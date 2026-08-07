What is the share price of Grindwell Norton? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grindwell Norton is ₹2,120.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Grindwell Norton? The Grindwell Norton is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Grindwell Norton? The market cap of Grindwell Norton is ₹23,474.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Grindwell Norton? Today’s highest and lowest price of Grindwell Norton are ₹2,150.00 and ₹2,095.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Grindwell Norton? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grindwell Norton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grindwell Norton is ₹2,464.00 and 52-week low of Grindwell Norton is ₹1,330.00 as on .

How has the Grindwell Norton performed historically in terms of returns? The Grindwell Norton has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 4.4% for the past month, 27.75% over 3 months, 41.57% over 1 year, -3.59% across 3 years, and 11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton are 53.80 and 9.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global