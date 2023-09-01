Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gravita India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GRAVITA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹783.75 Closed
0.221.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gravita India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹766.00₹788.00
₹783.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹296.75₹795.75
₹783.75
Open Price
₹767.05
Prev. Close
₹782.05
Volume
2,30,206

Gravita India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1793.07
  • R2801.53
  • R3815.07
  • Pivot
    779.53
  • S1771.07
  • S2757.53
  • S3749.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5367.4758.96
  • 10360.85747.88
  • 20341.32728.41
  • 50331.73682.15
  • 100301.49627.16
  • 200313.63549.42

Gravita India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.6816.2329.1770.64140.601,481.74442.39
9.166.7325.2928.7523.98184.9795.34

Gravita India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gravita India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gravita India Ltd.

Gravita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308RJ1992PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1894.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Mahavir Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajat Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Malhotra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Govil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chanchal Chadha Phadnis
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gravita India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gravita India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gravita India Ltd. is ₹5,410.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gravita India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gravita India Ltd. is 43.8 and PB ratio of Gravita India Ltd. is 17.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gravita India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravita India Ltd. is ₹783.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gravita India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravita India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravita India Ltd. is ₹795.75 and 52-week low of Gravita India Ltd. is ₹296.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data