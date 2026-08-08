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Kitex Garments Share Price

NSE
BSE

KITEX GARMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kitex Garments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.80 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kitex Garments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.25₹147.75
₹144.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.45₹232.65
₹144.80
Open Price
₹145.10
Prev. Close
₹145.10
Volume
29,304

Source: Dion Global

Kitex Garments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21
Indian Terrain Fashions		14.12-3.080.83-14.46-11.24-17.19-4.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kitex Garments has declined 19.40% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Kitex Garments has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Kitex Garments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kitex Garments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.72145.83
10146.26146.54
20149.25148.6
50154.83153.44
100159.04160.18
200174.85171.58

Source: Dion Global

Kitex Garments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kitex Garments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding rose to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kitex Garments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTKitex Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 25, 2026, 05:22 AM IST ISTKitex Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 11, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTKitex Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 04, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTKitex Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTKitex Garments - Reconstitution Of Committees Of Board Of Directors

Source: Dion Global

About Kitex Garments

Kitex Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101KL1992PLC006528 and registration number is 006528. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sabu M Jacob
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sindhu Chandrasekhar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K L V Narayanan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sumi Francis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A K Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C P Philipose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kitex Garments Share Price

What is the share price of Kitex Garments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kitex Garments is ₹144.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kitex Garments?

The Kitex Garments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kitex Garments?

The market cap of Kitex Garments is ₹2,888.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kitex Garments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kitex Garments are ₹147.75 and ₹144.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kitex Garments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kitex Garments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kitex Garments is ₹232.65 and 52-week low of Kitex Garments is ₹138.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kitex Garments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kitex Garments has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -7.71% for the past month, -15.67% over 3 months, -19.4% over 1 year, 31.36% across 3 years, and 22.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kitex Garments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kitex Garments are 489.02 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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