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Bharti Airtel Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARTI AIRTEL

Bharti Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
ConsumptionDigitalRural
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Here's the live share price of Bharti Airtel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,959.00 Closed
-0.25₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharti Airtel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,935.00₹1,960.75
₹1,959.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,745.00₹2,174.70
₹1,959.00
Open Price
₹1,935.00
Prev. Close
₹1,964.00
Volume
88,756

Source: Dion Global

Bharti Airtel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharti Airtel has gained 1.80% compared to peers like Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%), Tata Communications (3.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharti Airtel has outperformed peers relative to Vodafone Idea (13.03%) and Bharti Hexacom (13.22%).

Bharti Airtel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharti Airtel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,946.111,954.77
101,936.411,945.8
201,927.791,931.51
501,881.311,903.56
1001,859.591,898.56
2001,9521,900.24

Source: Dion Global

Bharti Airtel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharti Airtel saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.88%, while DII stake increased to 21.26%, FII holding rose to 27.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharti Airtel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,27,72,0582.944,217.39
1,81,04,1294.223,352.88
1,73,23,2833.013,208.27
1,64,95,8852.873,055.04
1,40,00,0005.482,592.8
1,30,00,0002.812,407.6
1,19,21,7855.662,207.91
1,09,55,1205.292,028.89
89,21,86313.171,652.33
87,00,0002.881,611.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharti Airtel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTBharti Airtel - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTBharti Airtel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTBharti Airtel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTBharti Airtel - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTBharti Airtel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC095967 and registration number is 070609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121492.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3046.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Vittal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Ms. Chua Sock Koong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tao Yih Arthur Lang
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kimsuka Narasimhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Arjan Kumar Sikri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Douglas Anderson Baillie
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharti Airtel Share Price

What is the share price of Bharti Airtel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Airtel is ₹1,959.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharti Airtel?

The Bharti Airtel is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharti Airtel?

The market cap of Bharti Airtel is ₹1,193,728.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharti Airtel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharti Airtel are ₹1,960.75 and ₹1,935.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharti Airtel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Airtel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Airtel is ₹2,174.70 and 52-week low of Bharti Airtel is ₹1,745.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharti Airtel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharti Airtel has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 1.77% for the past month, 7.26% over 3 months, 1.8% over 1 year, 30.03% across 3 years, and 26.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel are 41.28 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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