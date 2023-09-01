Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.05
|23.09
|119.42
|283.05
|134.70
|370.29
|67.96
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Patel Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1949PLC007039 and registration number is 007039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3027.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹4,370.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd. is 17.26 and PB ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹56.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹13.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.