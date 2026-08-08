Here's the live share price of Tata Consultancy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services has declined 19.48% compared to peers like Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%), Wipro (-22.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to Infosys (-6.74%) and HCL Technologies (5.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,418.18
|2,417.25
|10
|2,331.16
|2,376.34
|20
|2,243.71
|2,309.46
|50
|2,202.49
|2,272.91
|100
|2,319.86
|2,373.41
|200
|2,691.68
|2,612.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Consultancy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.47%, FII holding fell to 9.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,77,00,807
|2.51
|3,595.92
|95,30,056
|3.22
|1,936.03
|70,00,000
|1.66
|1,422.05
|55,00,000
|2.1
|1,117.33
|53,77,541
|1.03
|1,092.45
|49,14,144
|10.86
|998.31
|41,51,035
|1.64
|843.28
|40,72,098
|0.97
|827.25
|36,07,755
|1.66
|732.92
|34,90,693
|1.85
|709.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Tata Consult. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Tata Consult. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Tata Consult. Serv. - Press Release - TCS Study Reveals Physical AI Is Now Mainstream As Manufacturers Scale AI Implementatio
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Tata Consult. Serv. - Press Release - TCS And Google Cloud Launch Gemini Experience Center In Kolkata
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Tata Consult. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1995PLC084781 and registration number is 084781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 220938.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 362.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consultancy Services is ₹2,453.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Consultancy Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹887,770.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Consultancy Services are ₹2,456.50 and ₹2,375.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consultancy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹3,336.70 and 52-week low of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹1,976.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Consultancy Services has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 17.07% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -19.48% over 1 year, -11.03% across 3 years, and -5.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services are 17.83 and 8.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global