What is the share price of Praj Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praj Industries is ₹325.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Praj Industries? The Praj Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Praj Industries? The market cap of Praj Industries is ₹5,978.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Praj Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Praj Industries are ₹329.15 and ₹322.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praj Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praj Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praj Industries is ₹456.50 and 52-week low of Praj Industries is ₹273.05 as on .

How has the Praj Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Praj Industries has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -19.37% over 3 months, -28.15% over 1 year, -9.86% across 3 years, and -2.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Praj Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praj Industries are 242.76 and 4.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global