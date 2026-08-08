What is the share price of Paisalo Digital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paisalo Digital is ₹68.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Paisalo Digital? The Paisalo Digital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paisalo Digital? The market cap of Paisalo Digital is ₹6,247.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paisalo Digital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paisalo Digital are ₹69.82 and ₹68.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paisalo Digital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paisalo Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paisalo Digital is ₹77.61 and 52-week low of Paisalo Digital is ₹29.88 as on .

How has the Paisalo Digital performed historically in terms of returns? The Paisalo Digital has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, 38.08% over 3 months, 123.13% over 1 year, 25.71% across 3 years, and 16.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital are 24.86 and 3.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global