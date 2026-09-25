Market News

The Financial Express
When will FIIs return to India? Bernstein says a lasting foreign-capital revival could depend on globally competitive businesses in semiconductors,…
Jefferies has flagged five Buy-rated Indian stocks, with Vishal Mega Mart carrying the highest stated upside at 54%. Axis Bank,…
Sensex, Nifty today: Track the latest updates on Indian stock markets, GIFT Nifty, global markets, crude oil, US bond yields,…
A record-breaking quarter, a USD 1.11 billion hyperscaler order, a net-debt-free balance sheet and a Rs 20,000 crore FY29 target.…
Narayana Murthy’s family office now holds seven listed stocks worth close to Rs 1,421 cr, up from just two not…
Explore why these stocks are trading near 52-week lows despite strong business growth and earnings.
India’s personal-loan cycle may be gaining momentum as gold-loan growth slows. UBS sees room for unsecured credit to accelerate, with…
India’s target of adding 700M tonnes of port capacity by 2030 is opening doors for maritime SMEs. Passing a rigorous…
Sebi has unveiled a revised settlement framework allowing fast-track resolution for cases under Rs 10 lakh, a new SRGAM penalty…
New PRIM framework allows portfolio managers to invest in direct plans of MFs, ETFs and SIFs
CEO promises sharper execution and disclosure
Sensex, Nifty plunge over 1.6%; India VIX surges 23%
US long-dated borrowing costs reach highest levels in over 20 years as strong economic growth, inflation fears, and rising energy…
Moneyview IPO was subscribed 1.44x on Day 1, led by NII and retail demand, with GMP at 39%; check price…
SEBI approves new portfolio management regulations, a mutual-fund investment route with a Rs 25 lakh minimum, and expands foreign participation…
Shares end 1.85% above issue price; exchange valued at around Rs 4.5 lakh crore
NSE shares ended their first trading day 1.9% higher on the BSE after a muted listing, supported by bullish brokerage…
Insurance stocks today: IRDAI’s proposed commission and expense changes put PB Fintech, Star Health, SBI Life and ICICI Lombard in…
Nifty and Sensex fell sharply by midday as insurance stocks plunged after IRDAI’s proposed commission limits, while PB Fintech, HDFC…
US 10-year yield near 5% raises risks of FPI outflows, rupee pressure, IT headwinds and tighter RBI policy. Read what…
NSE shares rose 5% on Day 1 after a muted BSE debut, as brokerages backed the exchange’s market leadership, earnings…
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty fall nearly 1% as US Treasury yields climb, crude oil crosses $102 and rate…