Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.66
|45.49
|81.88
|124.70
|104.52
|455.33
|126.32
|3.99
|0.07
|2.18
|3.86
|7.62
|53.38
|-11.12
|3.66
|1.63
|12.25
|28.96
|51.95
|190.77
|93.40
|1.23
|-19.94
|50.71
|99.63
|183.93
|298.06
|61.94
|1.39
|-3.02
|13.73
|16.63
|25.09
|-8.55
|-17.06
|-0.04
|17.90
|82.47
|142.70
|112.73
|732.07
|265.68
|-47.09
|-47.54
|-26.35
|-40.15
|-22.37
|152.33
|44.80
|-11.31
|12.28
|40.90
|29.47
|20.54
|158.75
|51.46
|1.12
|-1.48
|19.50
|27.83
|45.96
|68.73
|75.76
|12.70
|8.12
|30.84
|34.51
|8.54
|21.83
|-36.84
|1.02
|-2.30
|12.40
|50.48
|21.62
|52.09
|-35.13
|11.89
|7.00
|13.17
|19.73
|16.14
|181.91
|80.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Banco Products (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1961PLC001039 and registration number is 001039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Engine Parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 795.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹3,685.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is 11.44 and PB ratio of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is 5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹515.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banco Products (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹536.50 and 52-week low of Banco Products (India) Ltd. is ₹177.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.