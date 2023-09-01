Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|2,00,000
|1.17
|41.91
|HDFC Defence Fund
|1,43,239
|2.44
|30.01
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan
|45,000
|0.84
|9.43
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|4,000
|0.55
|0.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
The Anup Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306GJ2017PLC099085 and registration number is 099085. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,148.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is 31.32 and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is 4.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,167.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Anup Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,348.70 and 52-week low of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹798.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.