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HDFC Asset Management Company Share Price

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BSE

HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY

HDFC Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Asset Management Companies (AMCs)Capital Market
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE QualityBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of HDFC Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,540.00 Closed
-0.18₹ -4.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HDFC Asset Management Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,523.00₹2,552.20
₹2,540.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,206.05₹2,965.00
₹2,540.00
Open Price
₹2,538.50
Prev. Close
₹2,544.55
Volume
27,001

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Asset Management Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HDFC Asset Management Company		-2.89-8.93-10.39-7.49-10.3127.5211.34
SBI Funds Management		-3.01-6.30-6.30-6.30-6.30-2.15-1.29
Nippon Life India Asset Management		2.7207.7329.8047.3356.6925.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-0.29-12.68-6.9123.3818.2736.047.64
UTI Asset Management Company		-0.61-8.72-7.91-15.34-33.055.08-2.21
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		0.504.774.311.51-12.52-4.36-2.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HDFC Asset Management Company has declined 10.31% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (47.33%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (18.27%). From a 5 year perspective, HDFC Asset Management Company has outperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (25.02%).

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Asset Management Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,561.922,563.19
102,550.162,569.61
202,624.222,593.63
502,630.082,621.63
1002,605.272,627.65
2002,639.682,609.02

Source: Dion Global

HDFC Asset Management Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HDFC Asset Management Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.34%, while DII stake increased to 14.76%, FII holding fell to 24.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HDFC Asset Management Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,59,3891.02811.72
23,20,0160.85615.55
20,34,9383.17539.91
14,41,5802.88382.48
13,00,0000.7344.92
9,60,4001.12254.81
8,93,4491.34237.05
8,75,9300.53232.4
8,64,1731.22229.28
7,40,7000.82196.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HDFC Asset Management Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTHDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTHDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTHDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 17, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTHDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTHDFC AMC - Intimation Of ESG Rating

Source: Dion Global

About HDFC Asset Management Company

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1999PLC123027 and registration number is 123027. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4118.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 214.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak S Parekh
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Navneet Munot
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Renu S Karnad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V Srinivasa Rangan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Kaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jairaj Purandare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on HDFC Asset Management Company Share Price

What is the share price of HDFC Asset Management Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HDFC Asset Management Company?

The HDFC Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Asset Management Company?

The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹108,911.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HDFC Asset Management Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Asset Management Company are ₹2,552.20 and ₹2,523.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Asset Management Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,965.00 and 52-week low of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,206.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HDFC Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The HDFC Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -8.93% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, -10.31% over 1 year, 27.52% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company are 36.95 and 11.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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