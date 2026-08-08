What is the share price of Kitex Garments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kitex Garments is ₹144.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Kitex Garments? The Kitex Garments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kitex Garments? The market cap of Kitex Garments is ₹2,888.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kitex Garments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kitex Garments are ₹147.75 and ₹144.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kitex Garments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kitex Garments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kitex Garments is ₹232.65 and 52-week low of Kitex Garments is ₹138.45 as on .

How has the Kitex Garments performed historically in terms of returns? The Kitex Garments has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -7.71% for the past month, -15.67% over 3 months, -19.4% over 1 year, 31.36% across 3 years, and 22.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kitex Garments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kitex Garments are 489.02 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global