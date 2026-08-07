Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ador Welding Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADOR WELDING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ador Welding along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,468.20 Closed
-0.79₹ -11.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ador Welding Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,463.20₹1,500.00
₹1,468.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹850.00₹1,599.80
₹1,468.20
Open Price
₹1,463.20
Prev. Close
₹1,479.90
Volume
1,799

Source: Dion Global

Ador Welding Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ador Welding		1.6612.0935.2639.0246.8911.8315.30
Esab India		-0.04-1.21-20.73-0.219.165.8623.57
GEE		2.1012.4749.4165.2667.2149.8118.98
D & H India		-19.77-31.44-37.9519.500.7746.4254.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ador Welding has gained 46.89% compared to peers like Esab India (9.16%), GEE (67.21%), D & H India (0.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Ador Welding has underperformed peers relative to Esab India (23.57%) and GEE (18.98%).

Ador Welding Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ador Welding Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,459.751,491.51
101,475.921,473.58
201,410.191,429.82
501,272.431,316.07
1001,130.121,214.34
2001,096.851,137.72

Source: Dion Global

Ador Welding Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ador Welding remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.47%, FII holding rose to 1.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ador Welding Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,38,3770.4842.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ador Welding Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTAdor Welding - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTAdor Welding - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTAdor Welding - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTAdor Welding - Proceedings Of The Annual General Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTAdor Welding - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Ador Welding

Ador Welding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1951PLC008647 and registration number is 008647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1135.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Ninotchka Malkani Nagpal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Tarachand Malkani
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Deep Ashda Lalvani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravin Ajit Mirchandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tanya Halina Advani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Janakiram Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Hiru Panjabi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mihir Jayaraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navroze S Marshall
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nita Dempo Mirchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ador Welding Share Price

What is the share price of Ador Welding?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Welding is ₹1,468.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ador Welding?

The Ador Welding is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Welding?

The market cap of Ador Welding is ₹2,555.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ador Welding?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ador Welding are ₹1,500.00 and ₹1,463.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ador Welding?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Welding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Welding is ₹1,599.80 and 52-week low of Ador Welding is ₹850.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ador Welding performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ador Welding has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 12.09% for the past month, 35.26% over 3 months, 46.89% over 1 year, 11.83% across 3 years, and 15.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ador Welding?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ador Welding are 22.51 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ador Welding News

More Ador Welding News
Market Pulse