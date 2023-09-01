What is the Market Cap of Godrej Properties Ltd.? The market cap of Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹45,758.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd.? P/E ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd. is 80.08 and PB ratio of Godrej Properties Ltd. is 5.28 as on .

What is the share price of Godrej Properties Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Properties Ltd. is ₹1,643.65 as on .