The Anup Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE ANUP ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,167.60 Closed
-2.59-57.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Anup Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,132.75₹2,255.00
₹2,167.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹798.60₹2,348.70
₹2,167.60
Open Price
₹2,239.00
Prev. Close
₹2,225.15
Volume
41,806

The Anup Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,229.62
  • R22,303.43
  • R32,351.87
  • Pivot
    2,181.18
  • S12,107.37
  • S22,058.93
  • S31,985.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5854.182,182.47
  • 10863.382,171.8
  • 20857.232,137.39
  • 50882.891,976.97
  • 100822.191,739.19
  • 200848.391,461.18

The Anup Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

The Anup Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

The Anup Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan2,00,0001.1741.91
HDFC Defence Fund1,43,2392.4430.01
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Equity - Regular Plan45,0000.849.43
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan4,0000.550.84

The Anup Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About The Anup Engineering Ltd.

The Anup Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29306GJ2017PLC099085 and registration number is 099085. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Lalbhai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Punit S Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samvegbhai Lalbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arpit Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reena Bhagwati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganpatraj Chowdhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Anup Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Anup Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,148.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Anup Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is 31.32 and PB ratio of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is 4.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Anup Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,167.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Anup Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Anup Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹2,348.70 and 52-week low of The Anup Engineering Ltd. is ₹798.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

