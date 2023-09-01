Follow Us

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹3,379.20 Closed
0.6722.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,356.80₹3,389.00
₹3,379.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,926.10₹3,575.00
₹3,379.20
Open Price
₹3,366.00
Prev. Close
₹3,356.80
Volume
12,77,457

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,395.67
  • R23,408.43
  • R33,427.87
  • Pivot
    3,376.23
  • S13,363.47
  • S23,344.03
  • S33,331.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,144.593,376.03
  • 103,120.743,387.3
  • 203,080.913,397.34
  • 503,150.133,374.81
  • 1003,197.913,340.78
  • 2003,418.913,322.53

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,91,67,34346,558.01
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,32,31,2794.594,526.55
Axis Long Term Equity Fund70,16,5667.452,400.68
Axis Bluechip Fund51,15,1185.161,750.11
UTI Nifty 50 ETF50,92,88441,742.5
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund46,78,10914.931,600.59
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF42,79,1424.591,463.94
Tata Digital India Fund39,03,37117.631,335.52
Axis Focused 25 Fund36,35,1727.961,243.76
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan30,50,0002.61,043.54
View All Mutual Funds

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210MH1995PLC084781 and registration number is 084781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160341.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 366.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Krithivasan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. N G Subramaniam
    Exe.Director & COO
  • Ms. Aarthi Subramanian
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Keki M Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. O P Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Pradeep Kumar Khosla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Hanne Sorensen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Don Callahan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹12,28,270.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is 29.14 and PB ratio of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is 13.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹3,379.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹3,575.00 and 52-week low of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is ₹2,926.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

