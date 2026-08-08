What is the share price of Tata Consultancy Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consultancy Services is ₹2,453.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Consultancy Services? The Tata Consultancy Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consultancy Services? The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹887,770.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Consultancy Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Consultancy Services are ₹2,456.50 and ₹2,375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Consultancy Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consultancy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹3,336.70 and 52-week low of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹1,976.00 as on .

How has the Tata Consultancy Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Consultancy Services has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 17.07% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -19.48% over 1 year, -11.03% across 3 years, and -5.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services are 17.83 and 8.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global