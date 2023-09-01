Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|13,96,08,484
|14.06
|23,052.15
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|9,32,17,787
|15.61
|15,391.19
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|3,70,94,007
|14.06
|6,124.96
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|3,01,45,600
|15.61
|4,977.34
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,79,99,900
|7.73
|4,623.34
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|2,76,12,961
|12.71
|4,559.45
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|2,53,41,936
|10.65
|4,184.46
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,45,53,001
|6.69
|4,054.19
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,07,00,000
|8.93
|3,417.98
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|2,00,43,185
|9.76
|3,309.53
HDFC Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080618 and registration number is 080618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127753.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 554.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹11,90,177.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd. is 25.88 and PB ratio of HDFC Bank Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹1,574.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹1,757.50 and 52-week low of HDFC Bank Ltd. is ₹1,365.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.