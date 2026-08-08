Here's the live share price of Paisalo Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paisalo Digital has gained 123.75% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Paisalo Digital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.34
|70.62
|10
|71.51
|70.94
|20
|71.7
|70.28
|50
|63.8
|64.71
|100
|52.49
|56.88
|200
|44.13
|49.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paisalo Digital saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.72%, while DII stake decreased to 6.83%, FII holding fell to 6.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Paisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Paisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Paisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|Paisalo Digital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Paisalo Digital - Intimation Of Record Date For The Payment Of Final Dividend For The FY 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Paisalo Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1992PLC120483 and registration number is 120483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 917.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paisalo Digital is ₹68.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paisalo Digital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paisalo Digital is ₹6,247.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paisalo Digital are ₹69.82 and ₹68.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paisalo Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paisalo Digital is ₹77.61 and 52-week low of Paisalo Digital is ₹29.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paisalo Digital has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, 38.08% over 3 months, 123.13% over 1 year, 25.71% across 3 years, and 16.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital are 24.86 and 3.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global