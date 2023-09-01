Follow Us

INSECTICIDES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹506.00 Closed
2.9514.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Insecticides (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹493.00₹511.00
₹506.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹414.05₹792.00
₹506.00
Open Price
₹499.85
Prev. Close
₹491.50
Volume
91,168

Insecticides (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1510.3
  • R2517.85
  • R3526.5
  • Pivot
    501.65
  • S1494.1
  • S2485.45
  • S3477.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5727.04503.02
  • 10731.53501.46
  • 20710.42488.95
  • 50685.5471.01
  • 100640.45479.04
  • 200548.97510.62

Insecticides (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Insecticides (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Insecticides (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan25,96,8000.53110.86
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund4,51,9800.4219.3
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Hybrid Debt - Regular Plan4,2000.130.19

Insecticides (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Insecticides (India) Ltd.

Insecticides (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991DL1996PLC083909 and registration number is 083909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1503.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hari Chand Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virjesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Insecticides (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Insecticides (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹1,497.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Insecticides (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is 27.72 and PB ratio of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Insecticides (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹506.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Insecticides (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insecticides (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹792.00 and 52-week low of Insecticides (India) Ltd. is ₹414.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

