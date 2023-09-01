Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|15,22,117
|1.59
|352.83
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|15,17,959
|1.36
|351.86
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|14,41,399
|1.67
|334.12
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|11,70,000
|4.4
|271.21
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|11,33,983
|1.75
|262.86
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,18,822
|2.19
|236.16
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|9,13,272
|0.61
|211.7
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|8,24,704
|1.62
|191.17
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|8,20,523
|2.28
|190.2
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|8,20,523
|2.28
|190.2
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Grindwell Norton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26593MH1950PLC008163 and registration number is 008163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2005.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹25,200.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is 69.63 and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is 13.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹2,251.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grindwell Norton Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹2,495.00 and 52-week low of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹1,720.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.