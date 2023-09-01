Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹7,173.85 Closed
0.4733.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,074.95₹7,299.90
₹7,173.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,653.00₹8,250.00
₹7,173.85
Open Price
₹7,282.85
Prev. Close
₹7,140.05
Volume
399

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,290.85
  • R27,407.85
  • R37,515.8
  • Pivot
    7,182.9
  • S17,065.9
  • S26,957.95
  • S36,840.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,171.737,200.86
  • 104,170.247,311.4
  • 204,143.997,269.11
  • 504,208.476,884.14
  • 1004,109.036,372.69
  • 2003,856.925,697.19

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03
-3.20-16.56-8.62-5.98-31.87-22.08-1.01

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Share Holdings

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund6,14,6251.13390.45
Tata Small Cap Fund1,97,7542.21125.63
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,01,0001.2964.16
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,01,0001.2964.16

Elantas Beck India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elantas Beck India Ltd.

Elantas Beck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222PN1956PLC134746 and registration number is 134746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 522.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Martin Babilas
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srikumar Ramakrishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Milind Talathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ranjal Laxmana Shenoy
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Stefan Genten
    Alternate Director
  • Mr. Nandkumar Dhekne
    Director
  • Mrs. Usha Rajeev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Elantas Beck India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elantas Beck India Ltd.?

The market cap of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹5,687.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elantas Beck India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is 47.81 and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is 9.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elantas Beck India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹7,173.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elantas Beck India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elantas Beck India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹8,250.00 and 52-week low of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹3,653.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data