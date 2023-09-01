Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|6,94,651
|2.48
|60.44
|Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund
|6,18,133
|1.33
|53.78
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|5,71,655
|1.85
|49.74
|Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|5,00,363
|1.26
|43.54
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|4,26,157
|0.89
|37.08
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|4,15,748
|1.26
|36.17
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|3,94,233
|0.8
|34.3
|Invesco India Tax Plan
|3,90,554
|1.57
|33.98
|Union Small Cap Fund
|3,28,703
|3.03
|27.21
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|3,00,000
|1.61
|26.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH2010PLC240703 and registration number is 240703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 595.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹7,354.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is 417.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹863.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Home First Finance Company India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹972.45 and 52-week low of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹652.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.