Here's the live share price of Ador Welding along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ador Welding
|1.66
|12.09
|35.26
|39.02
|46.89
|11.83
|15.30
|Esab India
|-0.04
|-1.21
|-20.73
|-0.21
|9.16
|5.86
|23.57
|GEE
|2.10
|12.47
|49.41
|65.26
|67.21
|49.81
|18.98
|D & H India
|-19.77
|-31.44
|-37.95
|19.50
|0.77
|46.42
|54.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ador Welding has gained 46.89% compared to peers like Esab India (9.16%), GEE (67.21%), D & H India (0.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Ador Welding has underperformed peers relative to Esab India (23.57%) and GEE (18.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,459.75
|1,491.51
|10
|1,475.92
|1,473.58
|20
|1,410.19
|1,429.82
|50
|1,272.43
|1,316.07
|100
|1,130.12
|1,214.34
|200
|1,096.85
|1,137.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ador Welding remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.47%, FII holding rose to 1.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,38,377
|0.48
|42.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Ador Welding - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Ador Welding - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Ador Welding - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Ador Welding - Proceedings Of The Annual General Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Ador Welding - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Ador Welding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1951PLC008647 and registration number is 008647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1135.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ador Welding is ₹1,468.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ador Welding is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ador Welding is ₹2,555.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ador Welding are ₹1,500.00 and ₹1,463.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ador Welding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ador Welding is ₹1,599.80 and 52-week low of Ador Welding is ₹850.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ador Welding has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 12.09% for the past month, 35.26% over 3 months, 46.89% over 1 year, 11.83% across 3 years, and 15.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ador Welding are 22.51 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global