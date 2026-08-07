Here's the live share price of Elantas Beck India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elantas Beck India has gained 17.57% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-10.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Elantas Beck India has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,469.59
|10,288.95
|10
|9,430.61
|9,918.4
|20
|9,436.39
|9,760.04
|50
|9,734.84
|9,671.8
|100
|9,244.37
|9,524.21
|200
|9,264.68
|9,565.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elantas Beck India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.28%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,67,636
|0.91
|715.97
|2,09,256
|1.79
|224.41
|94,264
|1.28
|101.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Elantas Beck India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Elantas Beck India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 04Th August, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|Elantas Beck India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Tuesday, 04Th August, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Elantas Beck India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Elantas Beck India - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Elantas Beck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222PN1956PLC134746 and registration number is 134746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 847.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elantas Beck India is ₹12,497.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elantas Beck India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elantas Beck India is ₹9,907.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elantas Beck India are ₹12,497.00 and ₹11,650.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elantas Beck India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elantas Beck India is ₹13,166.60 and 52-week low of Elantas Beck India is ₹7,111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elantas Beck India has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 28.39% over 3 months, 17.57% over 1 year, 21.72% across 3 years, and 27.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India are 55.79 and 9.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global