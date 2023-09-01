Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|33,34,825
|2.82
|845.04
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|25,48,600
|1.08
|645.82
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|20,80,747
|2.78
|527.26
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|16,04,000
|2.93
|406.45
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|15,00,000
|2.44
|380.1
|SBI Contra Fund
|13,74,416
|2.59
|348.28
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|13,21,022
|0.83
|334.75
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|11,79,998
|1.67
|299.01
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|11,79,907
|1.27
|298.99
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|10,14,416
|1.67
|257.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1999PLC123027 and registration number is 123027. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2115.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹53,887.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is 37.86 and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is 35.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹2,431.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹2,639.90 and 52-week low of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹1,589.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.