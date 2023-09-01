Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200DL1993PLC054086 and registration number is 054086. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 429.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹3,93.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is 96.48 and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is 7.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹360.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optiemus Infracom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹378.75 and 52-week low of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is ₹160.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.