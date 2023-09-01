Follow Us

KRBL Ltd. Share Price

KRBL LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | NSE
₹401.45 Closed
-0.29-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KRBL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹399.80₹407.95
₹401.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹276.55₹445.00
₹401.45
Open Price
₹405.70
Prev. Close
₹402.60
Volume
1,80,184

KRBL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1406.18
  • R2410.97
  • R3413.98
  • Pivot
    403.17
  • S1398.38
  • S2395.37
  • S3390.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5393.37400.3
  • 10393.64400.54
  • 20382.02396.94
  • 50343.98385.49
  • 100287.15378.42
  • 200256.68366.13

KRBL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.392.858.0316.5621.9853.934.53
-1.05-10.9737.6365.9874.52197.56194.62
-4.229.696.17-39.16-61.22-61.22-61.22
-4.984.9515.8027.9689.1557.4357.43
-2.35-6.23-7.34-33.43-54.48214.22-1.39

KRBL Ltd. Share Holdings

KRBL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund37,4410.251.46
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,2950.250.95
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund15,3900.250.6
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,7430.250.34
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,9990.250.16
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,4940.250.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,6760.020.1
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5550.250.02
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF4600.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF190.020
View All Mutual Funds

KRBL Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Final Dividend & Buy Back
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KRBL Ltd.

KRBL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1993PLC052845 and registration number is 052845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4210.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinod Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Dua
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Sabharwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sardana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KRBL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KRBL Ltd.?

The market cap of KRBL Ltd. is ₹9,476.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KRBL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KRBL Ltd. is 13.52 and PB ratio of KRBL Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KRBL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRBL Ltd. is ₹401.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KRBL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRBL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRBL Ltd. is ₹445.00 and 52-week low of KRBL Ltd. is ₹276.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

