What is the Market Cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.? The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹10,728.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is 24.34 and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is 2.27 as on .

What is the share price of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is ₹656.10 as on .