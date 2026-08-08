Here's the live share price of Schaeffler India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Schaeffler India has gained 0.60% compared to peers like Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%), SKF India (-66.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Schaeffler India has outperformed peers relative to Timken India (17.55%) and SKF India (Industrial) (0.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,093.56
|4,079.07
|10
|4,123.4
|4,094.8
|20
|4,120.23
|4,110.35
|50
|4,119.57
|4,111.2
|100
|4,084.47
|4,079.77
|200
|3,994.5
|4,017.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Schaeffler India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.23%, FII holding rose to 4.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,53,196
|2.02
|1,362.99
|16,33,472
|2.02
|684.38
|13,14,870
|1
|550.89
|10,50,240
|2.18
|440.02
|9,25,000
|1.24
|387.55
|9,01,000
|0.77
|377.49
|9,00,000
|1.56
|377.07
|5,39,194
|1.26
|225.91
|5,09,729
|1.14
|213.56
|4,84,271
|0.26
|202.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Schaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Schaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Schaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:39 PM IST IST
|Schaeffler India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Schaeffler India - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Schaeffler India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1962PLC204515 and registration number is 012340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9395.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schaeffler India is ₹4,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Schaeffler India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Schaeffler India is ₹62,990.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Schaeffler India are ₹4,080.95 and ₹4,020.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schaeffler India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schaeffler India is ₹4,465.00 and 52-week low of Schaeffler India is ₹3,519.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Schaeffler India has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -5.24% over 3 months, 0.6% over 1 year, 9.82% across 3 years, and 24.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schaeffler India are 50.25 and 10.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global