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Adani Energy Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
CommoditiesEnergy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Power & EnergyBSE Select Business Groups

Here's the live share price of Adani Energy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,628.00 Closed
1.18₹ 19.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adani Energy Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,606.25₹1,646.40
₹1,628.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹745.45₹1,789.00
₹1,628.00
Open Price
₹1,624.80
Prev. Close
₹1,609.00
Volume
34,243

Source: Dion Global

Adani Energy Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Energy Solutions has gained 104.92% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%), ACME Solar Holdings (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Energy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and GE Vernova T&D India (100.05%).

Adani Energy Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,652.851,643.79
101,682.011,655.98
201,677.591,650.74
501,577.681,571.24
1001,378.881,433.92
2001,177.51,262.9

Source: Dion Global

Adani Energy Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adani Energy Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.39%, while DII stake increased to 13.05%, FII holding rose to 10.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,01,74,4663.513,008.82
1,51,71,4434.792,262.67
46,00,0002.84686.04
32,69,3711.68487.59
27,20,0000.99405.66
22,54,7961.06336.28
17,65,5303.69263.31
17,10,7811.94255.15
15,22,8000.95227.11
15,00,0000.76223.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Adani Energy Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTAdani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTAdani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 AM IST ISTAdani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 31, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTAdani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Qualified Institutional Placement
Jul 29, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTAdani Energy Solutio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300GJ2013PLC077803 and registration number is 077803. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3382.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1201.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Sardana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kandarp Patel
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Director
  • Mrs. Lisa Caroline MacCallum
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Nerurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chandra Iyengar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Adani Energy Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Adani Energy Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1,628.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adani Energy Solutions?

The Adani Energy Solutions is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Energy Solutions?

The market cap of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹199,096.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Energy Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Energy Solutions are ₹1,646.40 and ₹1,606.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Energy Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Energy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1,789.00 and 52-week low of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹745.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adani Energy Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adani Energy Solutions has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, 17.43% over 3 months, 104.92% over 1 year, 25.08% across 3 years, and 11.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions are 68.21 and 7.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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