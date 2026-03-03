Facebook Pixel Code
Alivus Life Sciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALIVUS LIFE SCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alivus Life Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹916.05 Closed
0.32₹ 2.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alivus Life Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹871.00₹918.95
₹916.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹827.10₹1,224.00
₹916.05
Open Price
₹872.05
Prev. Close
₹913.10
Volume
9,818

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alivus Life Sciences has gained 4.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.44%.

Alivus Life Sciences’s current P/E of 20.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Alivus Life Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alivus Life Sciences		3.54-2.914.85-2.27-2.0633.574.13
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Alivus Life Sciences has declined 2.06% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Alivus Life Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Alivus Life Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Alivus Life Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5906.01909.57
10904.51909.36
20918.14910.9
50906.74909.87
100907.84918.55
200956.31942

Alivus Life Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alivus Life Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.13%, FII holding fell to 5.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alivus Life Sciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,45,5940.61167.76
15,76,7142.28151.53
10,88,2441.68104.59
9,37,0003.7290.05
8,06,8670.7277.54
2,46,2986.9523.67
43,9002.364.22
10,9920.961.06

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Alivus Life Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 1:18 AM ISTAlivus Life Sciences - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Feb 16, 2026, 5:14 PM ISTAlivus Life Sciences - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Updates
Feb 02, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTAlivus Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 31, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTAlivus Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2026, 8:14 PM ISTAlivus Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Alivus Life Sciences

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2011PLC139963 and registration number is 139963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2386.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hiren K Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Yasir Rawjee
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinod Naik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushikbhai N Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Savan Godiawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Taruvai Laxminarayanan Easwar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alivus Life Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of Alivus Life Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alivus Life Sciences is ₹916.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alivus Life Sciences?

The Alivus Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alivus Life Sciences?

The market cap of Alivus Life Sciences is ₹11,243.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alivus Life Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alivus Life Sciences are ₹918.95 and ₹871.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alivus Life Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alivus Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alivus Life Sciences is ₹1,224.00 and 52-week low of Alivus Life Sciences is ₹827.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Alivus Life Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alivus Life Sciences has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, 2.21% over 3 months, 3.44% over 1 year, 34.73% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alivus Life Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alivus Life Sciences are 20.68 and 3.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Alivus Life Sciences News

