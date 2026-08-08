What is the share price of Kalpataru Projects International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,318.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kalpataru Projects International? The Kalpataru Projects International is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalpataru Projects International? The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹22,507.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalpataru Projects International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalpataru Projects International are ₹1,320.95 and ₹1,282.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalpataru Projects International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru Projects International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,499.75 and 52-week low of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,007.90 as on .

How has the Kalpataru Projects International performed historically in terms of returns? The Kalpataru Projects International has shown returns of 1.86% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, 0.84% over 3 months, 18.54% over 1 year, 27.58% across 3 years, and 23.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International are 21.64 and 2.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global