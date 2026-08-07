Here's the live share price of HDFC Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|-2.89
|-8.93
|-10.39
|-7.49
|-10.31
|27.52
|11.34
|SBI Funds Management
|-3.01
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-2.15
|-1.29
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|2.72
|0
|7.73
|29.80
|47.33
|56.69
|25.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-0.29
|-12.68
|-6.91
|23.38
|18.27
|36.04
|7.64
|UTI Asset Management Company
|-0.61
|-8.72
|-7.91
|-15.34
|-33.05
|5.08
|-2.21
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|0.50
|4.77
|4.31
|1.51
|-12.52
|-4.36
|-2.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HDFC Asset Management Company has declined 10.31% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (47.33%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (18.27%). From a 5 year perspective, HDFC Asset Management Company has outperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (25.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,561.92
|2,563.19
|10
|2,550.16
|2,569.61
|20
|2,624.22
|2,593.63
|50
|2,630.08
|2,621.63
|100
|2,605.27
|2,627.65
|200
|2,639.68
|2,609.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HDFC Asset Management Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.34%, while DII stake increased to 14.76%, FII holding fell to 24.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,59,389
|1.02
|811.72
|23,20,016
|0.85
|615.55
|20,34,938
|3.17
|539.91
|14,41,580
|2.88
|382.48
|13,00,000
|0.7
|344.92
|9,60,400
|1.12
|254.81
|8,93,449
|1.34
|237.05
|8,75,930
|0.53
|232.4
|8,64,173
|1.22
|229.28
|7,40,700
|0.82
|196.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|HDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|HDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|HDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|HDFC AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|HDFC AMC - Intimation Of ESG Rating
Source: Dion Global
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1999PLC123027 and registration number is 123027. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4118.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 214.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,540.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HDFC Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹108,911.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Asset Management Company are ₹2,552.20 and ₹2,523.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,965.00 and 52-week low of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,206.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HDFC Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -8.93% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, -10.31% over 1 year, 27.52% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company are 36.95 and 11.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global