What is the share price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹167.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Ambuja Exports? The Gujarat Ambuja Exports is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports? The market cap of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹7,659.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Ambuja Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports are ₹177.75 and ₹167.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Ambuja Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹184.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Ambuja Exports is ₹101.40 as on .

How has the Gujarat Ambuja Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Ambuja Exports has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, 3.6% for the past month, 2.52% over 3 months, 59.35% over 1 year, 11.81% across 3 years, and 11.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Ambuja Exports are 18.41 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global