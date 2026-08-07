What is the share price of HDFC Asset Management Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,540.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HDFC Asset Management Company? The HDFC Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Asset Management Company? The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹108,911.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HDFC Asset Management Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of HDFC Asset Management Company are ₹2,552.20 and ₹2,523.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Asset Management Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,965.00 and 52-week low of HDFC Asset Management Company is ₹2,206.05 as on .

How has the HDFC Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns? The HDFC Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -8.93% for the past month, -10.39% over 3 months, -10.31% over 1 year, 27.52% across 3 years, and 11.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company are 36.95 and 11.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global