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Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
EnergyManufacturingNuclear PowerRailway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Central Public SectorBSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PowerBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹407.00 Closed
-0.97₹ -4.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹402.40₹418.50
₹407.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.20₹446.75
₹407.00
Open Price
₹407.35
Prev. Close
₹411.00
Volume
5,89,196

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Heavy Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Heavy Electricals has gained 78.67% compared to peers like Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%), TD Power Systems (148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Heavy Electricals has outperformed peers relative to Suzlon Energy (49.97%) and Triveni Turbine (39.54%).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5405.69408.33
10410.09408.71
20406.86407.74
50402.79396.69
100359.21369.62
200313.41331.53

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.42%, FII holding rose to 9.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,45,08,5951.821,429
1,70,00,0002.92703.97
1,50,00,0001.26621.15
1,45,31,9811.78601.77
1,26,76,9912.69524.95
1,06,33,4813.35440.33
1,00,00,0001.3414.1
92,96,3016.4384.96
92,71,5004.72383.93
82,37,0390.77341.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTBharat Heavy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTBharat Heavy - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 29, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTBharat Heavy - General Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTBharat Heavy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 17, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTBharat Heavy - BHEL Q1 FY2026-27 Supplementary Information

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1964GOI004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steam or other vapour generating boilers and hot water boilers other than central heating boilers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33782.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Sadashiv Murthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Patlya Mawaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. S M Ramanathan
    Director - Engineering & R&D
  • Mr. Tajinder Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Bani Varma
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mittal
    Part Time Official Director
  • Ms. Asit Gopal
    Part Time Official Director

FAQs on Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹407.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Heavy Electricals?

The Bharat Heavy Electricals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals?

The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹141,719.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Heavy Electricals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Heavy Electricals are ₹418.50 and ₹402.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Heavy Electricals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Heavy Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹446.75 and 52-week low of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹205.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Heavy Electricals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Heavy Electricals has shown returns of -0.97% over the past day, 8.16% for the past month, 0.17% over 3 months, 78.67% over 1 year, 61.54% across 3 years, and 48.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals are 58.26 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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