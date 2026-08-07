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Home First Finance Company India Share Price

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BSE

HOME FIRST FINANCE COMPANY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Home First Finance Company India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,191.70 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Home First Finance Company India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,180.05₹1,195.65
₹1,191.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹893.95₹1,374.00
₹1,191.70
Open Price
₹1,180.05
Prev. Close
₹1,191.90
Volume
10,604

Source: Dion Global

Home First Finance Company India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Home First Finance Company India has declined 2.46% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Home First Finance Company India has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Home First Finance Company India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Home First Finance Company India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,180.651,180.11
101,196.631,187.48
201,213.491,192.38
501,155.631,171.28
1001,111.751,149.32
2001,131.721,143.82

Source: Dion Global

Home First Finance Company India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Home First Finance Company India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.83%, FII holding fell to 43.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Home First Finance Company India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
59,72,8381.68680.55
38,20,9090.64435.35
14,51,9450.89165.43
12,21,2491139.15
9,82,1860.77111.91
6,98,8591.7479.63
6,67,8670.8576.1
6,18,5560.0770.48
5,35,0292.2560.96
5,31,5171.6560.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Home First Finance Company India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTHome First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTHome First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTHome First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTHome First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTHome First Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Home First Finance Company India

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH2010PLC240703 and registration number is 240703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1914.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Satwalekar
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Manoj Viswanathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anuj Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Dutta Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sriram Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sucharita Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Divya Sehgal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Home First Finance Company India Share Price

What is the share price of Home First Finance Company India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Home First Finance Company India is ₹1,191.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Home First Finance Company India?

The Home First Finance Company India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Home First Finance Company India?

The market cap of Home First Finance Company India is ₹10,505.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Home First Finance Company India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Home First Finance Company India are ₹1,195.65 and ₹1,180.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Home First Finance Company India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Home First Finance Company India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Home First Finance Company India is ₹1,374.00 and 52-week low of Home First Finance Company India is ₹893.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Home First Finance Company India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Home First Finance Company India has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, -2.62% over 3 months, -2.46% over 1 year, 11.91% across 3 years, and 15.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Home First Finance Company India are 0.00 and 595.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Home First Finance Company India News

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