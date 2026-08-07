What is the share price of Bayer Cropscience? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bayer Cropscience is ₹4,171.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Bayer Cropscience? The Bayer Cropscience is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bayer Cropscience? The market cap of Bayer Cropscience is ₹18,746.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bayer Cropscience? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bayer Cropscience are ₹4,257.05 and ₹4,166.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bayer Cropscience? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bayer Cropscience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bayer Cropscience is ₹6,418.25 and 52-week low of Bayer Cropscience is ₹4,030.00 as on .

How has the Bayer Cropscience performed historically in terms of returns? The Bayer Cropscience has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, 1.32% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -26.49% over 1 year, -3.15% across 3 years, and -6.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience are 25.61 and 6.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global