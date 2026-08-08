What is the share price of Schaeffler India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schaeffler India is ₹4,030.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Schaeffler India? The Schaeffler India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Schaeffler India? The market cap of Schaeffler India is ₹62,990.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Schaeffler India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Schaeffler India are ₹4,080.95 and ₹4,020.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schaeffler India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schaeffler India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schaeffler India is ₹4,465.00 and 52-week low of Schaeffler India is ₹3,519.00 as on .

How has the Schaeffler India performed historically in terms of returns? The Schaeffler India has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -5.24% over 3 months, 0.6% over 1 year, 9.82% across 3 years, and 24.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Schaeffler India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schaeffler India are 50.25 and 10.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global