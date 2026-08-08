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Tata Consultancy Services Share Price

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BSE

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Digital
Index
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Here's the live share price of Tata Consultancy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,453.70 Closed
3.53₹ 83.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Consultancy Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,375.00₹2,456.50
₹2,453.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,976.00₹3,336.70
₹2,453.70
Open Price
₹2,384.65
Prev. Close
₹2,370.00
Volume
2,30,249

Source: Dion Global

Tata Consultancy Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services has declined 19.48% compared to peers like Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%), Wipro (-22.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consultancy Services has underperformed peers relative to Infosys (-6.74%) and HCL Technologies (5.12%).

Tata Consultancy Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Consultancy Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,418.182,417.25
102,331.162,376.34
202,243.712,309.46
502,202.492,272.91
1002,319.862,373.41
2002,691.682,612.67

Source: Dion Global

Tata Consultancy Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Consultancy Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.47%, FII holding fell to 9.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Consultancy Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,77,00,8072.513,595.92
95,30,0563.221,936.03
70,00,0001.661,422.05
55,00,0002.11,117.33
53,77,5411.031,092.45
49,14,14410.86998.31
41,51,0351.64843.28
40,72,0980.97827.25
36,07,7551.66732.92
34,90,6931.85709.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Consultancy Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTTata Consult. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTTata Consult. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTTata Consult. Serv. - Press Release - TCS Study Reveals Physical AI Is Now Mainstream As Manufacturers Scale AI Implementatio
Jul 16, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTTata Consult. Serv. - Press Release - TCS And Google Cloud Launch Gemini Experience Center In Kolkata
Jul 16, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTTata Consult. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1995PLC084781 and registration number is 084781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 220938.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 362.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Krithivasan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Aarthi Subramanian
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay V Bhandarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hanne Sorensen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Keki M Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Al-Noor Ramji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Consultancy Services Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Consultancy Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consultancy Services is ₹2,453.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Consultancy Services?

The Tata Consultancy Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consultancy Services?

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹887,770.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Consultancy Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Consultancy Services are ₹2,456.50 and ₹2,375.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Consultancy Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consultancy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹3,336.70 and 52-week low of Tata Consultancy Services is ₹1,976.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Consultancy Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Consultancy Services has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 17.07% for the past month, 2.16% over 3 months, -19.48% over 1 year, -11.03% across 3 years, and -5.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services are 17.83 and 8.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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