Optiemus Infracom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OPTIEMUS INFRACOM LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹360.25 Closed
413.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹347.95₹372.15
₹360.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.30₹378.75
₹360.25
Open Price
₹347.95
Prev. Close
₹346.40
Volume
10,23,821

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1372.12
  • R2384.23
  • R3396.32
  • Pivot
    360.03
  • S1347.92
  • S2335.83
  • S3323.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5239.64319.23
  • 10239.56295.07
  • 20239.83271.45
  • 50247.35245.91
  • 100259.61235.9
  • 200284.92239.06

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
36.8772.6354.5541.9145.31588.55186.80
6.138.7116.2128.958.14-6.8610.12
4.4812.9315.7213.440.88385.06191.80
-0.610.3630.6138.81-21.77298.94139.47
00-6.25-11.76-42.310-50.00
-16.5260.4777.1469.6514.43298.83154.48
0.582.1815.846.08-6.58122.0033.88
-2.4626.9553.4453.4453.4453.4453.44
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. Share Holdings

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200DL1993PLC054086 and registration number is 054086. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 429.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Neetesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Charan Singh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejendra Pal Singh Josen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Kanjilal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.?

The market cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹3,93.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is 96.48 and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is 7.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹360.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optiemus Infracom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optiemus Infracom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹378.75 and 52-week low of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹160.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

