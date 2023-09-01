Follow Us

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,096.30 Closed
3.7639.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,052.05₹1,110.30
₹1,096.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹575.00₹1,096.60
₹1,096.30
Open Price
₹1,057.00
Prev. Close
₹1,056.60
Volume
2,15,560

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,119.22
  • R21,143.88
  • R31,177.47
  • Pivot
    1,085.63
  • S11,060.97
  • S21,027.38
  • S31,002.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5733.311,052.14
  • 10722.81,040.67
  • 20727.851,011.05
  • 50751.12930.33
  • 100748.49853.57
  • 200752.42794.97

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.0621.0045.1066.4040.25118.15143.69
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund21,9582.121.99
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1920.020.02
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2240.280.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF80.020
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund240.020

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1990PLC019053 and registration number is 019053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 528.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C C Paarthipan
    Chairman
  • Dr. Sridhar Ganesan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V Thirumalai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Sathyanarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. C K Gariyali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹8,23.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is 21.32 and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is 4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,96.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,96.60 and 52-week low of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹575.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

