Here's the live share price of NOCIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NOCIL has declined 2.93% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, NOCIL has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.08
|169.67
|10
|164.19
|167.83
|20
|167.26
|167.96
|50
|168.63
|168.54
|100
|166.4
|166.84
|200
|162.32
|168.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NOCIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.48%, FII holding rose to 4.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|48,26,302
|1.76
|86.78
|16,42,513
|0.16
|29.53
|10,50,000
|0.2
|18.88
|8,35,440
|0.39
|15.02
|4,83,825
|0.44
|8.7
|2,50,000
|0.32
|4.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|NOCIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|NOCIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|NOCIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|NOCIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|NOCIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
NOCIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012003 and registration number is 012003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1302.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NOCIL is ₹169.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NOCIL is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NOCIL is ₹2,824.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NOCIL are ₹172.85 and ₹168.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NOCIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NOCIL is ₹203.25 and 52-week low of NOCIL is ₹125.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NOCIL has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, -4.14% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -2.93% over 1 year, -9.52% across 3 years, and -9.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NOCIL are 42.71 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global