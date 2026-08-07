What is the share price of Ador Welding? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Welding is ₹1,468.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Ador Welding? The Ador Welding is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ador Welding? The market cap of Ador Welding is ₹2,555.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ador Welding? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ador Welding are ₹1,500.00 and ₹1,463.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ador Welding? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Welding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Welding is ₹1,599.80 and 52-week low of Ador Welding is ₹850.00 as on .

How has the Ador Welding performed historically in terms of returns? The Ador Welding has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 12.09% for the past month, 35.26% over 3 months, 46.89% over 1 year, 11.83% across 3 years, and 15.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ador Welding? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ador Welding are 22.51 and 4.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global