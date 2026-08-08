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Patel Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATEL ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Patel Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.53 Closed
-0.94₹ -0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patel Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.33₹28.97
₹28.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.08₹39.77
₹28.53
Open Price
₹28.61
Prev. Close
₹28.80
Volume
3,31,761

Source: Dion Global

Patel Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patel Engineering has declined 18.25% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Patel Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Patel Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patel Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.6928.35
1028.1528.46
2029.6429.09
5029.6429.36
10028.0129.18
20029.5330.61

Source: Dion Global

Patel Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patel Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.49%, while DII stake decreased to 4.76%, FII holding rose to 3.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Patel Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,65,0000.864.81

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Patel Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTPatel Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTPatel Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTPatel Engineering - Company'S Samardung Tunnel (Teesta VI) Project - Incident Update-Rescue Operations Concluded
Jul 21, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTPatel Engineering - Company'S Samardung Tunnel Project - Incident Update
Jul 10, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTPatel Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Patel Engineering

Patel Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1949PLC007039 and registration number is 007039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5066.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Janky Patel
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Shirvaikar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishan Lal Daga
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Emandi Sankara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Sunanda Rajendran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Parmar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patel Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Patel Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Engineering is ₹28.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patel Engineering?

The Patel Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Engineering?

The market cap of Patel Engineering is ₹2,830.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patel Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Engineering are ₹28.97 and ₹28.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Engineering is ₹39.77 and 52-week low of Patel Engineering is ₹22.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Patel Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patel Engineering has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -14.73% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -18.25% over 1 year, -16.6% across 3 years, and 11.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patel Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Engineering are 10.52 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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