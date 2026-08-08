What is the share price of Insecticides (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insecticides (India) is ₹644.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Insecticides (India)? The Insecticides (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Insecticides (India)? The market cap of Insecticides (India) is ₹1,876.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Insecticides (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Insecticides (India) are ₹649.45 and ₹639.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Insecticides (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insecticides (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insecticides (India) is ₹1,070.10 and 52-week low of Insecticides (India) is ₹525.90 as on .

How has the Insecticides (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Insecticides (India) has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -10.06% over 3 months, -36.66% over 1 year, 11.78% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Insecticides (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Insecticides (India) are 13.46 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global