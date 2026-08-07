Here's the live share price of GOCL Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GOCL Corporation
|9.16
|8.06
|31.76
|62.01
|28.56
|-0.45
|9.75
|Solar Industries India
|0.14
|0.71
|15.83
|37.43
|23.47
|68.02
|59.63
|Premier Explosives
|-2.98
|-6.32
|15.34
|27.60
|48.75
|49.68
|67.91
|Keltech Energies
|6.05
|12.38
|113.14
|199.29
|134.09
|81.27
|64.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GOCL Corporation has gained 28.56% compared to peers like Solar Industries India (23.47%), Premier Explosives (48.75%), Keltech Energies (134.09%). From a 5 year perspective, GOCL Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Solar Industries India (59.63%) and Premier Explosives (67.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|394.89
|406.92
|10
|395.06
|402.7
|20
|399.3
|401
|50
|399.75
|388.65
|100
|344.17
|363.32
|200
|320.81
|343.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GOCL Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.34%, FII holding rose to 5.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|GOCL Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|GOCL Corporation - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|GOCL Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|GOCL Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 19, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|GOCL Corporation - Reply To Clarification Sought On Significant Increase In The Volume
Source: Dion Global
GOCL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1961PLC000876 and registration number is 000876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works, Real estate activities with own or leased property, Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GOCL Corporation is ₹437.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GOCL Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GOCL Corporation is ₹2,168.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GOCL Corporation are ₹449.90 and ₹410.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GOCL Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GOCL Corporation is ₹460.00 and 52-week low of GOCL Corporation is ₹223.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GOCL Corporation has shown returns of 6.68% over the past day, 8.06% for the past month, 31.76% over 3 months, 28.56% over 1 year, -0.45% across 3 years, and 9.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation are 1.42 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.86 per annum.
Source: Dion Global