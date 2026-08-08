Here's the live share price of Patel Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patel Engineering has declined 18.25% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Patel Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.69
|28.35
|10
|28.15
|28.46
|20
|29.64
|29.09
|50
|29.64
|29.36
|100
|28.01
|29.18
|200
|29.53
|30.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patel Engineering saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.49%, while DII stake decreased to 4.76%, FII holding rose to 3.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,65,000
|0.86
|4.81
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Patel Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Patel Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Patel Engineering - Company'S Samardung Tunnel (Teesta VI) Project - Incident Update-Rescue Operations Concluded
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Patel Engineering - Company'S Samardung Tunnel Project - Incident Update
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Patel Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Patel Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1949PLC007039 and registration number is 007039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5066.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Engineering is ₹28.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patel Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patel Engineering is ₹2,830.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Engineering are ₹28.97 and ₹28.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Engineering is ₹39.77 and 52-week low of Patel Engineering is ₹22.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patel Engineering has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -14.73% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -18.25% over 1 year, -16.6% across 3 years, and 11.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Engineering are 10.52 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global