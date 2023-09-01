Follow Us

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRINDWELL NORTON LTD.

Sector : Abrasives And Grinding Wheels | Largecap | NSE
₹2,251.05 Closed
-1.1-25.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,243.40₹2,293.90
₹2,251.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,720.25₹2,495.00
₹2,251.05
Open Price
₹2,283.90
Prev. Close
₹2,276.10
Volume
13,967

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,281.67
  • R22,313.03
  • R32,332.17
  • Pivot
    2,262.53
  • S12,231.17
  • S22,212.03
  • S32,180.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,065.692,248.45
  • 102,042.972,248.89
  • 202,054.322,249.63
  • 502,123.752,215.25
  • 1001,919.332,144.34
  • 2001,848.882,054.49

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-7.816.2423.351.43349.85319.44
-0.26-12.02-2.1116.1433.57329.44200.74
2.810.6846.7963.1072.39308.12272.10
8.03-2.5620.3530.420.8876.801.93

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Share Holdings

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund15,22,1171.59352.83
UTI Flexi Cap Fund15,17,9591.36351.86
SBI Small Cap Fund14,41,3991.67334.12
SBI Magnum Global Fund11,70,0004.4271.21
Axis Small Cap Fund11,33,9831.75262.86
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,18,8222.19236.16
Nippon India Small Cap Fund9,13,2720.61211.7
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund8,24,7041.62191.17
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund8,20,5232.28190.2
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan8,20,5232.28190.2
View All Mutual Funds

Grindwell Norton Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Grindwell Norton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26593MH1950PLC008163 and registration number is 008163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2005.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keki Elavia
    Chairman
  • Mr. B Santhanam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aakil Anand Mahajan
    Director
  • Mr. Krishna Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. David Molho
    Director
  • Mr. Jean-Claude Lasserre
    Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Natarajan
    Director
  • Dr. Archana Hingorani
    Director
  • Mr. Subodh Nadkarni
    Director

FAQs on Grindwell Norton Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Grindwell Norton Ltd.?

The market cap of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹25,200.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Grindwell Norton Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is 69.63 and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is 13.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Grindwell Norton Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹2,251.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grindwell Norton Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grindwell Norton Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹2,495.00 and 52-week low of Grindwell Norton Ltd. is ₹1,720.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

