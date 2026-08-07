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GOCL Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOCL CORPORATION

Hindujas Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GOCL Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹437.50 Closed
6.68₹ 27.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GOCL Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹410.80₹449.90
₹437.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹223.60₹460.00
₹437.50
Open Price
₹414.05
Prev. Close
₹410.10
Volume
1,03,199

Source: Dion Global

GOCL Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GOCL Corporation		9.168.0631.7662.0128.56-0.459.75
Solar Industries India		0.140.7115.8337.4323.4768.0259.63
Premier Explosives		-2.98-6.3215.3427.6048.7549.6867.91
Keltech Energies		6.0512.38113.14199.29134.0981.2764.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GOCL Corporation has gained 28.56% compared to peers like Solar Industries India (23.47%), Premier Explosives (48.75%), Keltech Energies (134.09%). From a 5 year perspective, GOCL Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Solar Industries India (59.63%) and Premier Explosives (67.91%).

GOCL Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GOCL Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5394.89406.92
10395.06402.7
20399.3401
50399.75388.65
100344.17363.32
200320.81343.99

Source: Dion Global

GOCL Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GOCL Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.34%, FII holding rose to 5.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GOCL Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTGOCL Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Jul 21, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTGOCL Corporation - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Jul 10, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTGOCL Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTGOCL Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 19, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTGOCL Corporation - Reply To Clarification Sought On Significant Increase In The Volume

Source: Dion Global

About GOCL Corporation

GOCL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1961PLC000876 and registration number is 000876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works, Real estate activities with own or leased property, Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay G Hinduja
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. M Vasudev Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amar Chintopanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sapru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on GOCL Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of GOCL Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GOCL Corporation is ₹437.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GOCL Corporation?

The GOCL Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GOCL Corporation?

The market cap of GOCL Corporation is ₹2,168.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GOCL Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GOCL Corporation are ₹449.90 and ₹410.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GOCL Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GOCL Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GOCL Corporation is ₹460.00 and 52-week low of GOCL Corporation is ₹223.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GOCL Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The GOCL Corporation has shown returns of 6.68% over the past day, 8.06% for the past month, 31.76% over 3 months, 28.56% over 1 year, -0.45% across 3 years, and 9.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation are 1.42 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.86 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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