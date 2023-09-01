Follow Us

ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹228.30 Closed
0.511.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Ashapura Minechem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.30₹235.55
₹228.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.80₹244.90
₹228.30
Open Price
₹229.80
Prev. Close
₹227.15
Volume
4,34,664

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1233.27
  • R2238.53
  • R3241.52
  • Pivot
    230.28
  • S1225.02
  • S2222.03
  • S3216.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.26225.89
  • 1091.08223.24
  • 2090.84211.82
  • 5097.93183.07
  • 100102.06159.66
  • 200110.55139.06

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jan, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14108MH1982PLC026396 and registration number is 026396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of other non-ferrous metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 598.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Shah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Hemul Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harish Motiwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Munsif
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pundarik Sanyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Himani Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Minechem Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹2,88.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashapura Minechem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is 46.98 and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is 60.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashapura Minechem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹228.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapura Minechem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapura Minechem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹244.90 and 52-week low of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹70.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

