Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Grindwell Norton Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRINDWELL NORTON

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Grindwell Norton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,120.15 Closed
0.79₹ 16.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Grindwell Norton Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,095.45₹2,150.00
₹2,120.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,330.00₹2,464.00
₹2,120.15
Open Price
₹2,134.30
Prev. Close
₹2,103.55
Volume
2,162

Source: Dion Global

Grindwell Norton Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Grindwell Norton		0.014.4027.7528.1641.57-3.5911.78
Carborundum Universal		4.280.4310.5933.7329.89-1.839.91
Wendt (India)		-0.603.3815.9213.37-16.67-15.5414.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Grindwell Norton has gained 41.57% compared to peers like Carborundum Universal (29.89%), Wendt (India) (-16.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Grindwell Norton has underperformed peers relative to Carborundum Universal (9.91%) and Wendt (India) (14.13%).

Grindwell Norton Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Grindwell Norton Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,091.962,091.49
102,060.452,085.52
202,073.432,079.67
502,036.952,015.51
1001,807.481,899.94
2001,703.61,800.97

Source: Dion Global

Grindwell Norton Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Grindwell Norton remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.59%, FII holding fell to 5.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Grindwell Norton Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,29,4972.63634.56
19,09,5901.3413.64
18,17,5310.5393.7
13,46,3681.27291.64
10,00,0004.46216.61
10,00,0003.44216.61
8,95,7750.66194.03
7,96,6470.36172.56
7,45,0001.33161.37
6,62,2931.53143.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Grindwell Norton Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTGrindwell Norton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 25, 2026, 07:39 AM IST ISTGrindwell Norton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 06:41 AM IST ISTGrindwell Norton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTGrindwell Norton - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTGrindwell Norton - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26593MH1950PLC008163 and registration number is 008163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3025.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subodh Nadkarni
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venugopal Shanbhag
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Archana Hingorani
    Director
  • Mr. Aakil Anand Mahajan
    Director
  • Mr. David Eric Molho
    Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Natarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Govind Shukla
    Director
  • Ms. Stephanie Billet
    Director
  • Mr. Hari Singudasu
    Director

FAQs on Grindwell Norton Share Price

What is the share price of Grindwell Norton?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grindwell Norton is ₹2,120.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Grindwell Norton?

The Grindwell Norton is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grindwell Norton?

The market cap of Grindwell Norton is ₹23,474.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Grindwell Norton?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Grindwell Norton are ₹2,150.00 and ₹2,095.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grindwell Norton?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grindwell Norton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grindwell Norton is ₹2,464.00 and 52-week low of Grindwell Norton is ₹1,330.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Grindwell Norton performed historically in terms of returns?

The Grindwell Norton has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 4.4% for the past month, 27.75% over 3 months, 41.57% over 1 year, -3.59% across 3 years, and 11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton are 53.80 and 9.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Grindwell Norton News

More Grindwell Norton News
Market Pulse