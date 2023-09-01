Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,91,67,343
|4
|6,558.01
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,32,31,279
|4.59
|4,526.55
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|70,16,566
|7.45
|2,400.68
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|51,15,118
|5.16
|1,750.11
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|50,92,884
|4
|1,742.5
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|46,78,109
|14.93
|1,600.59
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|42,79,142
|4.59
|1,463.94
|Tata Digital India Fund
|39,03,371
|17.63
|1,335.52
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|36,35,172
|7.96
|1,243.76
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|30,50,000
|2.6
|1,043.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1995PLC084781 and registration number is 084781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160341.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 366.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹12,28,270.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is 29.14 and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is 13.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹3,379.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹3,575.00 and 52-week low of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹2,926.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.