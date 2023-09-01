What is the Market Cap of Wockhardt Ltd.? The market cap of Wockhardt Ltd. is ₹3,427.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wockhardt Ltd.? P/E ratio of Wockhardt Ltd. is -6.13 and PB ratio of Wockhardt Ltd. is 0.89 as on .

What is the share price of Wockhardt Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wockhardt Ltd. is ₹242.70 as on .