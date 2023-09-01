What is the Market Cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.? The market cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹3,93.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.? P/E ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is 96.48 and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is 7.54 as on .

What is the share price of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹360.25 as on .