HDFC Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HDFC BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹1,574.70 Closed
0.213.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HDFC Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,559.35₹1,579.00
₹1,574.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,365.00₹1,757.50
₹1,574.70
Open Price
₹1,571.00
Prev. Close
₹1,571.45
Volume
2,16,11,281

HDFC Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,581.35
  • R21,590
  • R31,601
  • Pivot
    1,570.35
  • S11,561.7
  • S21,550.7
  • S31,542.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,450.191,577.95
  • 101,434.061,585.07
  • 201,426.161,601.6
  • 501,464.371,624.1
  • 1001,418.571,627.87
  • 2001,430.761,606.7

HDFC Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

HDFC Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

HDFC Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF13,96,08,48414.0623,052.15
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF9,32,17,78715.6115,391.19
UTI Nifty 50 ETF3,70,94,00714.066,124.96
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF3,01,45,60015.614,977.34
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund2,79,99,9007.734,623.34
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund2,76,12,96112.714,559.45
SBI Blue Chip Fund2,53,41,93610.654,184.46
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan2,45,53,0016.694,054.19
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,07,00,0008.933,417.98
Axis Bluechip Fund2,00,43,1859.763,309.53
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

HDFC Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    HDFC Bank Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:45 PM

About HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080618 and registration number is 080618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127753.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 554.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atanu Chakraborty
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kaizad Bharucha
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Keki Mistry
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Renu Karnad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sachar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M D Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chandra Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunita Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lily Vadera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Zaveri
    Executive Director

FAQs on HDFC Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹11,90,177.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd. is 25.88 and PB ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹1,574.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹1,757.50 and 52-week low of HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹1,365.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

