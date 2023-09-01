What is the Market Cap of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.? The market cap of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹21,529.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is 27.46 and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is 7.94 as on .

What is the share price of Bayer Cropscience Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is ₹4,790.45 as on .