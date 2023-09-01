Follow Us

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹863.30 Closed
3.4829.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹836.00₹868.00
₹863.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹652.00₹972.45
₹863.30
Open Price
₹836.00
Prev. Close
₹834.25
Volume
1,50,360

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1872.03
  • R2883.22
  • R3901.23
  • Pivot
    854.02
  • S1842.83
  • S2824.82
  • S3813.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5800.73833
  • 10817.34839.89
  • 20844.91841.3
  • 50885.65822.32
  • 100830.67795.45
  • 200790.45775.12

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Share Holdings

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Invesco India Smallcap Fund6,94,6512.4860.44
Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund6,18,1331.3353.78
Invesco India Multicap Fund5,71,6551.8549.74
Sundaram Aggressive Hybrid Fund5,00,3631.2643.54
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund4,26,1570.8937.08
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund4,15,7481.2636.17
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund3,94,2330.834.3
Invesco India Tax Plan3,90,5541.5733.98
Union Small Cap Fund3,28,7033.0327.21
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund3,00,0001.6126.1
View All Mutual Funds

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Home First Finance Company India Ltd.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH2010PLC240703 and registration number is 240703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 595.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Satwalekar
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Manoj Viswanathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Divya Sehgal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ostawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Dutta Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sucharita Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Home First Finance Company India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Home First Finance Company India Ltd.?

The market cap of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹7,354.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Home First Finance Company India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is 417.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Home First Finance Company India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹863.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Home First Finance Company India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Home First Finance Company India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹972.45 and 52-week low of Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is ₹652.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

