Here's the live share price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
|JK Agri Genetics
|-1.07
|0.31
|-15.24
|-6.79
|-32.32
|-13.11
|-18.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Ambuja Exports has gained 59.35% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Ambuja Exports has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|169.22
|173.27
|10
|158.16
|167.45
|20
|155.12
|162.11
|50
|157.59
|158.28
|100
|152.74
|152.97
|200
|138.16
|143.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Ambuja Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.65%, FII holding rose to 3.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,12,022
|0.29
|4.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Guj. Amb.Exports - Communication To The Members Of The Company Regarding Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th J
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Guj. Amb.Exports - Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Guj. Amb.Exports - Intimation Of 35Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Guj. Amb.Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 01St August, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Guj. Amb.Exports - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1991PLC016151 and registration number is 016151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5728.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Ambuja Exports is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹7,659.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports are ₹177.75 and ₹167.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Ambuja Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹184.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹101.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Ambuja Exports has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, 2.52% over 3 months, 59.35% over 1 year, 11.81% across 3 years, and 11.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports are 18.41 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global