What is the Market Cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd.? The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹4,87,353.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is 58.39 and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is 6.28 as on .

What is the share price of Bharti Airtel Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹865.95 as on .