Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.14
|-2.76
|17.29
|47.00
|15.43
|77.32
|136.37
|4.00
|-10.49
|21.81
|61.23
|25.61
|192.75
|192.75
|4.20
|1.64
|19.77
|29.69
|8.73
|193.50
|147.22
|1.80
|-1.40
|28.18
|18.46
|-23.29
|34.18
|-27.55
|-6.44
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|1.32
|3.56
|0.96
|8.08
|24.34
|121.84
|74.17
|-1.86
|7.09
|-1.39
|3.08
|46.90
|46.90
|46.90
|14.29
|14.29
|0
|-11.11
|-29.82
|380.19
|-14.89
|13.45
|33.66
|46.74
|33.66
|45.16
|-76.68
|-92.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|17,00,000
|0.75
|295.89
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|9,95,400
|2.19
|173.25
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|8,50,000
|1.25
|147.94
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|3,06,396
|1.55
|53.33
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|3,01,160
|1.24
|52.42
|Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,99,000
|2.58
|34.64
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,49,150
|0.11
|25.96
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|1,30,625
|0.43
|22.74
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|1,19,700
|0.18
|20.83
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|1,15,425
|0.14
|20.09
Godrej Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035308 and registration number is 035308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1473.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹45,758.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd. is 80.08 and PB ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd. is 5.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,643.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,769.00 and 52-week low of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.