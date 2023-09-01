Follow Us

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,011.75 Closed
0.575.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹982.40₹1,019.80
₹1,011.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹365.00₹1,264.85
₹1,011.75
Open Price
₹1,006.95
Prev. Close
₹1,006.05
Volume
27,398

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,028.4
  • R21,042.8
  • R31,065.8
  • Pivot
    1,005.4
  • S1991
  • S2968
  • S3953.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5393.131,003.75
  • 10396.011,013.39
  • 20397.431,034.79
  • 50403.111,033.37
  • 100402.99941.43
  • 200436.77790.44

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.87-9.28-9.4878.28150.3498.34129.76
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund30,2160.163.37

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034594 and registration number is 034594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S M Acharya
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Vishnu R Dusad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Mantri
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parag Bhise
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Pratap Singh
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Ritika Dusad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prithvi Haldea
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Elaine Mathias
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Trilochan Sastry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Yasmin Javeri Krishan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹2,708.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is 15.74 and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹1,11.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹1,264.85 and 52-week low of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is ₹365.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

