Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.06
|21.00
|45.10
|66.40
|40.25
|118.15
|143.69
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|21,958
|2.12
|1.99
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|192
|0.02
|0.02
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|224
|0.28
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|8
|0.02
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|24
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1990PLC019053 and registration number is 019053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 528.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹8,23.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is 21.32 and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is 4.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,96.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,96.60 and 52-week low of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is ₹575.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.