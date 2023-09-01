Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|30,216
|0.16
|3.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034594 and registration number is 034594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹2,708.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is 15.74 and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹1,11.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹1,264.85 and 52-week low of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹365.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.