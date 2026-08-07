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BLS International Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Premium ConsumptionTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Internet EconomyBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BLS International Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹254.30 Closed
0.20₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BLS International Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.90₹257.85
₹254.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹218.45₹415.00
₹254.30
Open Price
₹253.50
Prev. Close
₹253.80
Volume
1,01,109

Source: Dion Global

BLS International Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BLS International Services has declined 36.14% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%), Thomas Cook (India) (-32.39%). From a 5 year perspective, BLS International Services has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and LE Travenues Technology (1.67%).

BLS International Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BLS International Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5241.33248.14
10237.39244.1
20237.84243.1
50251.76249.83
100260.12260.98
200282.17282.63

Source: Dion Global

BLS International Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BLS International Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.10%, FII holding fell to 4.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BLS International Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,67,5002.396.7
1,52,0001.233.81
71,8511.581.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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BLS International Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTBLS Intl. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 08, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTBLS Intl. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTBLS Intl. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTBLS Intl. Serv. - Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTBLS Intl. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Held On Friday, August 07, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About BLS International Services

BLS International Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC016907 and registration number is 016907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel/Tourism/Amusement Park. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Diwakar Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Savita
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Behuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramsharan Prasad Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Seksaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on BLS International Services Share Price

What is the share price of BLS International Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS International Services is ₹254.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BLS International Services?

The BLS International Services is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLS International Services?

The market cap of BLS International Services is ₹10,470.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BLS International Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS International Services are ₹257.85 and ₹250.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS International Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS International Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS International Services is ₹415.00 and 52-week low of BLS International Services is ₹218.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BLS International Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The BLS International Services has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 1.95% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -36.28% over 1 year, 1.16% across 3 years, and 47.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLS International Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS International Services are 15.25 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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