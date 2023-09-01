Follow Us

Wockhardt Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹236.05₹246.10
₹242.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.15₹282.55
₹242.70
Open Price
₹239.20
Prev. Close
₹237.85
Volume
8,71,846

Wockhardt Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1247.02
  • R2251.58
  • R3257.07
  • Pivot
    241.53
  • S1236.97
  • S2231.48
  • S3226.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5242.49235.57
  • 10243.18236.08
  • 20243.41238.14
  • 50249.2232.11
  • 100237.48220.3
  • 200275.32219.97

Wockhardt Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.44-0.4343.5928.262.02-11.72-60.19
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Wockhardt Ltd. Share Holdings

Wockhardt Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF4670.150.01

Wockhardt Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wockhardt Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1999PLC120720 and registration number is 120720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1372.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Habil Khorakiwala
    Founder Chairman
  • Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D S Brar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjaya Baru
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tasneem Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wockhardt Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wockhardt Ltd.?

The market cap of Wockhardt Ltd. is ₹3,427.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wockhardt Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wockhardt Ltd. is -6.13 and PB ratio of Wockhardt Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wockhardt Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wockhardt Ltd. is ₹242.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wockhardt Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wockhardt Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wockhardt Ltd. is ₹282.55 and 52-week low of Wockhardt Ltd. is ₹145.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

