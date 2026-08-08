Here's the live share price of Kitex Garments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|14.12
|-3.08
|0.83
|-14.46
|-11.24
|-17.19
|-4.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kitex Garments has declined 19.40% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Kitex Garments has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.72
|145.83
|10
|146.26
|146.54
|20
|149.25
|148.6
|50
|154.83
|153.44
|100
|159.04
|160.18
|200
|174.85
|171.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kitex Garments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding rose to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Kitex Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:22 AM IST IST
|Kitex Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Kitex Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Kitex Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Kitex Garments - Reconstitution Of Committees Of Board Of Directors
Source: Dion Global
Kitex Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1992PLC006528 and registration number is 006528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kitex Garments is ₹144.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kitex Garments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kitex Garments is ₹2,888.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kitex Garments are ₹147.75 and ₹144.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kitex Garments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kitex Garments is ₹232.65 and 52-week low of Kitex Garments is ₹138.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kitex Garments has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -7.71% for the past month, -15.67% over 3 months, -19.4% over 1 year, 31.36% across 3 years, and 22.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kitex Garments are 489.02 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global