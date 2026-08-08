What is the share price of KRBL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRBL is ₹377.35 as on .

What kind of stock is KRBL? The KRBL is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KRBL? The market cap of KRBL is ₹8,637.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KRBL? Today’s highest and lowest price of KRBL are ₹381.80 and ₹372.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KRBL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRBL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRBL is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of KRBL is ₹274.75 as on .

How has the KRBL performed historically in terms of returns? The KRBL has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 1.38% for the past month, -0.17% over 3 months, 1.63% over 1 year, -1.5% across 3 years, and 7.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KRBL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KRBL are 13.33 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global