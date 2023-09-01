Follow Us

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Largecap | NSE
₹4,790.45 Closed
-0.46-22.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,779.00₹4,850.00
₹4,790.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,920.45₹5,484.70
₹4,790.45
Open Price
₹4,838.00
Prev. Close
₹4,812.70
Volume
18,182

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,830.33
  • R24,875.67
  • R34,901.33
  • Pivot
    4,804.67
  • S14,759.33
  • S24,733.67
  • S34,688.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,672.744,760.41
  • 104,671.354,743.92
  • 204,743.034,711.02
  • 505,018.724,600.58
  • 1005,103.864,503.71
  • 2004,926.964,516.89

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Share Holdings

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund7,05,8581.12314.02
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,31,4600.69236.43
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 965,20,7831.63231.68
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund4,67,6061.83208.03
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div3,43,5574.43152.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr3,43,5574.43152.84
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund3,29,4350.62146.56
Nippon India Growth Fund3,03,5120.78135.02
HSBC Midcap Fund2,94,9591.66131.22
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan2,15,0000.2495.65
View All Mutual Funds

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bayer Cropscience Ltd.

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1958PLC011173 and registration number is 011173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4734.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Patel
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Duraiswami Narain
    VC & Mng.Director & CEO
  • Mr. Simon Britsch
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Brian Naber
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Thomas Hoffmann
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Simon Wiebusch
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ketaki Bhagwati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sekhar Natarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bayer Cropscience Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.?

The market cap of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹21,529.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is 27.46 and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is 7.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹4,790.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bayer Cropscience Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹5,484.70 and 52-week low of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹3,920.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

