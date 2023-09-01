Follow Us

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KALPATARU PROJECTS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹656.10 Closed
-0.66-4.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹652.05₹664.90
₹656.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹399.30₹667.30
₹656.10
Open Price
₹663.00
Prev. Close
₹660.45
Volume
79,272

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1662.78
  • R2670.27
  • R3675.63
  • Pivot
    657.42
  • S1649.93
  • S2644.57
  • S3637.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5446.21646.03
  • 10442.8640.96
  • 20431.18632.22
  • 50413.79603.9
  • 100388.74575.93
  • 200383.54540.12

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Share Holdings

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund90,00,0002.85570.69
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan59,45,6240.99377.01
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan42,14,7501.27267.26
Nippon India Small Cap Fund32,03,1460.59203.11
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund30,54,4620.78193.68
SBI Multicap Fund29,00,0001.43183.89
Kotak Multicap Fund22,62,5962.57143.47
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund21,50,5241.27136.36
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan21,00,8111.15133.21
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund20,90,4920.41132.56
View All Mutual Funds

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.

Kalpataru Power Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1981PLC004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7061.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mofatraj P Munot
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Mohnot
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shailendra Kumar Tripathi
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dalmia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Munot
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Sajjanraj Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.?

The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹10,728.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹656.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹667.30 and 52-week low of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹399.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

