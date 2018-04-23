Market News

Insanely Big! TCS market cap is more than all listed companies on Pakistan Stock Exchange FE Online | April 23, 2018 1:34 PM India’s IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) breached the psychological mark of $100 billion in market capitalisation on Monday following the sharp surge in the share prices led by the better-than-expected financial result for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite stock hovers near all-time high levels: JP Morgan rates ‘overweight’ FE Online | April 23, 2018 11:30 AM Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for his ability to pick multibagger stocks. One such stock, where he holds more than 6.8% stake is hovering near-all time high levels, and top brokerages including JP Morgan are bullish on the scrip.

Sensex, Nifty trade in red as ICICI Bank drops over 2%; PSU banks decline, volatility increases FE Online | April 23, 2018 9:48 AM Indian stock markets fell into negative territory after opening marginally higher on Monday as market participants stay cautious ahead of another round of major companies will be reporting the financial results for the quarter ended 31 March, this week, with firms like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Wipro.

Asia stocks struggle with rising yields; oil stays high Reuters | April 23, 2018 8:30 AM Asian stocks dipped on Monday as investors braced for a bevy of earnings from the world’s largest corporations, while keeping a wary eye on U.S. bond yields as they approach peaks that have triggered market spasms in the past.

Oil prices dip on increased US drilling activity, but sentiment remains bullish Reuters | April 23, 2018 8:25 AM Oil prices dipped on Monday as a rising U.S. rig count pointed to further increases in the country’s output, underlining one of only a few factors holding back crude markets in an otherwise bullish environment.

RERA impact? Supply of new homes down 60 per cent; Bengaluru, Kolkata see a jump PTI | April 22, 2018 11:40 AM Sitting on huge unsold housing inventories, real estate developers across nine major cities launched only 27,800 units during March quarter, down 60 per cent from the year-ago period, as they focused on clearing existing stocks, says a report.

Petrol price today: Fuel hits highest level under Modi government; diesel at record peak PTI | April 22, 2018 11:11 AM Petrol price today hit Rs 74.40 a litre – the highest level under the BJP-led government, while diesel rates touched a record high of Rs 65.65, renewing calls for cut in excise duty to ease burden on consumers.

HDFC Bank reports record quarterly profit at Rs 4,799 crore, up 20% FE Online | April 21, 2018 6:23 PM India’s second largest private lender, HDFC Bank reported a 20 percent rise in its net profit for the March quarter. The bank’s net profit stood at Rs 4,799 crore against Rs 3,990 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

No relief for common man! Petrol, diesel prices see biggest hike in 20 days FE Online | April 21, 2018 10:35 AM Petrol price in Delhi breached the second highest level ever witnessed India after it was hike by 13 paise on Saturday, which is also the biggest hike in last 20 days. Check petrol and diesel prices in four metros: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Warren Buffett’s 11 best quotes on success in stock market FE Online | April 21, 2018 9:56 AM Warren Buffett, the investment wizard of the century, the third-richest person on the planet and of course the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway puts a lot of effort in maintaining an ecosystem of assets and investments. Here are Warren Buffett 11 best quotes on success in stock market.

TCS nears $100 billion in market capitalisation Yoosef KP | April 21, 2018 5:13 AM The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share clocked its biggest single-day gain in six years of 7% on Friday, taking its market capitalisation up by Rs 42,497 crore ($6.4 billion) to Rs 6.53 lakh crore, tantalisingly close to $100 billion.

Aluminium, alumina market dynamics turn favourable Motilal Oswal | April 21, 2018 3:26 AM Aluminum and alumina market dynamics have turned favorable after recent events, leading to supply vacuum of 2.8mtpa of metal (Rusal and Hydro) and 8mtpa of alumina (from the world’s largest alumina refinery in Brazil owned by Hydro, and alumina refineries of Rusal in Ireland, Ukraine and Jamaica).

Government renames millets as Nutri Cereals FE Bureau | April 21, 2018 3:06 AM The government has renamed jowar, bajra, ragi and other millets as “Nutri Cereals”, dispensing with the nomenclature “coarse cereals”.

A strong performance in final quarter Motilal Oswal | April 21, 2018 2:44 AM Cost of funds likely to rise; FY19/20 estimates cut 2/4% due to spread compression