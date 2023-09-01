Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.17
|4.21
|21.75
|20.04
|62.99
|148.15
|79.21
|4.21
|0.16
|8.24
|15.21
|11.54
|86.40
|72.89
|-5.68
|2.61
|1.15
|22.21
|-78.74
|213.06
|278.48
|2.92
|7.13
|25.95
|44.71
|63.34
|112.75
|117.48
|-9.99
|25.84
|75.08
|199.34
|133.89
|209.75
|14.05
|-1.77
|21.92
|37.67
|102.83
|102.82
|398.98
|518.94
|-0.85
|34.40
|39.86
|93.08
|204.02
|1,066.17
|477.34
|0.95
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|-6.94
|0
|5.24
|34.90
|-45.97
|378.57
|179.17
|-2.87
|-7.99
|15.22
|142.39
|151.13
|370.96
|226.14
|13.25
|26.36
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|15.89
|3.55
|9.27
|106.73
|85.19
|85.19
|85.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|90,00,000
|2.85
|570.69
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|59,45,624
|0.99
|377.01
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|42,14,750
|1.27
|267.26
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|32,03,146
|0.59
|203.11
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|30,54,462
|0.78
|193.68
|SBI Multicap Fund
|29,00,000
|1.43
|183.89
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|22,62,596
|2.57
|143.47
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|21,50,524
|1.27
|136.36
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|21,00,811
|1.15
|133.21
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|20,90,492
|0.41
|132.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kalpataru Power Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1981PLC004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7061.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹10,728.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹656.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹667.30 and 52-week low of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹399.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.