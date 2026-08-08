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Nucleus Software Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nucleus Software Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹693.05 Closed
-0.49₹ -3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nucleus Software Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹683.00₹701.65
₹693.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹681.50₹1,129.95
₹693.05
Open Price
₹699.25
Prev. Close
₹696.45
Volume
717

Source: Dion Global

Nucleus Software Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nucleus Software Exports		0.96-8.77-14.66-23.52-31.08-15.230.28
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nucleus Software Exports has declined 31.08% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Nucleus Software Exports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Nucleus Software Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nucleus Software Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5716.6700.4
10725.48712.78
20741.51727.62
50751.04748.89
100772.14778.06
200847.25836.39

Source: Dion Global

Nucleus Software Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nucleus Software Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.48%, FII holding fell to 3.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nucleus Software Exports Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,67,2970.1512.64
9,4040.150.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nucleus Software Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTNucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTNucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTNucleus Soft. Exp. - INTIMATION OF GRANT OF RSUS UNDER NUCLEUS SOFTWARE RSU SCHEME -2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTNucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTNucleus Soft. Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Nucleus Software Exports

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC034594 and registration number is 034594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 805.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnu R Dusad
    Co-Founder & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag Bhise
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shekar Viswanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Ritika Dusad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Kandpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Yasmin Javeri Krishan
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Dr. Nitin R Gokarn
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nucleus Software Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Nucleus Software Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nucleus Software Exports is ₹693.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nucleus Software Exports?

The Nucleus Software Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nucleus Software Exports?

The market cap of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹1,824.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nucleus Software Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nucleus Software Exports are ₹701.65 and ₹683.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nucleus Software Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nucleus Software Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹1,129.95 and 52-week low of Nucleus Software Exports is ₹681.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nucleus Software Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nucleus Software Exports has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, -8.77% for the past month, -14.66% over 3 months, -31.08% over 1 year, -15.23% across 3 years, and 0.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nucleus Software Exports are 17.31 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.80 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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