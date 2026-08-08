What is the share price of Nazara Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nazara Technologies is ₹350.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Nazara Technologies? The Nazara Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nazara Technologies? The market cap of Nazara Technologies is ₹13,491.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nazara Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nazara Technologies are ₹356.70 and ₹344.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nazara Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nazara Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nazara Technologies is ₹362.50 and 52-week low of Nazara Technologies is ₹216.00 as on .

How has the Nazara Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Nazara Technologies has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 16.28% for the past month, 27.88% over 3 months, 1.19% over 1 year, 27.05% across 3 years, and 10.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies are -257.15 and 3.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global