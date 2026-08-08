Here's the live share price of Optiemus Infracom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Optiemus Infracom has declined 3.69% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Optiemus Infracom has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|632.26
|618.08
|10
|620.92
|615.51
|20
|593.02
|593.78
|50
|503.65
|534.26
|100
|442.46
|493.78
|200
|473.88
|489.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Optiemus Infracom saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.13%, while DII stake increased to 1.63%, FII holding rose to 3.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,72,738
|0.33
|17.32
|1,60,000
|0.9
|7.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Optiemus Infracom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Optiemus Infracom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Optiemus Infracom - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Optiemus Infracom - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Optiemus Infracom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200DL1993PLC054086 and registration number is 054086. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 724.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optiemus Infracom is ₹563.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Optiemus Infracom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Optiemus Infracom is ₹5,071.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Optiemus Infracom are ₹591.25 and ₹560.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optiemus Infracom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optiemus Infracom is ₹712.95 and 52-week low of Optiemus Infracom is ₹289.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Optiemus Infracom has shown returns of -3.24% over the past day, 8.65% for the past month, 27.54% over 3 months, -3.69% over 1 year, 30.81% across 3 years, and 30.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom are 69.79 and 6.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global