What is the share price of Bharti Airtel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharti Airtel is ₹1,959.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharti Airtel? The Bharti Airtel is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharti Airtel? The market cap of Bharti Airtel is ₹1,193,728.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharti Airtel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharti Airtel are ₹1,960.75 and ₹1,935.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharti Airtel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharti Airtel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharti Airtel is ₹2,174.70 and 52-week low of Bharti Airtel is ₹1,745.00 as on .

How has the Bharti Airtel performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharti Airtel has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 1.77% for the past month, 7.26% over 3 months, 1.8% over 1 year, 30.03% across 3 years, and 26.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharti Airtel are 41.28 and 8.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global