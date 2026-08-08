What is the share price of Nucleus Software Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nucleus Software Exports is ₹693.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Nucleus Software Exports? The Nucleus Software Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nucleus Software Exports? The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹1,824.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nucleus Software Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nucleus Software Exports are ₹701.65 and ₹683.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nucleus Software Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nucleus Software Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹1,129.95 and 52-week low of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹681.50 as on .

How has the Nucleus Software Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Nucleus Software Exports has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -8.77% for the past month, -14.66% over 3 months, -31.08% over 1 year, -15.23% across 3 years, and 0.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports are 17.31 and 2.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global