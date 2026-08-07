Here's the live share price of Bayer Cropscience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bayer Cropscience has declined 26.49% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bayer Cropscience has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,240.69
|4,287.82
|10
|4,257.28
|4,266.36
|20
|4,205.45
|4,244.35
|50
|4,256.34
|4,279.91
|100
|4,435.91
|4,382.15
|200
|4,519.62
|4,573.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bayer Cropscience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.64%, FII holding rose to 3.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,37,211
|1.27
|430.08
|5,77,814
|1.22
|239.59
|5,66,144
|0.3
|234.75
|3,28,926
|0.47
|136.39
|1,77,000
|1.06
|73.39
|1,70,000
|0.71
|70.49
|1,58,381
|2.03
|65.67
|1,36,540
|0.38
|56.62
|1,12,299
|3.2
|46.56
|85,000
|0.48
|35.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|BayerCropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|BayerCropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|BayerCropscience - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|BayerCropscience - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|BayerCropscience - Letter Sent To The Shareholders Of The Company - Annual Report FY 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1958PLC011173 and registration number is 011173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5675.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bayer Cropscience is ₹4,171.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bayer Cropscience is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bayer Cropscience is ₹18,746.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bayer Cropscience are ₹4,257.05 and ₹4,166.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bayer Cropscience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bayer Cropscience is ₹6,418.25 and 52-week low of Bayer Cropscience is ₹4,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bayer Cropscience has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, 1.32% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -26.49% over 1 year, -3.15% across 3 years, and -6.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience are 25.61 and 6.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global