What is the share price of Patel Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Engineering is ₹28.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Patel Engineering? The Patel Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Engineering? The market cap of Patel Engineering is ₹2,830.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patel Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Engineering are ₹28.97 and ₹28.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Engineering is ₹39.77 and 52-week low of Patel Engineering is ₹22.08 as on .

How has the Patel Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Patel Engineering has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -14.73% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -18.25% over 1 year, -16.6% across 3 years, and 11.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patel Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Engineering are 10.52 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global