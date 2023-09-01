Follow Us

ADOR WELDING LTD.

Sector : Welding Equipments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,197.05 Closed
1.0712.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Ador Welding Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,186.30₹1,208.90
₹1,197.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹753.90₹1,337.60
₹1,197.05
Open Price
₹1,207.95
Prev. Close
₹1,184.40
Volume
16,685

Ador Welding Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,207.27
  • R21,219.38
  • R31,229.87
  • Pivot
    1,196.78
  • S11,184.67
  • S21,174.18
  • S31,162.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5887.631,176.83
  • 10886.391,164.11
  • 20892.721,158.6
  • 50888.591,159.89
  • 100800.151,120.86
  • 2007351,033.15

Ador Welding Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.41-5.432.4944.6632.85362.99240.08
-4.2011.3037.2344.2866.01286.35499.67
-2.37-8.37-4.5877.80140.15657.10437.41

Ador Welding Ltd. Share Holdings

Ador Welding Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Value Fund3,38,3770.7843.18
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI8,7413.061.12
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III8,0193.141.02
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV5,2623.10.67

Ador Welding Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ador Welding Ltd.

Ador Welding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1951PLC008647 and registration number is 008647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 661.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Ninotchka Malkani Nagpal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. A T Malkani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D A Lalvani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R A Mirchandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tanya H Advani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P K Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R N Sapru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Digvijay Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G M Lalwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nita Dempo Mirchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N S Marshall
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ador Welding Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Welding Ltd.?

The market cap of Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹1,627.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ador Welding Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ador Welding Ltd. is 27.07 and PB ratio of Ador Welding Ltd. is 5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ador Welding Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹1,197.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ador Welding Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Welding Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹1,337.60 and 52-week low of Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹753.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

