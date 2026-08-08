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Schaeffler India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCHAEFFLER INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Electric VehiclesMNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Capital GoodsBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Schaeffler India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,030.00 Closed
-0.07₹ -2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Schaeffler India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,020.00₹4,080.95
₹4,030.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,519.00₹4,465.00
₹4,030.00
Open Price
₹4,036.05
Prev. Close
₹4,032.95
Volume
516

Source: Dion Global

Schaeffler India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Schaeffler India has gained 0.60% compared to peers like Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%), SKF India (-66.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Schaeffler India has outperformed peers relative to Timken India (17.55%) and SKF India (Industrial) (0.48%).

Schaeffler India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Schaeffler India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,093.564,079.07
104,123.44,094.8
204,120.234,110.35
504,119.574,111.2
1004,084.474,079.77
2003,994.54,017.34

Source: Dion Global

Schaeffler India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Schaeffler India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.23%, FII holding rose to 4.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Schaeffler India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,53,1962.021,362.99
16,33,4722.02684.38
13,14,8701550.89
10,50,2402.18440.02
9,25,0001.24387.55
9,01,0000.77377.49
9,00,0001.56377.07
5,39,1941.26225.91
5,09,7291.14213.56
4,84,2710.26202.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Schaeffler India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTSchaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTSchaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTSchaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 03:39 PM IST ISTSchaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 23, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTSchaeffler India - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Schaeffler India

Schaeffler India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1962PLC204515 and registration number is 012340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9395.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Eranti V Sumithasri
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Harsha Kadam
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hardevi Vazirani
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Andreas Schick
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jens Sch�ler
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Balaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kalyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N V Sivakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Schaeffler India Share Price

What is the share price of Schaeffler India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schaeffler India is ₹4,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Schaeffler India?

The Schaeffler India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Schaeffler India?

The market cap of Schaeffler India is ₹62,990.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Schaeffler India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Schaeffler India are ₹4,080.95 and ₹4,020.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schaeffler India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schaeffler India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schaeffler India is ₹4,465.00 and 52-week low of Schaeffler India is ₹3,519.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Schaeffler India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Schaeffler India has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -5.24% over 3 months, 0.6% over 1 year, 9.82% across 3 years, and 24.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Schaeffler India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schaeffler India are 50.25 and 10.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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