Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,63,23,195
|1.1
|377.94
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|1,61,01,163
|2.44
|167.53
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|85,15,500
|0.62
|88.6
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|80,11,500
|0.35
|83.36
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|72,42,000
|2.98
|75.35
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|70,24,500
|0.62
|73.09
|Nippon India Vision Fund
|65,00,000
|1.94
|67.63
|Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund
|62,00,000
|0.92
|64.51
|Quant Tax Plan
|52,70,000
|1.24
|54.83
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|49,00,000
|0.92
|50.98
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1964GOI004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steam generators, except central heating hot water boilers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21211.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹42,220.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is 88.44 and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹136.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹54.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.