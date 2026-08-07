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Caplin Point Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Caplin Point Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,577.15 Closed
-0.29₹ -7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Caplin Point Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,560.00₹2,607.65
₹2,577.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,502.45₹2,700.00
₹2,577.15
Open Price
₹2,607.65
Prev. Close
₹2,584.55
Volume
1,898

Source: Dion Global

Caplin Point Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Caplin Point Laboratories		2.480.4338.1046.4125.2642.1923.02
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Caplin Point Laboratories has gained 25.26% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Caplin Point Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Caplin Point Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Caplin Point Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,562.492,553.87
102,547.542,558.68
202,581.72,552.03
502,413.892,419.18
1002,073.242,232.64
2001,972.512,092.11

Source: Dion Global

Caplin Point Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Caplin Point Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.49%, FII holding fell to 5.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Caplin Point Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,73,6751.8898.13
3,04,3691.2979.93
2,67,2871.0670.19
2,00,0004.0252.52
1,05,5500.5927.72
5,6840.591.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Caplin Point Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTCaplin Point Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCaplin Point Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results And Recommendation Of Final Dividend, If Any.
Jul 11, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTCaplin Point Lab. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTCaplin Point Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
May 21, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTCaplin Point Lab. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Caplin Point Laboratories

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1990PLC019053 and registration number is 019053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 738.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C C Paarthipan
    Chairman
  • Dr. Sridhar Ganesan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. R Nagendran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Deenadayalan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. C K Gariyali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Vijayaraghavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Caplin Point Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Caplin Point Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹2,577.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Caplin Point Laboratories?

The Caplin Point Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caplin Point Laboratories?

The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹19,589.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Caplin Point Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Caplin Point Laboratories are ₹2,607.65 and ₹2,560.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caplin Point Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caplin Point Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹2,700.00 and 52-week low of Caplin Point Laboratories is ₹1,502.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Caplin Point Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Caplin Point Laboratories has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 38.1% over 3 months, 25.26% over 1 year, 42.19% across 3 years, and 23.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories are 30.55 and 5.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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