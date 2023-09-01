Follow Us

GOCL Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOCL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | NSE
₹431.50 Closed
0.662.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GOCL Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹424.00₹437.10
₹431.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹253.80₹478.00
₹431.50
Open Price
₹427.15
Prev. Close
₹428.65
Volume
81,518

GOCL Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439
  • R2444.6
  • R3452.1
  • Pivot
    431.5
  • S1425.9
  • S2418.4
  • S3412.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5267.99428.31
  • 10267.75426.81
  • 20270.22420.81
  • 50285.78393.52
  • 100277.5367.38
  • 200280.44344.4

GOCL Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.881.7928.8837.2739.37117.9329.46
-1.38-1.0025.6224.1425.8922.34-10.01
3.279.9828.5740.5818.80-13.05-28.98
1.572.3132.7124.282.6231.400.70

GOCL Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

GOCL Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GOCL Corporation Ltd.

GOCL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24292TG1961PLC000876 and registration number is 000876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of explosives, ammunition and fire works, Real estate activities with own or leased property, Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay G Hinduja
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ajay P Hinduja
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Tripathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kanchan Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Sapru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on GOCL Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GOCL Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,139.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GOCL Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is 22.71 and PB ratio of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is 3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GOCL Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹431.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GOCL Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GOCL Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹478.00 and 52-week low of GOCL Corporation Ltd. is ₹253.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

