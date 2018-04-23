- Where to invest money in India in 2018? Here are top 5 options
- This new solar cooker can cook three meals for a family of five daily
- Income Tax Return filing 2018: Here are some important tips for you
- Want short-term personal loan? Here's how you can get it
- High security registration plate compulsory on new & existing vehicles from Jan 2019
Market News
770% gain in 77 months: Invest in this large-cap agri stock and earn up to 23%FE Online | April 23, 2018 12:18 PM
We bring to you a large-cap agriculture stock which has returned more than 770% in the last 77 months of time to invest your money and earn up to 23%.
India's 1st $100 billion company: History created! TCS adds Rs 70,000 crore in market cap in 2 daysFE Online | April 23, 2018 10:53 AM
India's largest IT company TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) touched the iconic mark on Monday becoming the first Indian company to achieve the $100 billion in market capitalisation, the first ever in the history of Indian capital markets.
After Jim Rogers, Mark Mobius warns of a big stock market crash, here’s what he saidFE Online | April 23, 2018 9:21 AM
HDFC Bank share price target raised on strong Q4 results, what top brokerages sayFE Online | April 23, 2018 10:33 AM
Sensex, Nifty trade in red as ICICI Bank drops over 2%; PSU banks decline, volatility increasesFE Online | April 23, 2018 9:48 AM
Shares in focus today: ICICI Bank, Suzlon, Axis Bank, PNB, TCS, Idea, Bharti Infratel, HDFC BankFE Online | April 23, 2018 9:12 AM
RERA impact? Supply of new homes down 60 per cent; Bengaluru, Kolkata see a jumpPTI | April 22, 2018 11:40 AM
-
Insanely Big! TCS market cap is more than all listed companies on Pakistan Stock ExchangeFE Online | April 23, 2018 1:34 PM
India’s IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) breached the psychological mark of $100 billion in market capitalisation on Monday following the sharp surge in the share prices led by the better-than-expected financial result for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.
-
US, other mature stock markets back to positive returns, but these 3 factors could spoil the partyFE Online | April 23, 2018 1:29 PM
A strong start to Q1 earnings as well a relatively stable currency market along with could mean better days, however high worldwide debt loads, adverse demographics, and the threat of protectionism makes the sky clouded, says IIF.
-
770% gain in 77 months: Invest in this large-cap agri stock and earn up to 23%FE Online | April 23, 2018 12:18 PM
We bring to you a large-cap agriculture stock which has returned more than 770% in the last 77 months of time to invest your money and earn up to 23%.
-
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite stock hovers near all-time high levels: JP Morgan rates ‘overweight’FE Online | April 23, 2018 11:30 AM
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for his ability to pick multibagger stocks. One such stock, where he holds more than 6.8% stake is hovering near-all time high levels, and top brokerages including JP Morgan are bullish on the scrip.
-
HDFC Bank share price target raised on strong Q4 results, what top brokerages sayFE Online | April 23, 2018 10:33 AM
HDFC Bank share price: After India’s leading private lender HDFC Bank reported record profits for Q4, brokerage firm CLSA has raised HDFC Bank share price target.
-
India’s 1st $100 billion company: History created! TCS adds Rs 70,000 crore in market cap in 2 daysFE Online | April 23, 2018 10:53 AM
India’s largest IT company TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) touched the iconic mark on Monday becoming the first Indian company to achieve the $100 billion in market capitalisation, the first ever in the history of Indian capital markets.
-
Sensex, Nifty trade in red as ICICI Bank drops over 2%; PSU banks decline, volatility increasesFE Online | April 23, 2018 9:48 AM
Indian stock markets fell into negative territory after opening marginally higher on Monday as market participants stay cautious ahead of another round of major companies will be reporting the financial results for the quarter ended 31 March, this week, with firms like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Wipro.
-
After Jim Rogers, Mark Mobius warns of a big stock market crash, here’s what he saidFE Online | April 23, 2018 9:21 AM
After Jim Rogers recently warned of ‘biggest crash in our lifetimes,’ veteran investor and emerging markets champion Mark Mobius warns of a severe stock market correction.
-
Shares in focus today: ICICI Bank, Suzlon, Axis Bank, PNB, TCS, Idea, Bharti Infratel, HDFC BankFE Online | April 23, 2018 9:12 AM
Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Monday following the dips in the US stock market on the back of subdued corporate earnings with Dow Industrials falling about 202 points on Friday last week.
-
Asia stocks struggle with rising yields; oil stays highReuters | April 23, 2018 8:30 AM
Asian stocks dipped on Monday as investors braced for a bevy of earnings from the world’s largest corporations, while keeping a wary eye on U.S. bond yields as they approach peaks that have triggered market spasms in the past.
-
Oil prices dip on increased US drilling activity, but sentiment remains bullishReuters | April 23, 2018 8:25 AM
Oil prices dipped on Monday as a rising U.S. rig count pointed to further increases in the country’s output, underlining one of only a few factors holding back crude markets in an otherwise bullish environment.
