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Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

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BSE

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹127.10 Closed
-0.70₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.75₹128.90
₹127.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.10₹164.40
₹127.10
Open Price
₹128.90
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
46,871

Source: Dion Global

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has declined 12.25% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.92127.19
10126.28127.11
20128.05127.7
50129.36128.4
100126.4129.21
200133.24133.08

Source: Dion Global

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.30%, FII holding fell to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,00,0000.331.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTRashtriya Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited
Jul 31, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTRashtriya Chemicals - The Department Of Fertilizers (Dof), Ministry Of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government Of India, Has Issu
Jul 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTRashtriya Chemicals - Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited (RCF) And GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) Have Entered Into A M
Jul 25, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTRashtriya Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTRashtriya Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1978GOI020185 and registration number is 020185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18480.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 551.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S C Mudgerikar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Niranjan S Sonak
    Director - Marketing
  • Ms. Nazhat J Shaikh
    Director - Finance
  • Ms. Ritu Goswami
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Gopinathan Nair Anilkumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sipra Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Anjula Murmu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aparna S Sharma
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Aneeta C Meshram
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Share Price

What is the share price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹127.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The market cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹7,011.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹128.90 and ₹126.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹106.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -12.25% over 1 year, 3.12% across 3 years, and 9.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers are 16.40 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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