Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.68
|16.23
|29.17
|70.64
|140.60
|1,481.74
|442.39
|9.16
|6.73
|25.29
|28.75
|23.98
|184.97
|95.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gravita India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308RJ1992PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1894.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gravita India Ltd. is ₹5,410.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gravita India Ltd. is 43.8 and PB ratio of Gravita India Ltd. is 17.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gravita India Ltd. is ₹783.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gravita India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gravita India Ltd. is ₹795.75 and 52-week low of Gravita India Ltd. is ₹296.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.