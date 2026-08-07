What is the share price of Godrej Properties? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Godrej Properties is ₹2,070.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Godrej Properties? The Godrej Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Properties? The market cap of Godrej Properties is ₹62,379.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Godrej Properties? Today’s highest and lowest price of Godrej Properties are ₹2,108.20 and ₹2,067.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Godrej Properties? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Godrej Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Godrej Properties is ₹2,351.60 and 52-week low of Godrej Properties is ₹1,434.00 as on .

How has the Godrej Properties performed historically in terms of returns? The Godrej Properties has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 1.51% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 1.03% over 1 year, 9.84% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Godrej Properties? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Godrej Properties are 38.98 and 3.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global