Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.22
|-0.93
|3.43
|12.82
|-3.71
|175.36
|142.58
|-5.80
|-14.81
|-20.39
|-7.32
|-48.50
|31.18
|31.18
|-0.80
|-7.31
|19.80
|31.70
|3.38
|105.02
|13,021.05
|5.49
|13.06
|29.38
|106.74
|59.25
|89.89
|89.89
|-0.56
|-7.11
|3.55
|-4.93
|6.24
|15.51
|24.62
|1.82
|-4.98
|12.27
|-1.50
|25.19
|648.62
|722.66
|7.04
|5.04
|6.78
|17.88
|38.31
|284.65
|284.65
|2.38
|5.94
|13.24
|7.72
|1,013.88
|2,951.06
|2,970.12
|4.41
|31.69
|33.62
|28.63
|-11.83
|6.16
|6.16
|1.49
|-1.28
|2.33
|-4.80
|-0.97
|88.65
|137.45
|2.26
|1.12
|7.10
|0.56
|11.04
|-8.59
|196.72
|-10.00
|-36.84
|-46.00
|-58.42
|-74.66
|-28.48
|-20.00
|2.19
|-10.40
|20.52
|4.11
|0.20
|1,578.40
|1,578.40
|0
|42.86
|42.86
|-16.67
|-33.33
|-76.74
|-96.44
|0.76
|8.84
|-2.20
|15.27
|2.56
|87.79
|-26.87
|3.54
|1.90
|-10.56
|0.63
|-30.90
|-30.00
|-22.47
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Value Fund
|1,56,011
|0.62
|4.08
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|36,478
|0.16
|0.95
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|23,670
|0.16
|0.62
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|14,985
|0.16
|0.39
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,518
|0.16
|0.22
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,917
|0.16
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,608
|0.01
|0.07
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,430
|0.16
|0.06
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|673
|0.02
|0.02
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|541
|0.16
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1991PLC016151 and registration number is 016151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4670.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹6,29.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is 18.26 and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹260.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹318.70 and 52-week low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹222.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.