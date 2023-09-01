What is the Market Cap of Patel Engineering Ltd.? The market cap of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹4,370.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd.? P/E ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd. is 17.26 and PB ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd. is 1.53 as on .

What is the share price of Patel Engineering Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹56.50 as on .