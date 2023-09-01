What is the Market Cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹5,141.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 130.49 and PB ratio of Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 4.94 as on .

What is the share price of Nazara Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nazara Technologies Ltd. is ₹759.55 as on .