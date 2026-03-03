Here's the live share price of Alivus Life Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Alivus Life Sciences has gained 4.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.44%.
Alivus Life Sciences’s current P/E of 20.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alivus Life Sciences
|3.54
|-2.91
|4.85
|-2.27
|-2.06
|33.57
|4.13
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Alivus Life Sciences has declined 2.06% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Alivus Life Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|906.01
|909.57
|10
|904.51
|909.36
|20
|918.14
|910.9
|50
|906.74
|909.87
|100
|907.84
|918.55
|200
|956.31
|942
In the latest quarter, Alivus Life Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.13%, FII holding fell to 5.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,45,594
|0.61
|167.76
|15,76,714
|2.28
|151.53
|10,88,244
|1.68
|104.59
|9,37,000
|3.72
|90.05
|8,06,867
|0.72
|77.54
|2,46,298
|6.95
|23.67
|43,900
|2.36
|4.22
|10,992
|0.96
|1.06
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:18 AM IST
|Alivus Life Sciences - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:14 PM IST
|Alivus Life Sciences - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Updates
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Alivus Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|Alivus Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 28, 2026, 8:14 PM IST
|Alivus Life Sciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Alivus Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2011PLC139963 and registration number is 139963. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2386.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alivus Life Sciences is ₹916.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alivus Life Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alivus Life Sciences is ₹11,243.26 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alivus Life Sciences are ₹918.95 and ₹871.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alivus Life Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alivus Life Sciences is ₹1,224.00 and 52-week low of Alivus Life Sciences is ₹827.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Alivus Life Sciences has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, 2.21% over 3 months, 3.44% over 1 year, 34.73% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alivus Life Sciences are 20.68 and 3.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.