Here's the live share price of Wockhardt along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wockhardt
|3.09
|8.82
|23.46
|42.97
|33.02
|98.23
|35.18
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wockhardt has gained 33.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Wockhardt has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,939.48
|1,989.63
|10
|1,901.71
|1,954.87
|20
|1,882.04
|1,926.93
|50
|1,909.86
|1,859.69
|100
|1,645.78
|1,737.73
|200
|1,507.62
|1,606.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wockhardt remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.24%, FII holding rose to 7.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,00,000
|3.25
|407.69
|13,25,150
|1.44
|257.26
|9,78,826
|2.41
|190.03
|9,59,002
|0.71
|186.18
|6,57,574
|0.64
|127.66
|5,62,354
|0.38
|109.18
|4,19,416
|1.45
|81.43
|3,70,705
|0.51
|71.97
|3,50,000
|2.64
|67.95
|3,27,653
|0.22
|63.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Wockhardt - Addendum To The Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Wockhardt - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Comp
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Wockhardt - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Wockhardt - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Wockhardt - Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting And The Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Wockhardt Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1999PLC120720 and registration number is 120720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1739.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wockhardt is ₹2,020.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wockhardt is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wockhardt is ₹32,834.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wockhardt are ₹2,026.75 and ₹1,970.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wockhardt stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wockhardt is ₹2,420.00 and 52-week low of Wockhardt is ₹1,086.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wockhardt has shown returns of 2.42% over the past day, 8.82% for the past month, 23.46% over 3 months, 33.02% over 1 year, 98.23% across 3 years, and 35.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wockhardt are 154.16 and 6.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global