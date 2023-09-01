Follow Us

BLS International Services Ltd. Share Price

BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹285.75 Closed
-0.61-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
BLS International Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.50₹291.95
₹285.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.67₹296.40
₹285.75
Open Price
₹289.75
Prev. Close
₹287.50
Volume
11,86,400

BLS International Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1290.18
  • R2294.52
  • R3297.08
  • Pivot
    287.62
  • S1283.28
  • S2280.72
  • S3276.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5325.43283.7
  • 10308.89277.49
  • 20292.56265.24
  • 50269.69239.92
  • 100241.54217.43
  • 200188.64192.29

BLS International Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

BLS International Services Ltd. Share Holdings

BLS International Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund54,4540.221.32
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund35,3550.220.86
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund22,3740.220.54
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,7160.220.31
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF5,8450.220.14
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,6270.230.09
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund3,8930.020.09
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8070.220.02

BLS International Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Updates
    BLS International Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding filing of draft red herring prospectus dated August 4, 2023 with the SEBI by BLS E- Services Limited - Subsidiary of BLS International Services Limited.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 09:36 AM

About BLS International Services Ltd.

BLS International Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1983PLC016907 and registration number is 016907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Diwakar Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivani Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Behuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Prakash Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramsharan Prasad Sinha
    Independent Director

FAQs on BLS International Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BLS International Services Ltd.?

The market cap of BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹11,837.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BLS International Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BLS International Services Ltd. is 58.96 and PB ratio of BLS International Services Ltd. is 14.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BLS International Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹285.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS International Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS International Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹296.40 and 52-week low of BLS International Services Ltd. is ₹120.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

