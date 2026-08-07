What is the share price of Home First Finance Company India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Home First Finance Company India is ₹1,191.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Home First Finance Company India? The Home First Finance Company India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Home First Finance Company India? The market cap of Home First Finance Company India is ₹10,505.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Home First Finance Company India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Home First Finance Company India are ₹1,195.65 and ₹1,180.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Home First Finance Company India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Home First Finance Company India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Home First Finance Company India is ₹1,374.00 and 52-week low of Home First Finance Company India is ₹893.95 as on .

How has the Home First Finance Company India performed historically in terms of returns? The Home First Finance Company India has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -2.62% over 3 months, -2.46% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 15.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India are 0.00 and 595.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global