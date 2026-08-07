Here's the live share price of Godrej Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Godrej Properties has gained 1.03% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Godrej Properties has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,115.62
|2,084.02
|10
|2,096.95
|2,086.8
|20
|2,091.54
|2,064.44
|50
|1,907.01
|1,966.81
|100
|1,800.95
|1,898.98
|200
|1,891.3
|1,919.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Godrej Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.03%, FII holding fell to 25.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,00,000
|4.02
|317.32
|12,50,000
|0.22
|233.33
|7,70,770
|1.63
|143.87
|7,40,323
|1.76
|138.19
|7,25,956
|1.08
|135.51
|6,36,820
|0.65
|118.87
|6,09,697
|0.56
|113.81
|4,85,225
|0.38
|90.57
|3,45,000
|1.2
|64.4
|3,40,158
|0.34
|63.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Godrej Properties - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Godrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Godrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Godrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Godrej Properties - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Godrej Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1985PLC035308 and registration number is 035308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1395.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Properties is ₹2,070.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Godrej Properties is ₹62,379.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Properties are ₹2,108.20 and ₹2,067.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Properties is ₹2,351.60 and 52-week low of Godrej Properties is ₹1,434.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Godrej Properties has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 1.51% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 1.03% over 1 year, 9.84% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Properties are 38.98 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global