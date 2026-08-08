Here's the live share price of The Anup Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Anup Engineering has declined 19.39% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, The Anup Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,139.62
|2,180.37
|10
|2,128.99
|2,164.42
|20
|2,149.55
|2,159.48
|50
|2,101.59
|2,119.39
|100
|1,979.82
|2,071.46
|200
|2,049.53
|2,116.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Anup Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.52%, FII holding fell to 2.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,79,480
|0.85
|344.91
|1,62,605
|0.55
|37.91
|1,53,280
|0.34
|35.73
|70,000
|0.67
|16.32
|30,000
|0.43
|6.99
|1,300
|0.19
|0.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|The Anup Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|The Anup Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|The Anup Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|The Anup Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|The Anup Engineering - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
Source: Dion Global
The Anup Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306GJ2017PLC099085 and registration number is 099085. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 789.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Anup Engineering is ₹1,897.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Anup Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Anup Engineering is ₹3,799.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Anup Engineering are ₹1,968.75 and ₹1,880.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Anup Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Anup Engineering is ₹2,574.70 and 52-week low of The Anup Engineering is ₹1,409.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Anup Engineering has shown returns of -4.86% over the past day, -15.47% for the past month, -13.15% over 3 months, -19.39% over 1 year, 20.7% across 3 years, and 30.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering are 44.86 and 5.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global