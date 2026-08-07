Here's the live share price of Grindwell Norton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Grindwell Norton
|0.01
|4.40
|27.75
|28.16
|41.57
|-3.59
|11.78
|Carborundum Universal
|4.28
|0.43
|10.59
|33.73
|29.89
|-1.83
|9.91
|Wendt (India)
|-0.60
|3.38
|15.92
|13.37
|-16.67
|-15.54
|14.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Grindwell Norton has gained 41.57% compared to peers like Carborundum Universal (29.89%), Wendt (India) (-16.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Grindwell Norton has underperformed peers relative to Carborundum Universal (9.91%) and Wendt (India) (14.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,091.96
|2,091.49
|10
|2,060.45
|2,085.52
|20
|2,073.43
|2,079.67
|50
|2,036.95
|2,015.51
|100
|1,807.48
|1,899.94
|200
|1,703.6
|1,800.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Grindwell Norton remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.59%, FII holding fell to 5.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,29,497
|2.63
|634.56
|19,09,590
|1.3
|413.64
|18,17,531
|0.5
|393.7
|13,46,368
|1.27
|291.64
|10,00,000
|4.46
|216.61
|10,00,000
|3.44
|216.61
|8,95,775
|0.66
|194.03
|7,96,647
|0.36
|172.56
|7,45,000
|1.33
|161.37
|6,62,293
|1.53
|143.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Grindwell Norton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:39 AM IST IST
|Grindwell Norton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:41 AM IST IST
|Grindwell Norton - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Grindwell Norton - Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Grindwell Norton - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Grindwell Norton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1950 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26593MH1950PLC008163 and registration number is 008163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3025.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Grindwell Norton is ₹2,120.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grindwell Norton is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Grindwell Norton is ₹23,474.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Grindwell Norton are ₹2,150.00 and ₹2,095.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Grindwell Norton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Grindwell Norton is ₹2,464.00 and 52-week low of Grindwell Norton is ₹1,330.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Grindwell Norton has shown returns of 0.79% over the past day, 4.4% for the past month, 27.75% over 3 months, 41.57% over 1 year, -3.59% across 3 years, and 11.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Grindwell Norton are 53.80 and 9.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global