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Elantas Beck India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELANTAS BECK INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Elantas Beck India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12,497.00 Closed
0.90₹ 111.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elantas Beck India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,650.05₹12,497.00
₹12,497.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,111.00₹13,166.60
₹12,497.00
Open Price
₹11,650.05
Prev. Close
₹12,385.05
Volume
207

Source: Dion Global

Elantas Beck India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elantas Beck India has gained 17.57% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-10.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Elantas Beck India has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Elantas Beck India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elantas Beck India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,469.5910,288.95
109,430.619,918.4
209,436.399,760.04
509,734.849,671.8
1009,244.379,524.21
2009,264.689,565.12

Source: Dion Global

Elantas Beck India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elantas Beck India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.28%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Elantas Beck India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,67,6360.91715.97
2,09,2561.79224.41
94,2641.28101.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Elantas Beck India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTElantas Beck India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTElantas Beck India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 04Th August, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTElantas Beck India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Tuesday, 04Th August, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTElantas Beck India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTElantas Beck India - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Elantas Beck India

Elantas Beck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222PN1956PLC134746 and registration number is 134746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 847.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Martin Babilas
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anurag Roy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne
    Director
  • Mrs. Usha Rajeev
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Sujjain Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Stefan Genten
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Elantas Beck India Share Price

What is the share price of Elantas Beck India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elantas Beck India is ₹12,497.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elantas Beck India?

The Elantas Beck India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elantas Beck India?

The market cap of Elantas Beck India is ₹9,907.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elantas Beck India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elantas Beck India are ₹12,497.00 and ₹11,650.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elantas Beck India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elantas Beck India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elantas Beck India is ₹13,166.60 and 52-week low of Elantas Beck India is ₹7,111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elantas Beck India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elantas Beck India has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 28.39% over 3 months, 17.57% over 1 year, 21.72% across 3 years, and 27.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India are 55.79 and 9.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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