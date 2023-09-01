Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Largecap | NSE
₹136.15 Closed
12.2914.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.40₹137.10
₹136.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.75₹122.00
₹136.15
Open Price
₹122.00
Prev. Close
₹121.25
Volume
19,21,97,197

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1141.93
  • R2147.37
  • R3157.63
  • Pivot
    131.67
  • S1126.23
  • S2115.97
  • S3110.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.75115.53
  • 1064.14111.36
  • 2062.09106.89
  • 5059.8999.46
  • 10054.5492.23
  • 20054.1883.84

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,63,23,1951.1377.94
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund1,61,01,1632.44167.53
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund85,15,5000.6288.6
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan80,11,5000.3583.36
Quant Mid Cap Fund72,42,0002.9875.35
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund70,24,5000.6273.09
Nippon India Vision Fund65,00,0001.9467.63
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund62,00,0000.9264.51
Quant Tax Plan52,70,0001.2454.83
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund49,00,0000.9250.98
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Change in Management
    Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has informed the Exchange about change in Management
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:28 PM
  • Updates
    Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from Mahan Energen Limited (formerly known as Essar Power MP Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.'
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:04 AM

About Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1964GOI004281 and registration number is 004281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steam generators, except central heating hot water boilers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21211.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 696.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Nalin Shinghal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Srivastava
    Director
  • Ms. Renuka Gera
    Director
  • Mr. Subodh Gupta
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Upinder Singh Matharu
    Director - Power
  • Mr. Vijay Mittal
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Shashank Priya
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Raj Kamal Bindal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Raj K Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K Sivaprasad
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Lekhasri Samantsinghar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹42,220.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is 88.44 and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹136.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. is ₹54.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data