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Banco Products (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Banco Products (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹684.00 Closed
0.11₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Banco Products (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹678.65₹690.45
₹684.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹503.00₹879.60
₹684.00
Open Price
₹680.00
Prev. Close
₹683.25
Volume
25,059

Source: Dion Global

Banco Products (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Banco Products (India)		7.310.576.836.1615.8359.9353.12
Bosch		2.220.1810.8517.818.7732.1623.34
Sundram Fasteners		11.8817.5125.8317.8715.34-3.077.31
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		1.153.9023.0745.1581.8630.5117.32
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.338.533.066.28-9.549.9310.43
Talbros Automotive Components		7.699.3933.0053.6557.1135.7647.15
GNA Axles		-1.9111.8018.9818.5675.562.027.40
Triton Valves		1.60-5.87-1.2624.2158.3137.0320.60
Autoline Industries		8.588.8418.1617.7231.734.229.12
Menon Pistons		4.54-1.4925.3623.3813.1610.3314.56
UCAL		5.003.0614.166.73-13.88-5.34-4.37
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		-2.882.202.2012.04-22.42-4.84-5.52
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		3.902.401.48-0.80-7.61-8.88-6.30
Sibar Auto Parts		1.93-1.490.25-3.30-21.19-2.17-3.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Banco Products (India) has gained 15.83% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Banco Products (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).

Banco Products (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Banco Products (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5634.46661.26
10630.08651.37
20648.85650.38
50655.75648.16
100620.84641.85
200654.13631.02

Source: Dion Global

Banco Products (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Banco Products (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding fell to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Banco Products (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,4240.20.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Banco Products (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTBanco Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTBanco Products - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTBanco Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTBanco Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTBanco Products - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended FY 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About Banco Products (India)

Banco Products (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1961PLC001039 and registration number is 001039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1245.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mehul K Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venkata Ranganath Kumar Sami
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharan M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam M Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ameeta V Manohar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarak A Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand A Majmudar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav R Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banco Products (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Banco Products (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banco Products (India) is ₹684.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Banco Products (India)?

The Banco Products (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banco Products (India)?

The market cap of Banco Products (India) is ₹9,783.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Banco Products (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Banco Products (India) are ₹690.45 and ₹678.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banco Products (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banco Products (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banco Products (India) is ₹879.60 and 52-week low of Banco Products (India) is ₹503.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Banco Products (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Banco Products (India) has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 0.57% for the past month, 6.83% over 3 months, 15.83% over 1 year, 59.93% across 3 years, and 53.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banco Products (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banco Products (India) are 20.31 and 5.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Banco Products (India) News

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