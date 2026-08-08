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Paisalo Digital Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAISALO DIGITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Paisalo Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.69 Closed
-0.23₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paisalo Digital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.50₹69.82
₹68.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.88₹77.61
₹68.69
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹68.85
Volume
3,30,718

Source: Dion Global

Paisalo Digital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paisalo Digital has gained 123.75% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Paisalo Digital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Paisalo Digital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paisalo Digital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.3470.62
1071.5170.94
2071.770.28
5063.864.71
10052.4956.88
20044.1349.32

Source: Dion Global

Paisalo Digital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paisalo Digital saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.72%, while DII stake decreased to 6.83%, FII holding fell to 6.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Paisalo Digital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTPaisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 07, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTPaisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTPaisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTPaisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTPaisalo Digital - Intimation Of Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend For The FY 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Paisalo Digital

Paisalo Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1992PLC120483 and registration number is 120483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 917.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Santanu Agarwal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Singh
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anoop Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Jolly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijuy Ronjan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dharmendra Singh Gangwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Ojha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paisalo Digital Share Price

What is the share price of Paisalo Digital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paisalo Digital is ₹68.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paisalo Digital?

The Paisalo Digital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paisalo Digital?

The market cap of Paisalo Digital is ₹6,247.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paisalo Digital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paisalo Digital are ₹69.82 and ₹68.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paisalo Digital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paisalo Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paisalo Digital is ₹77.61 and 52-week low of Paisalo Digital is ₹29.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paisalo Digital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paisalo Digital has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, 38.08% over 3 months, 123.13% over 1 year, 25.71% across 3 years, and 16.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital are 24.86 and 3.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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