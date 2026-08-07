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Gujarat Ambuja Exports Share Price

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BSE

GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.00 Closed
-5.97₹ -10.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Ambuja Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.00₹177.75
₹167.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.40₹184.00
₹167.00
Open Price
₹177.75
Prev. Close
₹177.60
Volume
80,673

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28
JK Agri Genetics		-1.070.31-15.24-6.79-32.32-13.11-18.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Ambuja Exports has gained 59.35% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Ambuja Exports has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5169.22173.27
10158.16167.45
20155.12162.11
50157.59158.28
100152.74152.97
200138.16143.45

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Ambuja Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.65%, FII holding rose to 3.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,12,0220.294.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Ambuja Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTGuj. Amb.Exports - Communication To The Members Of The Company Regarding Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th J
Aug 01, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTGuj. Amb.Exports - Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
Aug 01, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTGuj. Amb.Exports - Intimation Of 35Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
Aug 01, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTGuj. Amb.Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 01St August, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTGuj. Amb.Exports - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1991PLC016151 and registration number is 016151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5728.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Vijaykumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sulochana Vijaykumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishwavir Saran Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Mohanraj Singhi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maitri Kirankumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhin Bhagwandas Choksey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Ambuja Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Ambuja Exports?

The Gujarat Ambuja Exports is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports?

The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹7,659.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Ambuja Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports are ₹177.75 and ₹167.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Ambuja Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹184.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹101.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Ambuja Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Ambuja Exports has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, 2.52% over 3 months, 59.35% over 1 year, 11.81% across 3 years, and 11.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports are 18.41 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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