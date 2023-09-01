Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,96,800
|0.53
|110.86
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|4,51,980
|0.42
|19.3
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan
|4,200
|0.13
|0.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Insecticides (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1996PLC083909 and registration number is 083909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1503.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹1,497.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is 27.72 and PB ratio of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹506.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insecticides (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹792.00 and 52-week low of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹414.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.