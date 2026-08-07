Here's the live share price of BLS International Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BLS International Services has declined 36.14% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%), Thomas Cook (India) (-32.39%). From a 5 year perspective, BLS International Services has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and LE Travenues Technology (1.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|241.33
|248.14
|10
|237.39
|244.1
|20
|237.84
|243.1
|50
|251.76
|249.83
|100
|260.12
|260.98
|200
|282.17
|282.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BLS International Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.10%, FII holding fell to 4.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,67,500
|2.39
|6.7
|1,52,000
|1.23
|3.81
|71,851
|1.58
|1.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|BLS Intl. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|BLS Intl. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|BLS Intl. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|BLS Intl. Serv. - Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|BLS Intl. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Source: Dion Global
BLS International Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC016907 and registration number is 016907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel/Tourism/Amusement Park. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS International Services is ₹254.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BLS International Services is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BLS International Services is ₹10,470.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS International Services are ₹257.85 and ₹250.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS International Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS International Services is ₹415.00 and 52-week low of BLS International Services is ₹218.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BLS International Services has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 1.95% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -36.28% over 1 year, 1.16% across 3 years, and 47.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS International Services are 15.25 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global