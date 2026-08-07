Here's the live share price of 63 Moons Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|63 Moons Technologies
|-8.70
|19.20
|14.76
|19.68
|-9.87
|54.37
|53.12
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 63 Moons Technologies has declined 9.87% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, 63 Moons Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|841.86
|858.59
|10
|778.89
|824.32
|20
|741.77
|778.92
|50
|688.19
|722.58
|100
|654.31
|696.77
|200
|686.89
|703.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 63 Moons Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|63 Moons Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 PM IST IST
|63 Moons Technologie - MPID Court Order Dated 29.07.2026 Allowing One Of The Applications Filed By The Company For Effecting
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|63 Moons Technologie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|63 Moons Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|63 Moons Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Proposed Acquisition Of Equity Shares By Financia
Source: Dion Global
63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1988PLC015586 and registration number is 015586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 63 Moons Technologies is ₹850.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 63 Moons Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹3,916.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 63 Moons Technologies are ₹891.15 and ₹848.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 63 Moons Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹1,028.70 and 52-week low of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹465.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 63 Moons Technologies has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 19.2% for the past month, 14.76% over 3 months, -9.87% over 1 year, 54.37% across 3 years, and 53.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies are -174.60 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.
Source: Dion Global