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Bayer Cropscience Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAYER CROPSCIENCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Bayer Cropscience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,171.30 Closed
-1.04₹ -43.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bayer Cropscience Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,166.65₹4,257.05
₹4,171.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,030.00₹6,418.25
₹4,171.30
Open Price
₹4,257.05
Prev. Close
₹4,215.05
Volume
1,534

Source: Dion Global

Bayer Cropscience Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bayer Cropscience has declined 26.49% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Bayer Cropscience has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Bayer Cropscience Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bayer Cropscience Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,240.694,287.82
104,257.284,266.36
204,205.454,244.35
504,256.344,279.91
1004,435.914,382.15
2004,519.624,573.29

Source: Dion Global

Bayer Cropscience Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bayer Cropscience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.64%, FII holding rose to 3.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bayer Cropscience Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,37,2111.27430.08
5,77,8141.22239.59
5,66,1440.3234.75
3,28,9260.47136.39
1,77,0001.0673.39
1,70,0000.7170.49
1,58,3812.0365.67
1,36,5400.3856.62
1,12,2993.246.56
85,0000.4835.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bayer Cropscience Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTBayerCropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTBayerCropscience - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTBayerCropscience - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTBayerCropscience - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTBayerCropscience - Letter Sent To The Shareholders Of The Company - Annual Report FY 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Bayer Cropscience

Bayer Cropscience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24210MH1958PLC011173 and registration number is 011173. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5675.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Simon Thorsten Wiebusch
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rajesh Jindal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Jana Marlen Ackermann
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Thomas Hoffmann
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Radhika Rajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Rangrass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bayer Cropscience Share Price

What is the share price of Bayer Cropscience?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bayer Cropscience is ₹4,171.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bayer Cropscience?

The Bayer Cropscience is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bayer Cropscience?

The market cap of Bayer Cropscience is ₹18,746.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bayer Cropscience?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bayer Cropscience are ₹4,257.05 and ₹4,166.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bayer Cropscience?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bayer Cropscience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bayer Cropscience is ₹6,418.25 and 52-week low of Bayer Cropscience is ₹4,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bayer Cropscience performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bayer Cropscience has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, 1.32% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -26.49% over 1 year, -3.15% across 3 years, and -6.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bayer Cropscience are 25.61 and 6.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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