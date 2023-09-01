Follow Us

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.80 Closed
0.210.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.40₹124.10
₹121.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.50₹144.85
₹121.80
Open Price
₹122.20
Prev. Close
₹121.55
Volume
46,80,268

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1123.47
  • R2125.13
  • R3126.17
  • Pivot
    122.43
  • S1120.77
  • S2119.73
  • S3118.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.94122
  • 1095.89119.79
  • 2095.36117.26
  • 5097.82114.18
  • 10091.4111.77
  • 20088.66108.61

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Share Holdings

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund73,1260.140.84
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund47,4500.140.55
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund30,0480.140.35
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund17,0770.140.2
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF7,8520.140.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,8710.140.06
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund5,2280.010.06
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,0840.140.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1,1250.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF470.010
View All Mutual Funds

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRevised Consoidated Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1978GOI020185 and registration number is 020185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12812.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 551.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S C Mudgerikar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Nazhat J Shaikh
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Milind M Deo
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Shashi Bala Bharti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Bhushan Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopinathan Nair Anilkumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aneeta C Meshram
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rastogi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The market cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹6,705.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 6.94 and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹121.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹144.85 and 52-week low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is ₹89.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

