Banco Products (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANCO PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹515.25 Closed
0.964.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Banco Products (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹501.40₹522.00
₹515.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.00₹536.50
₹515.25
Open Price
₹512.25
Prev. Close
₹510.35
Volume
1,61,869

Banco Products (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1524.8
  • R2533.7
  • R3545.4
  • Pivot
    513.1
  • S1504.2
  • S2492.5
  • S3483.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5179.69509.89
  • 10180.28499.41
  • 20181.57466.48
  • 50204.69399.36
  • 100190.93344.17
  • 200171.34291.26

Banco Products (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Banco Products (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Banco Products (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Banco Products (India) Ltd.

Banco Products (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1961PLC001039 and registration number is 001039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 795.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mehul K Patel
    Chairman
  • Ms. Himali Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sharan M Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ameeta V Manohar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramkisan Devidayal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh D Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh A Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udayan P Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Banco Products (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Banco Products (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹3,685.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Banco Products (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is 11.44 and PB ratio of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is 5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Banco Products (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹515.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banco Products (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banco Products (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹536.50 and 52-week low of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹177.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

