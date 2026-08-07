Here's the live share price of Banco Products (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Banco Products (India)
|7.31
|0.57
|6.83
|6.16
|15.83
|59.93
|53.12
|Bosch
|2.22
|0.18
|10.85
|17.81
|8.77
|32.16
|23.34
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.88
|17.51
|25.83
|17.87
|15.34
|-3.07
|7.31
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|1.15
|3.90
|23.07
|45.15
|81.86
|30.51
|17.32
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.33
|8.53
|3.06
|6.28
|-9.54
|9.93
|10.43
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.69
|9.39
|33.00
|53.65
|57.11
|35.76
|47.15
|GNA Axles
|-1.91
|11.80
|18.98
|18.56
|75.56
|2.02
|7.40
|Triton Valves
|1.60
|-5.87
|-1.26
|24.21
|58.31
|37.03
|20.60
|Autoline Industries
|8.58
|8.84
|18.16
|17.72
|31.73
|4.22
|9.12
|Menon Pistons
|4.54
|-1.49
|25.36
|23.38
|13.16
|10.33
|14.56
|UCAL
|5.00
|3.06
|14.16
|6.73
|-13.88
|-5.34
|-4.37
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|-2.88
|2.20
|2.20
|12.04
|-22.42
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|3.90
|2.40
|1.48
|-0.80
|-7.61
|-8.88
|-6.30
|Sibar Auto Parts
|1.93
|-1.49
|0.25
|-3.30
|-21.19
|-2.17
|-3.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Banco Products (India) has gained 15.83% compared to peers like Bosch (8.77%), Sundram Fasteners (15.34%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (81.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Banco Products (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.34%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|634.46
|661.26
|10
|630.08
|651.37
|20
|648.85
|650.38
|50
|655.75
|648.16
|100
|620.84
|641.85
|200
|654.13
|631.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Banco Products (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.24%, FII holding fell to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,424
|0.2
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Banco Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Banco Products - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Banco Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Banco Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Banco Products - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended FY 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
Banco Products (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1961PLC001039 and registration number is 001039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1245.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banco Products (India) is ₹684.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banco Products (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Banco Products (India) is ₹9,783.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Banco Products (India) are ₹690.45 and ₹678.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banco Products (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banco Products (India) is ₹879.60 and 52-week low of Banco Products (India) is ₹503.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banco Products (India) has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 0.57% for the past month, 6.83% over 3 months, 15.83% over 1 year, 59.93% across 3 years, and 53.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banco Products (India) are 20.31 and 5.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global