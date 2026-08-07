What is the share price of Ashapura Minechem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapura Minechem is ₹734.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashapura Minechem? The Ashapura Minechem is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Minechem? The market cap of Ashapura Minechem is ₹7,016.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashapura Minechem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapura Minechem are ₹743.90 and ₹720.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapura Minechem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapura Minechem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapura Minechem is ₹924.70 and 52-week low of Ashapura Minechem is ₹456.50 as on .

How has the Ashapura Minechem performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashapura Minechem has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 16.21% for the past month, 10.68% over 3 months, 40.7% over 1 year, 55.21% across 3 years, and 40.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem are 17.48 and 4.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global