Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|54,454
|0.22
|1.32
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|35,355
|0.22
|0.86
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|22,374
|0.22
|0.54
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,716
|0.22
|0.31
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|5,845
|0.22
|0.14
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,627
|0.23
|0.09
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|3,893
|0.02
|0.09
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|807
|0.22
|0.02
BLS International Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC016907 and registration number is 016907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹11,837.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BLS International Services Ltd. is 58.96 and PB ratio of BLS International Services Ltd. is 14.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹285.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS International Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹296.40 and 52-week low of BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹120.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.