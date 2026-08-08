Here's the live share price of Kalpataru Projects International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kalpataru Projects International has gained 18.54% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalpataru Projects International has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,281.55
|1,283.52
|10
|1,297.1
|1,290.23
|20
|1,312.36
|1,303.68
|50
|1,324.01
|1,304.18
|100
|1,251.76
|1,273.97
|200
|1,218.33
|1,235.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kalpataru Projects International saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.57%, while DII stake decreased to 44.84%, FII holding fell to 10.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|79,00,000
|2.7
|1,082.38
|46,36,042
|1.57
|635.18
|45,71,171
|0.59
|626.3
|36,22,814
|0.63
|496.36
|35,72,133
|2.62
|489.42
|29,49,566
|1.71
|404.12
|29,04,244
|0.77
|397.91
|26,95,458
|0.43
|369.3
|25,49,461
|1.19
|349.3
|22,60,246
|1.1
|309.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Kalpataru Projects - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Kalpataru Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Kalpataru Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Kalpataru Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Tu
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Kalpataru Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1981PLC004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23210.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,318.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalpataru Projects International is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹22,507.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalpataru Projects International are ₹1,320.95 and ₹1,282.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru Projects International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,499.75 and 52-week low of Kalpataru Projects International is ₹1,007.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalpataru Projects International has shown returns of 1.86% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, 0.84% over 3 months, 18.54% over 1 year, 27.58% across 3 years, and 23.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalpataru Projects International are 21.64 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global