Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.41
|-5.43
|2.49
|44.66
|32.85
|362.99
|240.08
|-4.20
|11.30
|37.23
|44.28
|66.01
|286.35
|499.67
|-2.37
|-8.37
|-4.58
|77.80
|140.15
|657.10
|437.41
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Value Fund
|3,38,377
|0.78
|43.18
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|8,741
|3.06
|1.12
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|8,019
|3.14
|1.02
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|5,262
|3.1
|0.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ador Welding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1951PLC008647 and registration number is 008647. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 661.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹1,627.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ador Welding Ltd. is 27.07 and PB ratio of Ador Welding Ltd. is 5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹1,197.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Welding Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹1,337.60 and 52-week low of Ador Welding Ltd. is ₹753.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.