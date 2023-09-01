Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14108MH1982PLC026396 and registration number is 026396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of other non-ferrous metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 598.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹2,88.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is 46.98 and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is 60.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹228.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapura Minechem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹244.90 and 52-week low of Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is ₹70.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.