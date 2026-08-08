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NOCIL Share Price

NSE
BSE

NOCIL

Arvind Mafatlal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NOCIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹169.10 Closed
-0.82₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NOCIL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.10₹172.85
₹169.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.35₹203.25
₹169.10
Open Price
₹172.85
Prev. Close
₹170.50
Volume
20,930

Source: Dion Global

NOCIL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NOCIL has declined 2.93% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, NOCIL has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

NOCIL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NOCIL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.08169.67
10164.19167.83
20167.26167.96
50168.63168.54
100166.4166.84
200162.32168.88

Source: Dion Global

NOCIL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NOCIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.48%, FII holding rose to 4.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NOCIL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
48,26,3021.7686.78
16,42,5130.1629.53
10,50,0000.218.88
8,35,4400.3915.02
4,83,8250.448.7
2,50,0000.324.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NOCIL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTNOCIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTNOCIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTNOCIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTNOCIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTNOCIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About NOCIL

NOCIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012003 and registration number is 012003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1302.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hrishikesh A Mafatlal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. V S Anand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyavrata H Mafatlal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Debnarayan Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sabyaschi Patnaik
    Independent Director

FAQs on NOCIL Share Price

What is the share price of NOCIL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NOCIL is ₹169.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NOCIL?

The NOCIL is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NOCIL?

The market cap of NOCIL is ₹2,824.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NOCIL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NOCIL are ₹172.85 and ₹168.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NOCIL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NOCIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NOCIL is ₹203.25 and 52-week low of NOCIL is ₹125.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NOCIL performed historically in terms of returns?

The NOCIL has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, -4.14% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -2.93% over 1 year, -9.52% across 3 years, and -9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NOCIL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NOCIL are 42.71 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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