Here's the live share price of Ashapura Minechem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashapura Minechem has gained 40.70% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashapura Minechem has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|703.15
|719.61
|10
|696.71
|709.31
|20
|684.38
|698.11
|50
|687.21
|680.73
|100
|629.91
|662.73
|200
|663.67
|634.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashapura Minechem saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding fell to 19.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Ashapura Min. Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Ashapura Min. Lt - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Ashapura Min. Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Ashapura Min. Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Director Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On 7T
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Ashapura Min. Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14108MH1982PLC026396 and registration number is 026396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapura Minechem is ₹734.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashapura Minechem is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashapura Minechem is ₹7,016.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapura Minechem are ₹743.90 and ₹720.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapura Minechem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapura Minechem is ₹924.70 and 52-week low of Ashapura Minechem is ₹456.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashapura Minechem has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 16.21% for the past month, 10.68% over 3 months, 40.7% over 1 year, 55.21% across 3 years, and 40.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem are 17.48 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global