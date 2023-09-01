Follow Us

KITEX GARMENTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹198.40 Closed
-0.48-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kitex Garments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.50₹201.30
₹198.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.00₹237.70
₹198.40
Open Price
₹200.70
Prev. Close
₹199.35
Volume
1,62,328

Kitex Garments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1200.12
  • R2202.53
  • R3203.77
  • Pivot
    198.88
  • S1196.47
  • S2195.23
  • S3192.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5203.34197.9
  • 10204.31194
  • 20203.6191.09
  • 50218.18185.93
  • 100226.31180.27
  • 200238.27181.51

Kitex Garments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Kitex Garments Ltd. Share Holdings

Kitex Garments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kitex Garments Ltd.

Kitex Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1992PLC006528 and registration number is 006528. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sabu M Jacob
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K L V Narayanan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Benni Joseph
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C P Philipose
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumi Francis
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kitex Garments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kitex Garments Ltd.?

The market cap of Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹1,319.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kitex Garments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kitex Garments Ltd. is 43.08 and PB ratio of Kitex Garments Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kitex Garments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹198.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kitex Garments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kitex Garments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹237.70 and 52-week low of Kitex Garments Ltd. is ₹136.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