-
RERA impact? Supply of new homes down 60 per cent; Bengaluru, Kolkata see a jumpPTI | April 22, 2018 11:40 AM
Sitting on huge unsold housing inventories, real estate developers across nine major cities launched only 27,800 units during March quarter, down 60 per cent from the year-ago period, as they focused on clearing existing stocks, says a report.
-
Petrol price today: Fuel hits highest level under Modi government; diesel at record peakPTI | April 22, 2018 11:11 AM
Petrol price today hit Rs 74.40 a litre – the highest level under the BJP-led government, while diesel rates touched a record high of Rs 65.65, renewing calls for cut in excise duty to ease burden on consumers.
-
HDFC Bank reports record quarterly profit at Rs 4,799 crore, up 20%FE Online | April 21, 2018 6:23 PM
India’s second largest private lender, HDFC Bank reported a 20 percent rise in its net profit for the March quarter. The bank’s net profit stood at Rs 4,799 crore against Rs 3,990 crore in corresponding quarter last year.
-
Biggest stock market crash coming soon? Bill Gates says 2008-like crisis is certainSushruth Sunder | April 21, 2018 11:16 AM
Even as the recent global sell-off has witnessed in February-March has spooked certain investors, Microsoft’s Bill Gates says that a 2008 like financial crisis is a certainty.
-
No relief for common man! Petrol, diesel prices see biggest hike in 20 daysFE Online | April 21, 2018 10:35 AM
Petrol price in Delhi breached the second highest level ever witnessed India after it was hike by 13 paise on Saturday, which is also the biggest hike in last 20 days. Check petrol and diesel prices in four metros: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
-
Warren Buffett’s 11 best quotes on success in stock marketFE Online | April 21, 2018 9:56 AM
Warren Buffett, the investment wizard of the century, the third-richest person on the planet and of course the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway puts a lot of effort in maintaining an ecosystem of assets and investments. Here are Warren Buffett 11 best quotes on success in stock market.
-
Best FMCG stock of 2018: This small-cap stock surged 60% in last 60 daysFE Online | April 21, 2018 9:36 AM
Indian equities have been broadly rising since last week of March on the optimism flow over better-than-expected corporate earnings.
-
TCS nears $100 billion in market capitalisationYoosef KP | April 21, 2018 5:13 AM
The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share clocked its biggest single-day gain in six years of 7% on Friday, taking its market capitalisation up by Rs 42,497 crore ($6.4 billion) to Rs 6.53 lakh crore, tantalisingly close to $100 billion.
-
Hawkish RBI minutes: Bond yields spike, rupee collapsesFE Bureau | April 21, 2018 5:04 AM
Tone differs from April statement; rupee at over one-year low, yield at a one-month high on rate hike fears
-
RP has to ensure eligibility of ArcelorMittal, Numetal bidsShamik Paul | April 21, 2018 3:32 AM
Lenders likely to meet on April 24 to chart future course of action
-
Aluminium, alumina market dynamics turn favourableMotilal Oswal | April 21, 2018 3:26 AM
Aluminum and alumina market dynamics have turned favorable after recent events, leading to supply vacuum of 2.8mtpa of metal (Rusal and Hydro) and 8mtpa of alumina (from the world’s largest alumina refinery in Brazil owned by Hydro, and alumina refineries of Rusal in Ireland, Ukraine and Jamaica).
-
Revise Mindtree EBIDTA margin estimates to 16.5%Prabhudas Lilladher | April 21, 2018 3:12 AM
Mindtree results beat our estimates in dollar revenues, EBIDTA margin and PAT.
-
Government renames millets as Nutri CerealsFE Bureau | April 21, 2018 3:06 AM
The government has renamed jowar, bajra, ragi and other millets as “Nutri Cereals”, dispensing with the nomenclature “coarse cereals”.
-
Maruti Suzuki Rating: Pact with Toyota fraught with riskICICI Securities | April 21, 2018 2:56 AM
Company might have to do the heavy-lifting in deal, outweighing technology gains; downgraded to ‘Sell’, with TP cut to Rs 7,700
-
A strong performance in final quarterMotilal Oswal | April 21, 2018 2:44 AM
Cost of funds likely to rise; FY19/20 estimates cut 2/4% due to spread compression
-
Dollar hits 2-week peak on higher US yields; sterling sagsReuters | April 21, 2018 1:48 AM
The U.S. dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday on rising U.S. yields, while sterling extended a decline in the wake of dovish comments from the head of the Bank of England.
- Budget passed in Lok Sabha without discussion; Finance bill, Appropriation bill passed by voice vote
- Assam Budget proposes new schemes for women, education sector
- Assam Finance Minister to present first e-Budget tomorrow
- No fresh tax in Rs 41,440 cr Himachal budget for 2018-19
- Andhra Pradesh Budget 2018: YSR Congress to boycott session starting tomorrow
- Budget 2018: Opposition set to corner government in Parliament on financial scams
- Budget 2018: UPA’s and NDA’s starkly differing priorities
- Why universities need better budgetary support
- Budget 2018: Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s financial session to begin tomorrow
Horoscope: By Peter Vidal
SAGITTARIUS Your creative energy should now be at a peak, but not perhaps because the stars are all on your side. On the contrary, challenging romantic stars remind us of the cliché that all great art stems from… read more