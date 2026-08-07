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Godrej Properties Share Price

NSE
BSE

GODREJ PROPERTIES

Godrej Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
HousingPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Realty

Here's the live share price of Godrej Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,070.85 Closed
-1.15₹ -24.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Godrej Properties Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,067.00₹2,108.20
₹2,070.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,434.00₹2,351.60
₹2,070.85
Open Price
₹2,094.10
Prev. Close
₹2,095.00
Volume
25,336

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Properties Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Godrej Properties has gained 1.03% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Properties has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Godrej Properties Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Properties Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,115.622,084.02
102,096.952,086.8
202,091.542,064.44
501,907.011,966.81
1001,800.951,898.98
2001,891.31,919.64

Source: Dion Global

Godrej Properties Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Godrej Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.03%, FII holding fell to 25.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Godrej Properties Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,00,0004.02317.32
12,50,0000.22233.33
7,70,7701.63143.87
7,40,3231.76138.19
7,25,9561.08135.51
6,36,8200.65118.87
6,09,6970.56113.81
4,85,2250.3890.57
3,45,0001.264.4
3,40,1580.3463.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Godrej Properties Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTGodrej Properties - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTGodrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTGodrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTGodrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTGodrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035308 and registration number is 035308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1395.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adi B Godrej
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Pirojsha Godrej
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Gaurav Pandey
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nadir B Godrej
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sutapa Banerjee
    Lead Independent Director
  • Dr. Indu Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Narang
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Vaidhyanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Properties Share Price

What is the share price of Godrej Properties?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Properties is ₹2,070.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Godrej Properties?

The Godrej Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Properties?

The market cap of Godrej Properties is ₹62,379.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Properties?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Properties are ₹2,108.20 and ₹2,067.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Properties?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Properties is ₹2,351.60 and 52-week low of Godrej Properties is ₹1,434.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Godrej Properties performed historically in terms of returns?

The Godrej Properties has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 1.51% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 1.03% over 1 year, 9.84% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Properties?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Properties are 38.98 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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