Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.07
|-3.49
|-2.64
|-0.70
|-19.72
|72.50
|26.50
|1.77
|-6.47
|10.76
|-1.37
|-24.60
|63.84
|36.24
|8.96
|6.17
|35.83
|30.83
|23.26
|372.43
|280.53
|1.73
|17.94
|18.46
|35.81
|26.04
|-1.15
|-1.15
|7.09
|7.27
|-11.61
|34.25
|5.81
|141.09
|7.65
|-0.65
|-7.15
|26.06
|48.48
|19.07
|117.33
|35.89
|9.03
|2.10
|2.87
|0.44
|-27.41
|184.17
|74.87
|17.66
|27.54
|94.19
|90.83
|68.08
|729.41
|437.71
|1.46
|21.07
|33.13
|57.28
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|1.69
|9.16
|3.43
|32.01
|15.71
|141.85
|-5.85
|13.00
|-15.67
|-50.66
|-72.97
|-65.12
|32.90
|-5.83
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|21,80,021
|0.67
|48.13
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|7,71,979
|0.79
|17.05
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|6,35,349
|0.75
|14.03
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|57,431
|0.21
|1.27
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|37,266
|0.21
|0.82
|IDBI Hybrid Equity Fund
|32,613
|0.4
|0.72
|LIC MF Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|32,613
|0.12
|0.72
|LIC MF Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|32,613
|0.12
|0.72
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|23,600
|0.21
|0.52
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|13,411
|0.21
|0.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NOCIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1961PLC012003 and registration number is 012003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1571.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 166.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NOCIL Ltd. is ₹3,740.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NOCIL Ltd. is 25.08 and PB ratio of NOCIL Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NOCIL Ltd. is ₹220.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NOCIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NOCIL Ltd. is ₹294.90 and 52-week low of NOCIL Ltd. is ₹199.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.