Here's the live share price of Nazara Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nazara Technologies
|3.38
|16.28
|27.88
|28.44
|1.19
|27.05
|10.16
|7Seas Entertainment
|-0.77
|6.49
|-5.73
|4.73
|9.00
|51.04
|31.92
|Bodhi Tree Multimedia
|12.31
|32.33
|23.29
|0
|-3.29
|-15.83
|-12.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nazara Technologies has gained 1.19% compared to peers like 7Seas Entertainment (9.00%), Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-3.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Nazara Technologies has outperformed peers relative to 7Seas Entertainment (31.92%) and Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-12.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.01
|338.18
|10
|311.81
|327.29
|20
|308.32
|317.19
|50
|296.99
|302.47
|100
|277.05
|289.73
|200
|270.02
|280.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nazara Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.23%, while DII stake increased to 2.39%, FII holding fell to 13.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,82,736
|0.52
|148
|3,60,000
|0.04
|10.91
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Nazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Nazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Nazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Nazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Nazara Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Source: Dion Global
Nazara Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1999PLC122970 and registration number is 122970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of basic telecom services: telephone, telex and telegraph (includes the activities of std/isd booths). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nazara Technologies is ₹350.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nazara Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nazara Technologies is ₹13,491.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nazara Technologies are ₹356.70 and ₹344.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nazara Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nazara Technologies is ₹362.50 and 52-week low of Nazara Technologies is ₹216.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nazara Technologies has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 16.28% for the past month, 27.88% over 3 months, 1.19% over 1 year, 27.05% across 3 years, and 10.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies are -257.15 and 3.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global