What is the share price of Elantas Beck India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elantas Beck India is ₹12,497.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Elantas Beck India? The Elantas Beck India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elantas Beck India? The market cap of Elantas Beck India is ₹9,907.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elantas Beck India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elantas Beck India are ₹12,497.00 and ₹11,650.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elantas Beck India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elantas Beck India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elantas Beck India is ₹13,166.60 and 52-week low of Elantas Beck India is ₹7,111.00 as on .

How has the Elantas Beck India performed historically in terms of returns? The Elantas Beck India has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 28.39% over 3 months, 17.57% over 1 year, 21.72% across 3 years, and 27.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India are 55.79 and 9.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global