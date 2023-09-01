Follow Us

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Share Price

HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Mutual Funds | Largecap | NSE
₹2,431.25 Closed
-3.68-92.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,422.00₹2,469.70
₹2,431.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,589.50₹2,639.90
₹2,431.25
Open Price
₹2,469.70
Prev. Close
₹2,524.20
Volume
12,40,727

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,458.47
  • R22,487.93
  • R32,506.17
  • Pivot
    2,440.23
  • S12,410.77
  • S22,392.53
  • S32,363.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,012.012,506.79
  • 101,962.22,506.21
  • 201,921.372,493.46
  • 501,991.532,379.57
  • 1001,937.632,228.5
  • 2002,039.222,126.7

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.43-4.6325.0234.7419.460.8439.96
2.240.2827.9041.585.4616.7636.08
0.17-6.539.732.51-16.61-44.30-44.30
-0.19-6.755.9513.23-8.7657.0857.08

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Share Holdings

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund33,34,8252.82845.04
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund25,48,6001.08645.82
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund20,80,7472.78527.26
SBI Large & Midcap Fund16,04,0002.93406.45
Nippon India Large Cap Fund15,00,0002.44380.1
SBI Contra Fund13,74,4162.59348.28
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund13,21,0220.83334.75
SBI Flexi Cap Fund11,79,9981.67299.01
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund11,79,9071.27298.99
SBI Long Term Equity Fund10,14,4161.67257.05
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH1999PLC123027 and registration number is 123027. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2115.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak S Parekh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Navneet Munot
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Keki Mistry
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Renu S Karnad
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Kaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jairaj Purandare
    Independent Director

FAQs on HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹53,887.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is 37.86 and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is 35.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹2,431.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹2,639.90 and 52-week low of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹1,589.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

