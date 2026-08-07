What is the share price of GOCL Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GOCL Corporation is ₹437.50 as on .

What kind of stock is GOCL Corporation? The GOCL Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GOCL Corporation? The market cap of GOCL Corporation is ₹2,168.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GOCL Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of GOCL Corporation are ₹449.90 and ₹410.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GOCL Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GOCL Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GOCL Corporation is ₹460.00 and 52-week low of GOCL Corporation is ₹223.60 as on .

How has the GOCL Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The GOCL Corporation has shown returns of 6.68% over the past day, 8.06% for the past month, 31.76% over 3 months, 28.56% over 1 year, -0.45% across 3 years, and 9.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation are 1.42 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.86 per annum.

Source: Dion Global