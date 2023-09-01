Follow Us

Godrej Properties Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GODREJ PROPERTIES LTD.

Sector : Realty | Largecap | NSE
₹1,643.65 Closed
-0.13-2.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Godrej Properties Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,636.15₹1,657.45
₹1,643.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,005.00₹1,769.00
₹1,643.65
Open Price
₹1,645.80
Prev. Close
₹1,645.80
Volume
3,28,721

Godrej Properties Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,656.35
  • R21,667.55
  • R31,677.65
  • Pivot
    1,646.25
  • S11,635.05
  • S21,624.95
  • S31,613.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,206.991,635.31
  • 101,195.611,615.21
  • 201,191.791,601.81
  • 501,299.111,568.29
  • 1001,309.731,491.79
  • 2001,446.491,420.4

Godrej Properties Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.14-2.7617.2947.0015.4377.32136.37
4.00-10.4921.8161.2325.61192.75192.75
4.201.6419.7729.698.73193.50147.22
1.80-1.4028.1818.46-23.2934.18-27.55
-6.44-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Godrej Properties Ltd. Share Holdings

Godrej Properties Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Blue Chip Fund17,00,0000.75295.89
HSBC Midcap Fund9,95,4002.19173.25
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund8,50,0001.25147.94
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund3,06,3961.5553.33
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund3,01,1601.2452.42
Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund1,99,0002.5834.64
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan1,49,1500.1125.96
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund1,30,6250.4322.74
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund1,19,7000.1820.83
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund1,15,4250.1420.09
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Godrej Properties Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Godrej Properties Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 21, 2023, titled "ICRA and India Ratings and Research Private Limited assign proposed NCD programmes of Godrej Properties Limited for INR 2,000 crore and INR 2,500 crore".
    21-Aug, 2023 | 08:08 AM

About Godrej Properties Ltd.

Godrej Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035308 and registration number is 035308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1473.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Adi B Godrej
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Pirojsha Godrej
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mohit Malhotra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jamshyd N Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nadir B Godrej
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keki B Dadiseth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lalita D Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitava Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Godrej Properties Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Properties Ltd.?

The market cap of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹45,758.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd. is 80.08 and PB ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Godrej Properties Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,643.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Properties Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,769.00 and 52-week low of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

