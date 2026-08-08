Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nazara Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nazara Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹350.70 Closed
-0.79₹ -2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nazara Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹344.25₹356.70
₹350.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.00₹362.50
₹350.70
Open Price
₹354.65
Prev. Close
₹353.50
Volume
75,465

Source: Dion Global

Nazara Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nazara Technologies		3.3816.2827.8828.441.1927.0510.16
7Seas Entertainment		-0.776.49-5.734.739.0051.0431.92
Bodhi Tree Multimedia		12.3132.3323.290-3.29-15.83-12.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nazara Technologies has gained 1.19% compared to peers like 7Seas Entertainment (9.00%), Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-3.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Nazara Technologies has outperformed peers relative to 7Seas Entertainment (31.92%) and Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-12.60%).

Nazara Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nazara Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.01338.18
10311.81327.29
20308.32317.19
50296.99302.47
100277.05289.73
200270.02280.65

Source: Dion Global

Nazara Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nazara Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.23%, while DII stake increased to 2.39%, FII holding fell to 13.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nazara Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,82,7360.52148
3,60,0000.0410.91

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nazara Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTNazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTNazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 06, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTNazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTNazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTNazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

Source: Dion Global

About Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1999PLC122970 and registration number is 122970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of basic telecom services: telephone, telex and telegraph (includes the activities of std/isd booths). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikash Mittersain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitish Mittersain
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Ambrish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chopra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sasha Mirchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shobha Jagtiani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nazara Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Nazara Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nazara Technologies is ₹350.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nazara Technologies?

The Nazara Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nazara Technologies?

The market cap of Nazara Technologies is ₹13,491.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nazara Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nazara Technologies are ₹356.70 and ₹344.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nazara Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nazara Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nazara Technologies is ₹362.50 and 52-week low of Nazara Technologies is ₹216.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nazara Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nazara Technologies has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 16.28% for the past month, 27.88% over 3 months, 1.19% over 1 year, 27.05% across 3 years, and 10.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies are -257.15 and 3.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nazara Technologies News

More Nazara Technologies News
Market Pulse