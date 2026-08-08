Here's the live share price of KRBL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KRBL has gained 1.63% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (59.35%). From a 5 year perspective, KRBL has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|353.87
|365.69
|10
|351.95
|360.89
|20
|356.89
|360.15
|50
|362.57
|360.04
|100
|347.43
|358.19
|200
|361.98
|358.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KRBL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.70%, FII holding fell to 7.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,726
|0.2
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|KRBL - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|KRBL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|KRBL - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 - New Product Launch
|Jun 10, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|KRBL - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 - New Product Launch
|May 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|KRBL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
KRBL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111DL1993PLC052845 and registration number is 052845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of grain mill products, starches and starch products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6097.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRBL is ₹377.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KRBL is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KRBL is ₹8,637.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KRBL are ₹381.80 and ₹372.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRBL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRBL is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of KRBL is ₹274.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KRBL has shown returns of 0.91% over the past day, 1.38% for the past month, -0.17% over 3 months, 1.63% over 1 year, -1.5% across 3 years, and 7.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KRBL are 13.33 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global