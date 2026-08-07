What is the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹407.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Heavy Electricals? The Bharat Heavy Electricals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals? The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹141,719.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Heavy Electricals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Heavy Electricals are ₹418.50 and ₹402.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Heavy Electricals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Heavy Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹446.75 and 52-week low of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹205.20 as on .

How has the Bharat Heavy Electricals performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Heavy Electricals has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 8.16% for the past month, 0.17% over 3 months, 78.67% over 1 year, 61.54% across 3 years, and 48.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals are 58.26 and 5.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global