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HDFC Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

HDFC BANK

HDFC Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Financial Services
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Here's the live share price of HDFC Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹732.00 Closed
-0.68₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HDFC Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹728.50₹736.00
₹732.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹726.75₹1,020.35
₹732.00
Open Price
₹733.50
Prev. Close
₹737.00
Volume
15,28,309

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HDFC Bank has declined 26.63% compared to peers like ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%), Axis Bank (14.96%). From a 5 year perspective, HDFC Bank has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Bank (15.14%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.94%).

HDFC Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5747.76743.43
10748.36750.26
20780.69762.71
50776.7776.34
100782.86799.6
200874.14840.83

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HDFC Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.93%, FII holding fell to 41.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HDFC Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,97,27,2248.3311,947.48
9,04,07,7306.777,214.08
8,69,41,4738.746,937.49
7,22,26,3979.575,763.31
6,69,22,2836.285,340.06
6,60,80,7349.915,272.91
6,24,64,5554.684,984.36
6,05,00,0008.774,827.6
5,17,49,3767.574,129.34
4,53,36,4159.433,617.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HDFC Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTHDFC Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTHDFC Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTHDFC Bank - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physical Shares Of HDFC Bank
Jul 31, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTHDFC Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 27, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTHDFC Bank - HDFC Bank Limited Announces Conclusion Of Internal Review Pertaining To Maharashtra State Road Development Corpor

Source: Dion Global

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080618 and registration number is 080618. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307522.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1539.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keki M Mistry
    Part Time Chairman & Non-Exe. Non-Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kaizad Bharucha
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. V Srinivasa Rangan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Santhosh Keshavan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renu Karnad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. (Mr.) Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M D Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sunita Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lily Vadera
    Independent Director

FAQs on HDFC Bank Share Price

What is the share price of HDFC Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Bank is ₹732.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HDFC Bank?

The HDFC Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Bank?

The market cap of HDFC Bank is ₹1,127,967.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HDFC Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Bank are ₹736.00 and ₹728.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Bank is ₹1,020.35 and 52-week low of HDFC Bank is ₹726.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HDFC Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The HDFC Bank has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -11.73% for the past month, -8.02% over 3 months, -26.63% over 1 year, -3.94% across 3 years, and -0.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HDFC Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Bank are 14.28 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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