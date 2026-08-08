Here's the live share price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has declined 12.25% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.92
|127.19
|10
|126.28
|127.11
|20
|128.05
|127.7
|50
|129.36
|128.4
|100
|126.4
|129.21
|200
|133.24
|133.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.30%, FII holding fell to 2.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,00,000
|0.33
|1.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Rashtriya Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Rashtriya Chemicals - The Department Of Fertilizers (Dof), Ministry Of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government Of India, Has Issu
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Rashtriya Chemicals - Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited (RCF) And GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) Have Entered Into A M
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Rashtriya Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Rashtriya Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1978GOI020185 and registration number is 020185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18480.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 551.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹127.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹7,011.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers are ₹128.90 and ₹126.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is ₹106.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -12.25% over 1 year, 3.12% across 3 years, and 9.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers are 16.40 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global