Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.39
|2.85
|8.03
|16.56
|21.98
|53.93
|4.53
|-1.05
|-10.97
|37.63
|65.98
|74.52
|197.56
|194.62
|-4.22
|9.69
|6.17
|-39.16
|-61.22
|-61.22
|-61.22
|-4.98
|4.95
|15.80
|27.96
|89.15
|57.43
|57.43
|-2.35
|-6.23
|-7.34
|-33.43
|-54.48
|214.22
|-1.39
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|37,441
|0.25
|1.46
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,295
|0.25
|0.95
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|15,390
|0.25
|0.6
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,743
|0.25
|0.34
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,999
|0.25
|0.16
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,494
|0.25
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,676
|0.02
|0.1
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|555
|0.25
|0.02
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|460
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|19
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Final Dividend & Buy Back
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KRBL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1993PLC052845 and registration number is 052845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4210.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KRBL Ltd. is ₹9,476.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KRBL Ltd. is 13.52 and PB ratio of KRBL Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRBL Ltd. is ₹401.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRBL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRBL Ltd. is ₹445.00 and 52-week low of KRBL Ltd. is ₹276.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.