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63 Moons Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of 63 Moons Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹850.00 Closed
-0.86₹ -7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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63 Moons Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹848.05₹891.15
₹850.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹465.55₹1,028.70
₹850.00
Open Price
₹859.65
Prev. Close
₹857.40
Volume
31,455

Source: Dion Global

63 Moons Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
63 Moons Technologies		-8.7019.2014.7619.68-9.8754.3753.12
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 63 Moons Technologies has declined 9.87% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, 63 Moons Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

63 Moons Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

63 Moons Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5841.86858.59
10778.89824.32
20741.77778.92
50688.19722.58
100654.31696.77
200686.89703.06

Source: Dion Global

63 Moons Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 63 Moons Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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63 Moons Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST63 Moons Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter
Jul 30, 2026, 02:15 PM IST IST63 Moons Technologie - MPID Court Order Dated 29.07.2026 Allowing One Of The Applications Filed By The Company For Effecting
Jul 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST63 Moons Technologie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 21, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST63 Moons Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 21, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST63 Moons Technologie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Proposed Acquisition Of Equity Shares By Financia

Source: Dion Global

About 63 Moons Technologies

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1988PLC015586 and registration number is 015586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkat Chary
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. S Rajendran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Devendra Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devender Singh Rawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanekal Chandrasekhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Justice(Retd) Deepak Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyananda Mishra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Chitkala Zutshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Gupta
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Malini Vijay Shankar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Maheswar Sahu
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on 63 Moons Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of 63 Moons Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 63 Moons Technologies is ₹850.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 63 Moons Technologies?

The 63 Moons Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 63 Moons Technologies?

The market cap of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹3,916.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 63 Moons Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 63 Moons Technologies are ₹891.15 and ₹848.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 63 Moons Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 63 Moons Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹1,028.70 and 52-week low of 63 Moons Technologies is ₹465.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 63 Moons Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The 63 Moons Technologies has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 19.2% for the past month, 14.76% over 3 months, -9.87% over 1 year, 54.37% across 3 years, and 53.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies are -174.60 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.24 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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