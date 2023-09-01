Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Paisalo Digital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAISALO DIGITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹63.60 Closed
5.823.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paisalo Digital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.90₹64.75
₹63.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.70₹98.00
₹63.60
Open Price
₹60.95
Prev. Close
₹60.10
Volume
20,83,008

Paisalo Digital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.5
  • R267.05
  • R369.35
  • Pivot
    63.2
  • S161.65
  • S259.35
  • S357.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.6560.39
  • 1080.260.94
  • 2074.3260.93
  • 5074.4258.32
  • 10074.7857.69
  • 20073.9260.98

Paisalo Digital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.160.0818.447.67-11.8644.50112.29
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Paisalo Digital Ltd. Share Holdings

Paisalo Digital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paisalo Digital Ltd.

Paisalo Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1992PLC120483 and registration number is 120483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anoop Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Jolly
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paisalo Digital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paisalo Digital Ltd.?

The market cap of Paisalo Digital Ltd. is ₹2,855.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paisalo Digital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paisalo Digital Ltd. is 26.24 and PB ratio of Paisalo Digital Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paisalo Digital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paisalo Digital Ltd. is ₹63.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paisalo Digital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paisalo Digital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paisalo Digital Ltd. is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of Paisalo Digital Ltd. is ₹47.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data