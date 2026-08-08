What is the share price of The Anup Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Anup Engineering is ₹1,897.00 as on .

What kind of stock is The Anup Engineering? The The Anup Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Anup Engineering? The market cap of The Anup Engineering is ₹3,799.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Anup Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Anup Engineering are ₹1,968.75 and ₹1,880.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Anup Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Anup Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Anup Engineering is ₹2,574.70 and 52-week low of The Anup Engineering is ₹1,409.85 as on .

How has the The Anup Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The The Anup Engineering has shown returns of -4.86% over the past day, -15.47% for the past month, -13.15% over 3 months, -19.39% over 1 year, 20.7% across 3 years, and 30.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering are 44.86 and 5.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global