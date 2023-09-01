Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kitex Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1992PLC006528 and registration number is 006528. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹1,319.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kitex Garments Ltd. is 43.08 and PB ratio of Kitex Garments Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹198.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kitex Garments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹237.70 and 52-week low of Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹136.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.