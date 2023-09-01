Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹333.95 Closed
0.973.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹327.00₹347.25
₹333.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.55₹360.70
₹333.95
Open Price
₹337.00
Prev. Close
₹330.75
Volume
6,46,797

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1345.03
  • R2356.27
  • R3365.28
  • Pivot
    336.02
  • S1324.78
  • S2315.77
  • S3304.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5164.18329.59
  • 10167.56320.4
  • 20166.85300.78
  • 50176.38263.92
  • 100176.29233.26
  • 200210.52209.06

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.5543.14100.7266.0377.61329.78318.24
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1988PLC015586 and registration number is 015586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkat Chary
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. S Rajendran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Devendra Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Salvi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kanekal Chandrasekhar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Devender Singh Rawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Justice(Retd) Deepak Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chitkala Zutshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyananda Mishra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Malini V Shankar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Gupta
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,538.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is 17.51 and PB ratio of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is ₹333.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is ₹360.70 and 52-week low of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. is ₹140.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data