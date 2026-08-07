Here's the live share price of HDFC Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HDFC Bank has declined 26.63% compared to peers like ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%), Axis Bank (14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, HDFC Bank has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Bank (15.14%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|747.76
|743.43
|10
|748.36
|750.26
|20
|780.69
|762.71
|50
|776.7
|776.34
|100
|782.86
|799.6
|200
|874.14
|840.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HDFC Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.93%, FII holding fell to 41.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,97,27,224
|8.33
|11,947.48
|9,04,07,730
|6.77
|7,214.08
|8,69,41,473
|8.74
|6,937.49
|7,22,26,397
|9.57
|5,763.31
|6,69,22,283
|6.28
|5,340.06
|6,60,80,734
|9.91
|5,272.91
|6,24,64,555
|4.68
|4,984.36
|6,05,00,000
|8.77
|4,827.6
|5,17,49,376
|7.57
|4,129.34
|4,53,36,415
|9.43
|3,617.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|HDFC Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|HDFC Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|HDFC Bank - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physical Shares Of HDFC Bank
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|HDFC Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|HDFC Bank - HDFC Bank Limited Announces Conclusion Of Internal Review Pertaining To Maharashtra State Road Development Corpor
Source: Dion Global
HDFC Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080618 and registration number is 080618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307522.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1539.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Bank is ₹732.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HDFC Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HDFC Bank is ₹1,127,967.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Bank are ₹736.00 and ₹728.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Bank is ₹1,020.35 and 52-week low of HDFC Bank is ₹726.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HDFC Bank has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -11.73% for the past month, -8.02% over 3 months, -26.63% over 1 year, -3.94% across 3 years, and -0.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Bank are 14.28 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global