Bharti Airtel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Largecap | NSE
₹865.95 Closed
1.129.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹852.75₹867.55
₹865.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹686.20₹901.40
₹865.95
Open Price
₹853.15
Prev. Close
₹856.40
Volume
44,27,840

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1871.38
  • R2876.87
  • R3886.18
  • Pivot
    862.07
  • S1856.58
  • S2847.27
  • S3841.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5791.8860.7
  • 10781.57864.28
  • 20782.17868.49
  • 50763.02864.17
  • 100719.64845.17
  • 200717.21816.61

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF4,69,81,1142.554,180.85
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund3,55,00,0005.283,159.15
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF3,16,85,5572.862,820.81
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,91,25,0004.451,701.93
SBI Focused Equity Fund1,90,00,0005.651,690.81
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,79,64,9554.91,598.7
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund1,67,13,6375.951,487.35
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund1,59,04,0503.511,415.3
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,53,91,5243.821,369.69
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund1,28,34,5172.341,142.14
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bharti Airtel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC095967 and registration number is 070609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70641.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2795.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Vittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chua Sock Koong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tao Yih Arthur Lang
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kimsuka Narasimhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharti Airtel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹4,87,353.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is 58.39 and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is 6.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹865.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Airtel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹901.40 and 52-week low of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹686.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

