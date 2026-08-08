Here's the live share price of Insecticides (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Insecticides (India) has declined 36.66% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Insecticides (India) has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|636.66
|647.14
|10
|626.29
|641.88
|20
|641.38
|644.62
|50
|678.15
|660.81
|100
|667.04
|669.3
|200
|671.23
|684.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Insecticides (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.26%, FII holding fell to 4.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,98,408
|0.42
|171.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:02 PM IST IST
|Insecticides (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:48 PM IST IST
|Insecticides (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Quarterly Results W.R.T Quarter Ended Jun
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Insecticides (India) - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Insecticides (India) - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Insecticides (India) - Notice Of The 29Th Annual General Meeting Of Insecticides (India) Limited
Source: Dion Global
Insecticides (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1996PLC083909 and registration number is 083909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2144.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insecticides (India) is ₹644.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Insecticides (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Insecticides (India) is ₹1,876.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Insecticides (India) are ₹649.45 and ₹639.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insecticides (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insecticides (India) is ₹1,070.10 and 52-week low of Insecticides (India) is ₹525.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Insecticides (India) has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -1.44% for the past month, -10.06% over 3 months, -36.66% over 1 year, 11.78% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Insecticides (India) are 13.46 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global