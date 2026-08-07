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Gravita India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GRAVITA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
CommoditiesRecyclingWaste Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gravita India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,734.75 Closed
1.02₹ 17.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gravita India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,707.70₹1,735.95
₹1,734.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,267.00₹1,914.40
₹1,734.75
Open Price
₹1,715.75
Prev. Close
₹1,717.25
Volume
8,042

Source: Dion Global

Gravita India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gravita India has declined 5.47% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Gravita India has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Gravita India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gravita India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,622.221,665.05
101,702.941,682.14
201,758.211,706.8
501,696.471,699.36
1001,625.511,675.31
2001,662.151,676.92

Source: Dion Global

Gravita India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gravita India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.52%, FII holding fell to 12.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gravita India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,91,2731.3963.79
3,91,0461.2263.75
1,77,3521.0828.91
1,35,2600.4322.05
48,4732.767.9
47,7050.717.78
35,0001.715.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gravita India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTGravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTGravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTGravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTGravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTGravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Gravita India

Gravita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308RJ1992PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3481.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajat Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Malhotra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on Gravita India Share Price

What is the share price of Gravita India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravita India is ₹1,734.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gravita India?

The Gravita India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gravita India?

The market cap of Gravita India is ₹12,803.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gravita India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gravita India are ₹1,735.95 and ₹1,707.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gravita India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravita India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravita India is ₹1,914.40 and 52-week low of Gravita India is ₹1,267.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gravita India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gravita India has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, -2.92% for the past month, -3.63% over 3 months, -5.47% over 1 year, 35.84% across 3 years, and 56.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gravita India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gravita India are 32.67 and 5.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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