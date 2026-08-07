What is the share price of Gravita India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravita India is ₹1,734.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Gravita India? The Gravita India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gravita India? The market cap of Gravita India is ₹12,803.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gravita India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gravita India are ₹1,735.95 and ₹1,707.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gravita India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravita India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravita India is ₹1,914.40 and 52-week low of Gravita India is ₹1,267.00 as on .

How has the Gravita India performed historically in terms of returns? The Gravita India has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, -2.92% for the past month, -3.63% over 3 months, -5.47% over 1 year, 35.84% across 3 years, and 56.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gravita India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gravita India are 32.67 and 5.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global