What is the share price of Caplin Point Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹2,577.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Caplin Point Laboratories? The Caplin Point Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caplin Point Laboratories? The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹19,589.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Caplin Point Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Caplin Point Laboratories are ₹2,607.65 and ₹2,560.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caplin Point Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caplin Point Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹2,700.00 and 52-week low of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹1,502.45 as on .

How has the Caplin Point Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Caplin Point Laboratories has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 38.1% over 3 months, 25.26% over 1 year, 42.19% across 3 years, and 23.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories are 30.55 and 5.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global