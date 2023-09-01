Follow Us

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Share Price

ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Largecap | NSE
₹824.90 Closed
1.5912.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹791.05₹835.85
₹824.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹631.50₹4,236.75
₹824.90
Open Price
₹803.85
Prev. Close
₹811.95
Volume
12,03,748

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1844.15
  • R2862.4
  • R3888.95
  • Pivot
    817.6
  • S1799.35
  • S2772.8
  • S3754.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,242.48845.55
  • 103,178.55855.07
  • 203,283.72847.48
  • 503,610.82839
  • 1003,097.3955.8
  • 2002,674.341,310.95

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES3,31,7740.8527.23
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund3,06,0110.8525.11
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund2,58,5730.8521.22
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF1,54,9150.8512.71
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund1,34,6730.8511.05
SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund53,2160.854.37
HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund39,1920.853.22
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF37,6410.853.09
DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund30,2880.852.49
Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund27,4690.232.25
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Adani Transmission Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300GJ2013PLC077803 and registration number is 077803. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1099.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Sardana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K Jairaj
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Meera Shankar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Ravindra H Dholakia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Lisa Caroline MacCallum
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is ₹90,572.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is 72.09 and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is 9.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is ₹824.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is ₹4,236.75 and 52-week low of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is ₹631.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

