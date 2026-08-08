What is the share price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹127.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers? The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers? The market cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹7,011.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹128.90 and ₹126.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹106.10 as on .

How has the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns? The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -12.25% over 1 year, 3.12% across 3 years, and 9.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers are 16.40 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global