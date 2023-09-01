GOCL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1961PLC000876 and registration number is 000876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works, Real estate activities with own or leased property, Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.