Here's the live share price of Adani Energy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Energy Solutions has gained 104.92% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%), ACME Solar Holdings (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Energy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and GE Vernova T&D India (100.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,652.85
|1,643.79
|10
|1,682.01
|1,655.98
|20
|1,677.59
|1,650.74
|50
|1,577.68
|1,571.24
|100
|1,378.88
|1,433.92
|200
|1,177.5
|1,262.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adani Energy Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.39%, while DII stake increased to 13.05%, FII holding rose to 10.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,01,74,466
|3.51
|3,008.82
|1,51,71,443
|4.79
|2,262.67
|46,00,000
|2.84
|686.04
|32,69,371
|1.68
|487.59
|27,20,000
|0.99
|405.66
|22,54,796
|1.06
|336.28
|17,65,530
|3.69
|263.31
|17,10,781
|1.94
|255.15
|15,22,800
|0.95
|227.11
|15,00,000
|0.76
|223.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Adani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Adani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 AM IST IST
|Adani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Adani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Adani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300GJ2013PLC077803 and registration number is 077803. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3382.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1201.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1,628.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Energy Solutions is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹199,096.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Energy Solutions are ₹1,646.40 and ₹1,606.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Energy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1,789.00 and 52-week low of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹745.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Energy Solutions has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, 17.43% over 3 months, 104.92% over 1 year, 25.08% across 3 years, and 11.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions are 68.21 and 7.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global