Here's the live share price of Bharti Airtel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharti Airtel has gained 1.80% compared to peers like Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%), Tata Communications (3.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharti Airtel has outperformed peers relative to Vodafone Idea (13.03%) and Bharti Hexacom (13.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,946.11
|1,954.77
|10
|1,936.41
|1,945.8
|20
|1,927.79
|1,931.51
|50
|1,881.31
|1,903.56
|100
|1,859.59
|1,898.56
|200
|1,952
|1,900.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharti Airtel saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.88%, while DII stake increased to 21.26%, FII holding rose to 27.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,27,72,058
|2.94
|4,217.39
|1,81,04,129
|4.22
|3,352.88
|1,73,23,283
|3.01
|3,208.27
|1,64,95,885
|2.87
|3,055.04
|1,40,00,000
|5.48
|2,592.8
|1,30,00,000
|2.81
|2,407.6
|1,19,21,785
|5.66
|2,207.91
|1,09,55,120
|5.29
|2,028.89
|89,21,863
|13.17
|1,652.33
|87,00,000
|2.88
|1,611.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Bharti Airtel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Bharti Airtel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Bharti Airtel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Bharti Airtel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Bharti Airtel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Bharti Airtel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC095967 and registration number is 070609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121492.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3046.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Airtel is ₹1,959.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharti Airtel is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharti Airtel is ₹1,193,728.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharti Airtel are ₹1,960.75 and ₹1,935.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Airtel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Airtel is ₹2,174.70 and 52-week low of Bharti Airtel is ₹1,745.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharti Airtel has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 1.77% for the past month, 7.26% over 3 months, 1.8% over 1 year, 30.03% across 3 years, and 26.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel are 41.28 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global