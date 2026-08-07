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Ashapura Minechem Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHAPURA MINECHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ashapura Minechem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹734.55 Closed
0.78₹ 5.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashapura Minechem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹720.75₹743.90
₹734.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹456.50₹924.70
₹734.55
Open Price
₹738.20
Prev. Close
₹728.90
Volume
49,841

Source: Dion Global

Ashapura Minechem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashapura Minechem has gained 40.70% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashapura Minechem has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Ashapura Minechem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashapura Minechem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5703.15719.61
10696.71709.31
20684.38698.11
50687.21680.73
100629.91662.73
200663.67634.98

Source: Dion Global

Ashapura Minechem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashapura Minechem saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding fell to 19.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashapura Minechem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTAshapura Min. Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTAshapura Min. Lt - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTAshapura Min. Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTAshapura Min. Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Director Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On 7T
Jul 31, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTAshapura Min. Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Ashapura Minechem

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14108MH1982PLC026396 and registration number is 026396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Shah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Hemul Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harish Motiwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pundarik Sanyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipak Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Himani Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Surekha Sathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Ashapura Minechem Share Price

What is the share price of Ashapura Minechem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapura Minechem is ₹734.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashapura Minechem?

The Ashapura Minechem is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Minechem?

The market cap of Ashapura Minechem is ₹7,016.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashapura Minechem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapura Minechem are ₹743.90 and ₹720.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapura Minechem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapura Minechem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapura Minechem is ₹924.70 and 52-week low of Ashapura Minechem is ₹456.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashapura Minechem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashapura Minechem has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 16.21% for the past month, 10.68% over 3 months, 40.7% over 1 year, 55.21% across 3 years, and 40.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem are 17.48 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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