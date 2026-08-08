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KRBL Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRBL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KRBL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹377.35 Closed
0.91₹ 3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KRBL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹372.30₹381.80
₹377.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹274.75₹495.00
₹377.35
Open Price
₹373.25
Prev. Close
₹373.95
Volume
9,978

Source: Dion Global

KRBL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KRBL has gained 1.63% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (59.35%). From a 5 year perspective, KRBL has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

KRBL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KRBL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5353.87365.69
10351.95360.89
20356.89360.15
50362.57360.04
100347.43358.19
200361.98358.09

Source: Dion Global

KRBL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KRBL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.70%, FII holding fell to 7.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KRBL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,7260.20.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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KRBL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTKRBL - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone
Jul 08, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTKRBL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTKRBL - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 - New Product Launch
Jun 10, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTKRBL - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 - New Product Launch
May 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTKRBL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About KRBL

KRBL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1993PLC052845 and registration number is 052845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of grain mill products, starches and starch products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6097.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sardana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KRBL Share Price

What is the share price of KRBL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRBL is ₹377.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KRBL?

The KRBL is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KRBL?

The market cap of KRBL is ₹8,637.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KRBL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KRBL are ₹381.80 and ₹372.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KRBL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRBL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRBL is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of KRBL is ₹274.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KRBL performed historically in terms of returns?

The KRBL has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 1.38% for the past month, -0.17% over 3 months, 1.63% over 1 year, -1.5% across 3 years, and 7.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KRBL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KRBL are 13.33 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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