Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|4.84
|-5.14
|3.97
|12.91
|-20.02
|77.41
|34.26
|13.52
|10.68
|16.84
|14.45
|-9.54
|81.65
|81.65
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.30
|2.58
|8.57
|19.79
|11.58
|2,188.64
|5,722.20
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|10.34
|-3.38
|1.10
|31.84
|-12.65
|382.71
|380.02
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|0.89
|16.91
|8.33
|38.68
|88.66
|470.80
|443.22
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|0.92
|-5.77
|-5.66
|10.47
|-15.13
|607.97
|614.03
|-3.20
|-16.56
|-8.62
|-5.98
|-31.87
|-22.08
|-1.01
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|6,14,625
|1.13
|390.45
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|1,97,754
|2.21
|125.63
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,01,000
|1.29
|64.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Elantas Beck India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222PN1956PLC134746 and registration number is 134746. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paints and varnishes, enamels or lacquers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 522.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹5,687.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is 47.81 and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is 9.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹7,173.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elantas Beck India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹8,250.00 and 52-week low of Elantas Beck India Ltd. is ₹3,653.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.