8.71
|1.58
|12.16
|-18.32
|-1.83
|-1.1
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-8.37
|-23.78
|4
|-21.98
|3.8
|1.29
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|5.61
|101.07
|110.03
|70.69
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-5.33
|36.36
|198.58
|143.95
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|13.21
|72.5
|89.32
|126.22
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|28.29
|8.94
|1.08
|-24.16
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-10.87
|-11.44
|-6.2
|-17.18
|20.7
|30.8
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.63
|32.36
|18.04
|8.87
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Praj Industries has declined 27.41% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Praj Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|309.69
|316.11
|10
|317.32
|318.76
|20
|335.07
|326.97
|50
|345.86
|339.95
|100
|350.29
|344.56
|200
|335.11
|361.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Praj Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.09%, FII holding rose to 17.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|74,18,673
|1.03
|260.32
|50,51,724
|0.23
|177.27
|30,78,083
|0.53
|108.01
|17,41,028
|1.17
|61.09
|15,00,000
|0.65
|52.64
|9,19,671
|0.49
|32.27
|6,87,718
|1.12
|24.13
|5,98,812
|0.22
|21.01
|5,55,287
|1.18
|19.49
|2,67,500
|0.76
|9.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Praj Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Praj Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Praj Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Praj Industries - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Praj Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Praj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1985PLC038031 and registration number is 038031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2585.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praj Industries is ₹325.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Praj Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Praj Industries is ₹5,978.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Praj Industries are ₹329.15 and ₹322.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praj Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praj Industries is ₹456.50 and 52-week low of Praj Industries is ₹273.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Praj Industries has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -19.37% over 3 months, -28.15% over 1 year, -9.86% across 3 years, and -2.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praj Industries are 242.76 and 4.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global