Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.88
|1.79
|28.88
|37.27
|39.37
|117.93
|29.46
|-1.38
|-1.00
|25.62
|24.14
|25.89
|22.34
|-10.01
|3.27
|9.98
|28.57
|40.58
|18.80
|-13.05
|-28.98
|1.57
|2.31
|32.71
|24.28
|2.62
|31.40
|0.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GOCL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1961PLC000876 and registration number is 000876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works, Real estate activities with own or leased property, Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,139.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is 22.71 and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is 3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹431.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GOCL Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹478.00 and 52-week low of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹253.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.