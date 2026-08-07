What is the share price of BLS International Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS International Services is ₹254.30 as on .

What kind of stock is BLS International Services? The BLS International Services is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLS International Services? The market cap of BLS International Services is ₹10,470.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BLS International Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS International Services are ₹257.85 and ₹250.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS International Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS International Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS International Services is ₹415.00 and 52-week low of BLS International Services is ₹218.45 as on .

How has the BLS International Services performed historically in terms of returns? The BLS International Services has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 1.95% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -36.28% over 1 year, 1.16% across 3 years, and 47.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLS International Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS International Services are 15.25 and 4.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global