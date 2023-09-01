Follow Us

Patel Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PATEL ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.50 Closed
-1.22-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patel Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.75₹58.40
₹56.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.15₹62.00
₹56.50
Open Price
₹57.60
Prev. Close
₹57.20
Volume
62,90,017

Patel Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.92
  • R259.48
  • R360.57
  • Pivot
    56.83
  • S155.27
  • S254.18
  • S352.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.6957.06
  • 1022.0255.9
  • 2022.153.25
  • 5024.3346.06
  • 10023.6337.98
  • 20025.2330.46

Patel Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0523.09119.42283.05134.70370.2967.96
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Patel Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Patel Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Patel Engineering Ltd.

Patel Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1949PLC007039 and registration number is 007039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3027.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rupen Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Kavita Shirvaikar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sunil Sapre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Ramasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geetha Sitaraman
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Barendra Kumar Bhoi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patel Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹4,370.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd. is 17.26 and PB ratio of Patel Engineering Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Patel Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹56.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Patel Engineering Ltd. is ₹13.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

