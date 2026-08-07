What is the share price of 63 Moons Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 63 Moons Technologies is ₹850.00 as on .

What kind of stock is 63 Moons Technologies? The 63 Moons Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 63 Moons Technologies? The market cap of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹3,916.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 63 Moons Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of 63 Moons Technologies are ₹891.15 and ₹848.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 63 Moons Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 63 Moons Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹1,028.70 and 52-week low of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹465.55 as on .

How has the 63 Moons Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The 63 Moons Technologies has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 19.2% for the past month, 14.76% over 3 months, -9.87% over 1 year, 54.37% across 3 years, and 53.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies are -174.60 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global