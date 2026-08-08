Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Insecticides (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

INSECTICIDES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Insecticides (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹644.95 Closed
-0.92₹ -6.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Insecticides (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹639.80₹649.45
₹644.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹525.90₹1,070.10
₹644.95
Open Price
₹647.35
Prev. Close
₹650.95
Volume
325

Source: Dion Global

Insecticides (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Insecticides (India) has declined 36.66% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Insecticides (India) has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Insecticides (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Insecticides (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5636.66647.14
10626.29641.88
20641.38644.62
50678.15660.81
100667.04669.3
200671.23684.95

Source: Dion Global

Insecticides (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Insecticides (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.26%, FII holding fell to 4.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Insecticides (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,98,4080.42171.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Insecticides (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 04:02 PM IST ISTInsecticides (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 21, 2026, 03:48 PM IST ISTInsecticides (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Quarterly Results W.R.T Quarter Ended Jun
Jul 17, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTInsecticides (India) - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTInsecticides (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTInsecticides (India) - Notice Of The 29Th Annual General Meeting Of Insecticides (India) Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Insecticides (India)

Insecticides (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1996PLC083909 and registration number is 083909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2144.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hari Chand Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanskar Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Supratim Bandyopadhay
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Lal Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Insecticides (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Insecticides (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insecticides (India) is ₹644.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Insecticides (India)?

The Insecticides (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Insecticides (India)?

The market cap of Insecticides (India) is ₹1,876.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Insecticides (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Insecticides (India) are ₹649.45 and ₹639.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Insecticides (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insecticides (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insecticides (India) is ₹1,070.10 and 52-week low of Insecticides (India) is ₹525.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Insecticides (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Insecticides (India) has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -10.06% over 3 months, -36.66% over 1 year, 11.78% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Insecticides (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Insecticides (India) are 13.46 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Insecticides (India) News

More Insecticides (India) News
Market Pulse