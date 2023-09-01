Follow Us

NOCIL Ltd. Share Price

NOCIL LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹220.00 Closed
-1.98-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
NOCIL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.45₹228.30
₹220.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹199.10₹294.90
₹220.00
Open Price
₹225.60
Prev. Close
₹224.45
Volume
14,28,053

NOCIL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1225.98
  • R2231.57
  • R3234.83
  • Pivot
    222.72
  • S1217.13
  • S2213.87
  • S3208.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5258.74223.04
  • 10257.05222.42
  • 20255.77221.88
  • 50265.31220.25
  • 100264.69220.44
  • 200247.52224.47

NOCIL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

NOCIL Ltd. Share Holdings

NOCIL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund21,80,0210.6748.13
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund7,71,9790.7917.05
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund6,35,3490.7514.03
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund57,4310.211.27
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund37,2660.210.82
IDBI Hybrid Equity Fund32,6130.40.72
LIC MF Aggressive Hybrid Fund32,6130.120.72
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund23,6000.210.52
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund13,4110.210.3
View All Mutual Funds

NOCIL Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NOCIL Ltd.

NOCIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012003 and registration number is 012003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1571.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 166.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hrishikesh A Mafatlal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S R Deo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D N Mungale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debnarayan Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dharmishta N Raval
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P V Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S Anand
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyavrata H Mafatlal
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vilas R Gupte
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. A Vellayan
    Director

FAQs on NOCIL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NOCIL Ltd.?

The market cap of NOCIL Ltd. is ₹3,740.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NOCIL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NOCIL Ltd. is 25.08 and PB ratio of NOCIL Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NOCIL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NOCIL Ltd. is ₹220.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NOCIL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NOCIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NOCIL Ltd. is ₹294.90 and 52-week low of NOCIL Ltd. is ₹199.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

