Here's the live share price of Gravita India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gravita India has declined 5.47% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Gravita India has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,622.22
|1,665.05
|10
|1,702.94
|1,682.14
|20
|1,758.21
|1,706.8
|50
|1,696.47
|1,699.36
|100
|1,625.51
|1,675.31
|200
|1,662.15
|1,676.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gravita India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.52%, FII holding fell to 12.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,91,273
|1.39
|63.79
|3,91,046
|1.22
|63.75
|1,77,352
|1.08
|28.91
|1,35,260
|0.43
|22.05
|48,473
|2.76
|7.9
|47,705
|0.71
|7.78
|35,000
|1.71
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Gravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Gravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Gravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Gravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Gravita India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Gravita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308RJ1992PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3481.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravita India is ₹1,734.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gravita India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gravita India is ₹12,803.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gravita India are ₹1,735.95 and ₹1,707.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravita India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravita India is ₹1,914.40 and 52-week low of Gravita India is ₹1,267.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gravita India has shown returns of 1.02% over the past day, -2.92% for the past month, -3.63% over 3 months, -5.47% over 1 year, 35.84% across 3 years, and 56.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gravita India are 32.67 and 5.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global