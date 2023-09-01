Follow Us

PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹494.90 Closed
0.482.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Praj Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹486.85₹500.20
₹494.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹298.65₹514.00
₹494.90
Open Price
₹495.00
Prev. Close
₹492.55
Volume
10,75,918

Praj Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1500.18
  • R2506.87
  • R3513.53
  • Pivot
    493.52
  • S1486.83
  • S2480.17
  • S3473.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5430.73484.53
  • 10431.86481.17
  • 20425.13470.42
  • 50410.91440.3
  • 100387.55413.24
  • 200384.08393.35

Praj Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Praj Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Praj Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund53,81,6270.67230.23
UTI Mid Cap Fund14,61,8840.7362.54
UTI Small Cap Fund9,97,9421.4442.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund9,19,6710.8639.34
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund8,53,7860.636.53
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund6,10,1041.2226.1
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund6,00,0001.0325.67
Union Small Cap Fund4,07,8681.816.1
UTI Long Term Equity Fund3,41,4400.4614.61
ITI Small Cap Fund3,27,5461.0114.01
View All Mutual Funds

Praj Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Praj Industries Ltd.

Praj Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101PN1985PLC038031 and registration number is 038031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2053.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Pramod Chaudhari
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shishir Joshipura
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sachin Raole
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Berjis Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan S Iyer
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Parimal Chaudhari
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Shridhar Shukla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhas Baxi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mrunalini Joshi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Praj Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Praj Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹9,48.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Praj Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Praj Industries Ltd. is 37.74 and PB ratio of Praj Industries Ltd. is 9.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Praj Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹494.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praj Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praj Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of Praj Industries Ltd. is ₹298.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

