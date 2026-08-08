What is the share price of NOCIL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NOCIL is ₹169.10 as on .

What kind of stock is NOCIL? The NOCIL is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NOCIL? The market cap of NOCIL is ₹2,824.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NOCIL? Today’s highest and lowest price of NOCIL are ₹172.85 and ₹168.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NOCIL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NOCIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NOCIL is ₹203.25 and 52-week low of NOCIL is ₹125.35 as on .

How has the NOCIL performed historically in terms of returns? The NOCIL has shown returns of -0.82% over the past day, -4.14% for the past month, -10.6% over 3 months, -2.93% over 1 year, -9.52% across 3 years, and -9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NOCIL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NOCIL are 42.71 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global