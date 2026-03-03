Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cello World Share Price

NSE
BSE

CELLO WORLD

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cello World along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹423.40 Closed
1.83₹ 7.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cello World Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.00₹426.00
₹423.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.00₹673.00
₹423.40
Open Price
₹402.80
Prev. Close
₹415.80
Volume
17,215

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cello World has declined 11.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.55%.

Cello World’s current P/E of 30.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cello World Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cello World		-1.06-16.87-26.15-26.58-21.71-18.84-11.77
Amber Enterprises India		-0.4827.2712.213.1439.4957.9618.93
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-2.489.870.02-23.08-21.87-6.28-8.17
V-Guard Industries		-0.67-10.43-8.33-13.200.057.836.86
Eureka Forbes		-6.06-14.88-27.49-20.94-3.17-1.16-0.29
TTK Prestige		-7.10-10.65-21.90-26.46-18.48-13.75-8.17
IFB Industries		-3.33-0.38-33.73-30.301.099.37-2.36
Bajaj Electricals		-2.32-13.21-25.08-37.06-38.83-31.03-18.94
Hawkins Cookers		0.52-3.70-6.77-18.88-4.185.665.13
Orient Electric		3.474.52-2.43-16.28-11.50-13.03-8.27
Harsha Engineers International		-2.20-11.32-7.03-12.87-6.040.33-6.02
Borosil		-6.32-13.18-25.47-33.40-27.58-11.264.06
Wonder Electricals		-1.60-0.18-21.901.65-21.3789.5662.50
Stove Kraft		3.93-5.85-16.92-24.59-27.155.89-0.50
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		0.29-0.58-13.93-15.357.28-22.801.34
Singer India		2.6714.853.07-4.6226.564.4811.31
Maruti Interior Products		8.03-7.20102.49128.5799.5439.5843.14
Inflame Appliances		-0.76-6.02-9.2331.6927.94-12.4511.05
Tokyo Plast International		-15.30-22.84-31.98-36.85-31.06-4.912.13
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		-14.31-35.82-58.84-73.36-57.4547.8239.78

Over the last one year, Cello World has declined 21.71% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (39.49%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.87%), V-Guard Industries (0.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Cello World has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (18.93%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-8.17%).

Cello World Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cello World Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5427.96424.48
10449.76440.38
20478.05462.23
50505.63498.38
100554.22531.18
200575.72570.93

Cello World Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cello World remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.37%, FII holding fell to 5.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cello World Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,18,7211.01165.55
16,92,6750.7884.44
15,56,1530.3277.63
6,66,9360.5433.27
5,30,0240.3626.44
3,30,1540.1616.47
3,01,4220.8515.04
2,58,5000.3312.9
2,29,4740.6611.45
1,65,3550.78.25

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cello World Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTCello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 12:06 AM ISTCello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 15, 2026, 2:06 AM ISTCello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 15, 2026, 1:53 AM ISTCello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 15, 2026, 12:44 AM ISTCello World - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Cello World

Cello World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD2018PLC009865 and registration number is 009865. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1112.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Pradeep Rathod
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gagandeep Singh Chhina
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pushap Raj Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Sohanraj Chhajed
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunipa Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manali Nitin Kshirsagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cello World Share Price

What is the share price of Cello World?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cello World is ₹423.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cello World?

The Cello World is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cello World?

The market cap of Cello World is ₹9,352.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cello World?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cello World are ₹426.00 and ₹400.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cello World?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cello World stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cello World is ₹673.00 and 52-week low of Cello World is ₹400.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cello World performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cello World has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -15.63% for the past month, -28.89% over 3 months, -23.55% over 1 year, -18.84% across 3 years, and -11.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cello World?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cello World are 30.12 and 3.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cello World News

More Cello World News
icon
Market Pulse