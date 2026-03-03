Here's the live share price of Cello World along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cello World has declined 11.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.55%.
Cello World’s current P/E of 30.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cello World
|-1.06
|-16.87
|-26.15
|-26.58
|-21.71
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.48
|27.27
|12.21
|3.14
|39.49
|57.96
|18.93
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-2.48
|9.87
|0.02
|-23.08
|-21.87
|-6.28
|-8.17
|V-Guard Industries
|-0.67
|-10.43
|-8.33
|-13.20
|0.05
|7.83
|6.86
|Eureka Forbes
|-6.06
|-14.88
|-27.49
|-20.94
|-3.17
|-1.16
|-0.29
|TTK Prestige
|-7.10
|-10.65
|-21.90
|-26.46
|-18.48
|-13.75
|-8.17
|IFB Industries
|-3.33
|-0.38
|-33.73
|-30.30
|1.09
|9.37
|-2.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|-2.32
|-13.21
|-25.08
|-37.06
|-38.83
|-31.03
|-18.94
|Hawkins Cookers
|0.52
|-3.70
|-6.77
|-18.88
|-4.18
|5.66
|5.13
|Orient Electric
|3.47
|4.52
|-2.43
|-16.28
|-11.50
|-13.03
|-8.27
|Harsha Engineers International
|-2.20
|-11.32
|-7.03
|-12.87
|-6.04
|0.33
|-6.02
|Borosil
|-6.32
|-13.18
|-25.47
|-33.40
|-27.58
|-11.26
|4.06
|Wonder Electricals
|-1.60
|-0.18
|-21.90
|1.65
|-21.37
|89.56
|62.50
|Stove Kraft
|3.93
|-5.85
|-16.92
|-24.59
|-27.15
|5.89
|-0.50
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|0.29
|-0.58
|-13.93
|-15.35
|7.28
|-22.80
|1.34
|Singer India
|2.67
|14.85
|3.07
|-4.62
|26.56
|4.48
|11.31
|Maruti Interior Products
|8.03
|-7.20
|102.49
|128.57
|99.54
|39.58
|43.14
|Inflame Appliances
|-0.76
|-6.02
|-9.23
|31.69
|27.94
|-12.45
|11.05
|Tokyo Plast International
|-15.30
|-22.84
|-31.98
|-36.85
|-31.06
|-4.91
|2.13
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|-14.31
|-35.82
|-58.84
|-73.36
|-57.45
|47.82
|39.78
Over the last one year, Cello World has declined 21.71% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (39.49%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.87%), V-Guard Industries (0.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Cello World has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (18.93%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-8.17%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|427.96
|424.48
|10
|449.76
|440.38
|20
|478.05
|462.23
|50
|505.63
|498.38
|100
|554.22
|531.18
|200
|575.72
|570.93
In the latest quarter, Cello World remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.37%, FII holding fell to 5.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,18,721
|1.01
|165.55
|16,92,675
|0.78
|84.44
|15,56,153
|0.32
|77.63
|6,66,936
|0.54
|33.27
|5,30,024
|0.36
|26.44
|3,30,154
|0.16
|16.47
|3,01,422
|0.85
|15.04
|2,58,500
|0.33
|12.9
|2,29,474
|0.66
|11.45
|1,65,355
|0.7
|8.25
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|Cello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
|Cello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:06 AM IST
|Cello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:53 AM IST
|Cello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
|Cello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Cello World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD2018PLC009865 and registration number is 009865. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1112.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cello World is ₹423.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cello World is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cello World is ₹9,352.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cello World are ₹426.00 and ₹400.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cello World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cello World is ₹673.00 and 52-week low of Cello World is ₹400.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cello World has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -15.63% for the past month, -28.89% over 3 months, -23.55% over 1 year, -18.84% across 3 years, and -11.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cello World are 30.12 and 3.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.