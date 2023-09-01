Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|7,05,858
|1.12
|314.02
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,31,460
|0.69
|236.43
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|5,20,783
|1.63
|231.68
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|4,67,606
|1.83
|208.03
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|3,43,557
|4.43
|152.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|3,43,557
|4.43
|152.84
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|3,29,435
|0.62
|146.56
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|3,03,512
|0.78
|135.02
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|2,94,959
|1.66
|131.22
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,15,000
|0.24
|95.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1958PLC011173 and registration number is 011173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4734.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹21,529.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is 27.46 and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is 7.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹4,790.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bayer Cropscience Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹5,484.70 and 52-week low of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹3,920.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.