Here's the live share price of Nucleus Software Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nucleus Software Exports
|0.96
|-8.77
|-14.66
|-23.52
|-31.08
|-15.23
|0.28
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nucleus Software Exports has declined 31.08% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nucleus Software Exports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|716.6
|700.4
|10
|725.48
|712.78
|20
|741.51
|727.62
|50
|751.04
|748.89
|100
|772.14
|778.06
|200
|847.25
|836.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nucleus Software Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.48%, FII holding fell to 3.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,67,297
|0.15
|12.64
|9,404
|0.15
|0.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Nucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Nucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Nucleus Soft. Exp. - INTIMATION OF GRANT OF RSUS UNDER NUCLEUS SOFTWARE RSU SCHEME -2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Nucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Nucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034594 and registration number is 034594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 805.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nucleus Software Exports is ₹693.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nucleus Software Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹1,824.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nucleus Software Exports are ₹701.65 and ₹683.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nucleus Software Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹1,129.95 and 52-week low of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹681.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nucleus Software Exports has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -8.77% for the past month, -14.66% over 3 months, -31.08% over 1 year, -15.23% across 3 years, and 0.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports are 17.31 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.
Source: Dion Global