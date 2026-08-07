What is the share price of Adani Energy Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1,628.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Adani Energy Solutions? The Adani Energy Solutions is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Energy Solutions? The market cap of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹199,096.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Energy Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Energy Solutions are ₹1,646.40 and ₹1,606.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Energy Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Energy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1,789.00 and 52-week low of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹745.45 as on .

How has the Adani Energy Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Adani Energy Solutions has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, 17.43% over 3 months, 104.92% over 1 year, 25.08% across 3 years, and 11.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions are 68.21 and 7.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global