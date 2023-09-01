Follow Us

Schaeffler India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SCHAEFFLER INDIA LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Largecap | NSE
₹3,157.60 Closed
3.45105.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Schaeffler India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,052.30₹3,166.95
₹3,157.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,555.55₹3,969.85
₹3,157.60
Open Price
₹3,065.00
Prev. Close
₹3,052.30
Volume
2,31,451

Schaeffler India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,195.87
  • R23,231.78
  • R33,303.57
  • Pivot
    3,124.08
  • S13,088.17
  • S23,016.38
  • S32,980.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,091.93,058.23
  • 103,183.053,042.75
  • 203,203.513,040.7
  • 503,220.663,042.05
  • 1002,814.543,004.1
  • 2002,3712,901.93

Schaeffler India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76

Schaeffler India Ltd. Share Holdings

Schaeffler India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan35,76,2843.561,116.09
Axis Midcap Fund17,53,0692.47547.1
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund16,23,7404.29506.74
SBI Blue Chip Fund13,14,8701.04410.34
UTI Flexi Cap Fund11,43,9141.38356.99
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan9,54,2400.66297.8
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan7,00,5011.49218.61
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,33,0331.7197.56
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities5,54,3250.96172.99
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund5,22,0351.95162.92
View All Mutual Funds

Schaeffler India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Schaeffler India Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 09:35 AM

About Schaeffler India Ltd.

Schaeffler India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1962PLC204515 and registration number is 012340. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5560.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Ms. Eranti V Sumithasri
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Harsha Kadam
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satish Patel
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Renu Challu
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Balaji
    Director
  • Mr. Andreas Schick
    Director
  • Ms. Corinna Schittenhelm
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kalyani
    Director

FAQs on Schaeffler India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Schaeffler India Ltd.?

The market cap of Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹49,354.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Schaeffler India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Schaeffler India Ltd. is 54.66 and PB ratio of Schaeffler India Ltd. is 11.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Schaeffler India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹3,157.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schaeffler India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schaeffler India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹3,969.85 and 52-week low of Schaeffler India Ltd. is ₹2,555.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

