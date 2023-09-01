Follow Us

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹759.55 Closed
-2.24-17.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹755.10₹802.75
₹759.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹480.35₹814.85
₹759.55
Open Price
₹787.05
Prev. Close
₹776.95
Volume
20,49,125

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1790.92
  • R2820.58
  • R3838.42
  • Pivot
    773.08
  • S1743.42
  • S2725.58
  • S3695.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5684.65749.12
  • 10689.5730.4
  • 20685.6712.43
  • 50685.27687.59
  • 100639.49658.03
  • 200764.71645.12

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.085.4820.0144.2213.07-4.87-4.87
-1.2210.7436.6131.747.2530.08-47.46
2.6116.1936.8441.1323.6232.96-20.32
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.16-5.3512.425.46-17.87103.21516.92
3.0621.4933.0652.8114.2555.484.82
1.45-5.6024.0517.75-5.79683.10548.42
2.0718.695.7616.98-6.0085.2228.31
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
3.0514.3760.86122.50112.291,667.734,069.18
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.204.6620.7910.13-6.39-49.25-8.17
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
2.345.0435.1944.5517.43-42.18-15.12
2.8314.8342.8135.84-11.5968.0693.06
-2.18-5.72-10.448.11-56.40532.99492.18
6.597.4416.326.31-21.80-3.37-50.75
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund16,74,4090.96116.24
Nippon India Small Cap Fund10,40,7810.2172.25
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund9,00,6280.7462.52
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund7,81,9750.1154.28
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund3,24,0170.2522.49
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,10,5690.3514.62
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund2,05,5601.114.27
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund1,50,7950.110.47
ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund1,27,1300.268.42
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan90,0000.066.25
View All Mutual Funds

Nazara Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nazara Technologies Ltd.

Nazara Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1999PLC122970 and registration number is 122970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of basic telecom services: telephone, telex and telegraph (includes the activities of std/isd booths). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikash Mittersain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitish Mittersain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ambrish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sasha Mirchandani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shobha Jagtiani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nazara Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹5,141.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 130.49 and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 4.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nazara Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹759.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nazara Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nazara Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹814.85 and 52-week low of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹480.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

