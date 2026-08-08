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Wockhardt Share Price

NSE
BSE

WOCKHARDT

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Wockhardt along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,020.70 Closed
2.42₹ 47.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wockhardt Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,970.00₹2,026.75
₹2,020.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,086.80₹2,420.00
₹2,020.70
Open Price
₹1,972.10
Prev. Close
₹1,973.00
Volume
36,727

Source: Dion Global

Wockhardt Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wockhardt		3.098.8223.4642.9733.0298.2335.18
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wockhardt has gained 33.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Wockhardt has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Wockhardt Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wockhardt Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,939.481,989.63
101,901.711,954.87
201,882.041,926.93
501,909.861,859.69
1001,645.781,737.73
2001,507.621,606.31

Source: Dion Global

Wockhardt Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wockhardt remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.24%, FII holding rose to 7.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wockhardt Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,00,0003.25407.69
13,25,1501.44257.26
9,78,8262.41190.03
9,59,0020.71186.18
6,57,5740.64127.66
5,62,3540.38109.18
4,19,4161.4581.43
3,70,7050.5171.97
3,50,0002.6467.95
3,27,6530.2263.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Wockhardt Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTWockhardt - Addendum To The Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 04, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTWockhardt - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Comp
Jul 18, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTWockhardt - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 18, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTWockhardt - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTWockhardt - Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting And The Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Wockhardt

Wockhardt Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1999PLC120720 and registration number is 120720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1739.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Habil Khorakiwala
    Founder Chairman
  • Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amelia Fernandes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ahmad Javed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wockhardt Share Price

What is the share price of Wockhardt?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wockhardt is ₹2,020.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wockhardt?

The Wockhardt is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wockhardt?

The market cap of Wockhardt is ₹32,834.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wockhardt?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wockhardt are ₹2,026.75 and ₹1,970.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wockhardt?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wockhardt stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wockhardt is ₹2,420.00 and 52-week low of Wockhardt is ₹1,086.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wockhardt performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wockhardt has shown returns of 2.42% over the past day, 8.82% for the past month, 23.46% over 3 months, 33.02% over 1 year, 98.23% across 3 years, and 35.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wockhardt?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wockhardt are 154.16 and 6.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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