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Kalpataru Projects International Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALPATARU PROJECTS INTERNATIONAL

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Data CenterWater Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE India InfrastructureBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kalpataru Projects International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,318.00 Closed
1.86₹ 24.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kalpataru Projects International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,282.95₹1,320.95
₹1,318.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,007.90₹1,499.75
₹1,318.00
Open Price
₹1,295.00
Prev. Close
₹1,293.95
Volume
9,625

Source: Dion Global

Kalpataru Projects International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kalpataru Projects International has gained 18.54% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalpataru Projects International has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Kalpataru Projects International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kalpataru Projects International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,281.551,283.52
101,297.11,290.23
201,312.361,303.68
501,324.011,304.18
1001,251.761,273.97
2001,218.331,235.68

Source: Dion Global

Kalpataru Projects International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalpataru Projects International saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.57%, while DII stake decreased to 44.84%, FII holding fell to 10.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kalpataru Projects International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
79,00,0002.71,082.38
46,36,0421.57635.18
45,71,1710.59626.3
36,22,8140.63496.36
35,72,1332.62489.42
29,49,5661.71404.12
29,04,2440.77397.91
26,95,4580.43369.3
25,49,4611.19349.3
22,60,2461.1309.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kalpataru Projects International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTKalpataru Projects - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
Aug 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTKalpataru Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTKalpataru Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTKalpataru Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Tu
Aug 03, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTKalpataru Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1981PLC004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23210.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mofatraj P Munot
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Mohnot
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shailendra Kumar Tripathi
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag M Munot
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mungale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal Tanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Raksha Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalpataru Projects International Share Price

What is the share price of Kalpataru Projects International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,318.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalpataru Projects International?

The Kalpataru Projects International is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalpataru Projects International?

The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹22,507.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalpataru Projects International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalpataru Projects International are ₹1,320.95 and ₹1,282.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalpataru Projects International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru Projects International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,499.75 and 52-week low of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,007.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kalpataru Projects International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalpataru Projects International has shown returns of 1.86% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, 0.84% over 3 months, 18.54% over 1 year, 27.58% across 3 years, and 23.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International are 21.64 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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