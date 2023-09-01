Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.78
|1.96
|7.06
|2.43
|-0.69
|301.99
|185.13
|1.80
|-3.74
|15.30
|14.77
|5.75
|220.44
|188.13
|-0.30
|-9.53
|-3.87
|9.07
|3.52
|189.65
|385.35
|6.03
|2.90
|54.87
|94.91
|65.89
|216.22
|55.36
|13.05
|11.13
|9.16
|53.19
|64.93
|265.76
|71.75
|-3.61
|2.97
|22.00
|17.51
|59.71
|182.06
|182.06
|7.87
|12.04
|45.94
|38.93
|13.51
|307.03
|-8.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|35,76,284
|3.56
|1,116.09
|Axis Midcap Fund
|17,53,069
|2.47
|547.1
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|16,23,740
|4.29
|506.74
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|13,14,870
|1.04
|410.34
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|11,43,914
|1.38
|356.99
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|9,54,240
|0.66
|297.8
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|7,00,501
|1.49
|218.61
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,33,033
|1.7
|197.56
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|5,54,325
|0.96
|172.99
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|5,22,035
|1.95
|162.92
Schaeffler India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1962PLC204515 and registration number is 012340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5560.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹49,354.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Schaeffler India Ltd. is 54.66 and PB ratio of Schaeffler India Ltd. is 11.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹3,157.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schaeffler India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹3,969.85 and 52-week low of Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹2,555.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.