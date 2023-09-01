Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|4,69,81,114
|2.55
|4,180.85
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|3,55,00,000
|5.28
|3,159.15
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|3,16,85,557
|2.86
|2,820.81
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,91,25,000
|4.45
|1,701.93
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|1,90,00,000
|5.65
|1,690.81
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,79,64,955
|4.9
|1,598.7
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|1,67,13,637
|5.95
|1,487.35
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|1,59,04,050
|3.51
|1,415.3
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,53,91,524
|3.82
|1,369.69
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,28,34,517
|2.34
|1,142.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Bharti Airtel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC095967 and registration number is 070609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70641.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2795.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹4,87,353.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is 58.39 and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is 6.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹865.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Airtel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹901.40 and 52-week low of Bharti Airtel Ltd. is ₹686.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.