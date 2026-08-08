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The Anup Engineering Share Price

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BSE

THE ANUP ENGINEERING

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of The Anup Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,897.00 Closed
-4.86₹ -96.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Anup Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,880.40₹1,968.75
₹1,897.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,409.85₹2,574.70
₹1,897.00
Open Price
₹1,950.45
Prev. Close
₹1,993.95
Volume
9,182

Source: Dion Global

The Anup Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Anup Engineering has declined 19.39% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, The Anup Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

The Anup Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Anup Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,139.622,180.37
102,128.992,164.42
202,149.552,159.48
502,101.592,119.39
1001,979.822,071.46
2002,049.532,116.84

Source: Dion Global

The Anup Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Anup Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.52%, FII holding fell to 2.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

The Anup Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,79,4800.85344.91
1,62,6050.5537.91
1,53,2800.3435.73
70,0000.6716.32
30,0000.436.99
1,3000.190.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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The Anup Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTThe Anup Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTThe Anup Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTThe Anup Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTThe Anup Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTThe Anup Engineering - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J

Source: Dion Global

About The Anup Engineering

The Anup Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306GJ2017PLC099085 and registration number is 099085. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 789.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Punit S Lalbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Samvegbhai Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Reena Bhagwati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganpatraj Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhinal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gokul Jaykrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulin Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on The Anup Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of The Anup Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Anup Engineering is ₹1,897.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Anup Engineering?

The The Anup Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Anup Engineering?

The market cap of The Anup Engineering is ₹3,799.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Anup Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Anup Engineering are ₹1,968.75 and ₹1,880.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Anup Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Anup Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Anup Engineering is ₹2,574.70 and 52-week low of The Anup Engineering is ₹1,409.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Anup Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Anup Engineering has shown returns of -4.86% over the past day, -15.47% for the past month, -13.15% over 3 months, -19.39% over 1 year, 20.7% across 3 years, and 30.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering are 44.86 and 5.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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