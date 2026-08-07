Here's the live share price of Home First Finance Company India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Home First Finance Company India has declined 2.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Home First Finance Company India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,180.65
|1,180.11
|10
|1,196.63
|1,187.48
|20
|1,213.49
|1,192.38
|50
|1,155.63
|1,171.28
|100
|1,111.75
|1,149.32
|200
|1,131.72
|1,143.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Home First Finance Company India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.83%, FII holding fell to 43.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|59,72,838
|1.68
|680.55
|38,20,909
|0.64
|435.35
|14,51,945
|0.89
|165.43
|12,21,249
|1
|139.15
|9,82,186
|0.77
|111.91
|6,98,859
|1.74
|79.63
|6,67,867
|0.85
|76.1
|6,18,556
|0.07
|70.48
|5,35,029
|2.25
|60.96
|5,31,517
|1.65
|60.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Home First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Home First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Home First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Home First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Home First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH2010PLC240703 and registration number is 240703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1914.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Home First Finance Company India is ₹1,191.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Home First Finance Company India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Home First Finance Company India is ₹10,505.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Home First Finance Company India are ₹1,195.65 and ₹1,180.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Home First Finance Company India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Home First Finance Company India is ₹1,374.00 and 52-week low of Home First Finance Company India is ₹893.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Home First Finance Company India has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -2.62% over 3 months, -2.46% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 15.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India are 0.00 and 595.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global