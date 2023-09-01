Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|16,74,409
|0.96
|116.24
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|10,40,781
|0.21
|72.25
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|9,00,628
|0.74
|62.52
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|7,81,975
|0.11
|54.28
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3,24,017
|0.25
|22.49
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,10,569
|0.35
|14.62
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|2,05,560
|1.1
|14.27
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|1,50,795
|0.1
|10.47
|ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund
|1,27,130
|0.26
|8.42
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|90,000
|0.06
|6.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nazara Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1999PLC122970 and registration number is 122970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of basic telecom services: telephone, telex and telegraph (includes the activities of std/isd booths). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹5,141.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 130.49 and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 4.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹759.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nazara Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹814.85 and 52-week low of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹480.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.