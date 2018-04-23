Market News

Top News:

770% gain in 77 months: Invest in this large-cap agri stock and earn up to 23%

We bring to you a large-cap agriculture stock which has returned more than 770% in the last 77 months of time to invest your money and earn up to 23%.

India's 1st $100 billion company: History created! TCS adds Rs 70,000 crore in market cap in 2 days
| April 23, 2018 10:53 AM

India's largest IT company TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) touched the iconic mark on Monday becoming the first Indian company to achieve the $100 billion in market capitalisation, the first ever in the history of Indian capital markets.

After Jim Rogers, Mark Mobius warns of a big stock market crash, here’s what he said

| April 23, 2018 9:21 AM

HDFC Bank share price target raised on strong Q4 results, what top brokerages say

| April 23, 2018 10:33 AM

Sensex, Nifty trade in red as ICICI Bank drops over 2%; PSU banks decline, volatility increases

| April 23, 2018 9:48 AM

Shares in focus today: ICICI Bank, Suzlon, Axis Bank, PNB, TCS, Idea, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Bank

| April 23, 2018 9:12 AM

RERA impact? Supply of new homes down 60 per cent; Bengaluru, Kolkata see a jump

| April 22, 2018 11:40 AM
