Here's the live share price of Caplin Point Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2.48
|0.43
|38.10
|46.41
|25.26
|42.19
|23.02
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Caplin Point Laboratories has gained 25.26% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Caplin Point Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,562.49
|2,553.87
|10
|2,547.54
|2,558.68
|20
|2,581.7
|2,552.03
|50
|2,413.89
|2,419.18
|100
|2,073.24
|2,232.64
|200
|1,972.51
|2,092.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Caplin Point Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.49%, FII holding fell to 5.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,73,675
|1.88
|98.13
|3,04,369
|1.29
|79.93
|2,67,287
|1.06
|70.19
|2,00,000
|4.02
|52.52
|1,05,550
|0.59
|27.72
|5,684
|0.59
|1.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Caplin Point Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Caplin Point Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results And Recommendation Of Final Dividend, If Any.
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Caplin Point Lab. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Caplin Point Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|May 21, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Caplin Point Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1990PLC019053 and registration number is 019053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 738.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹2,577.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caplin Point Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹19,589.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Caplin Point Laboratories are ₹2,607.65 and ₹2,560.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caplin Point Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹2,700.00 and 52-week low of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹1,502.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caplin Point Laboratories has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 38.1% over 3 months, 25.26% over 1 year, 42.19% across 3 years, and 23.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories are 30.55 and 5.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global