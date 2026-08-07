What is the share price of HDFC Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Bank is ₹732.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HDFC Bank? The HDFC Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Bank? The market cap of HDFC Bank is ₹1,127,967.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HDFC Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Bank are ₹736.00 and ₹728.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Bank is ₹1,020.35 and 52-week low of HDFC Bank is ₹726.75 as on .

How has the HDFC Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The HDFC Bank has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -11.73% for the past month, -8.02% over 3 months, -26.63% over 1 year, -3.94% across 3 years, and -0.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HDFC Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Bank are 14.28 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global