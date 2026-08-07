Here's the live share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Heavy Electricals has gained 78.67% compared to peers like Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%), TD Power Systems (148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Heavy Electricals has outperformed peers relative to Suzlon Energy (49.97%) and Triveni Turbine (39.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|405.69
|408.33
|10
|410.09
|408.71
|20
|406.86
|407.74
|50
|402.79
|396.69
|100
|359.21
|369.62
|200
|313.41
|331.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.42%, FII holding rose to 9.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,45,08,595
|1.82
|1,429
|1,70,00,000
|2.92
|703.97
|1,50,00,000
|1.26
|621.15
|1,45,31,981
|1.78
|601.77
|1,26,76,991
|2.69
|524.95
|1,06,33,481
|3.35
|440.33
|1,00,00,000
|1.3
|414.1
|92,96,301
|6.4
|384.96
|92,71,500
|4.72
|383.93
|82,37,039
|0.77
|341.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Bharat Heavy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Bharat Heavy - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Bharat Heavy - General Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Bharat Heavy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Bharat Heavy - BHEL Q1 FY2026-27 Supplementary Information
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1964GOI004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steam or other vapour generating boilers and hot water boilers other than central heating boilers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33782.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹407.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Heavy Electricals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹141,719.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Heavy Electricals are ₹418.50 and ₹402.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Heavy Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹446.75 and 52-week low of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹205.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Heavy Electricals has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 8.16% for the past month, 0.17% over 3 months, 78.67% over 1 year, 61.54% across 3 years, and 48.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals are 58.26 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global