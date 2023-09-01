Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹260.65 Closed
-0.86-2.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹259.50₹265.65
₹260.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹222.35₹318.70
₹260.65
Open Price
₹264.30
Prev. Close
₹262.90
Volume
2,97,679

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1264.53
  • R2268.17
  • R3270.68
  • Pivot
    262.02
  • S1258.38
  • S2255.87
  • S3252.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5259.22260.73
  • 10261.18256.22
  • 20269.83252.66
  • 50280.03250.42
  • 100286.94249.9
  • 200267.16250.12

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Value Fund1,56,0110.624.08
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund36,4780.160.95
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund23,6700.160.62
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund14,9850.160.39
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,5180.160.22
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,9170.160.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,6080.010.07
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,4300.160.06
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF6730.020.02
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5410.160.01
View All Mutual Funds

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1991PLC016151 and registration number is 016151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4670.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sulochana Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishwavir Saran Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maitri Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹6,29.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is 18.26 and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹260.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹318.70 and 52-week low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is ₹222.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data