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Optiemus Infracom Share Price

NSE
BSE

OPTIEMUS INFRACOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Optiemus Infracom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹563.45 Closed
-3.24₹ -18.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Optiemus Infracom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹560.00₹591.25
₹563.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹289.90₹712.95
₹563.45
Open Price
₹583.05
Prev. Close
₹582.30
Volume
15,425

Source: Dion Global

Optiemus Infracom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Optiemus Infracom has declined 3.69% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Optiemus Infracom has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Optiemus Infracom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Optiemus Infracom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5632.26618.08
10620.92615.51
20593.02593.78
50503.65534.26
100442.46493.78
200473.88489.04

Source: Dion Global

Optiemus Infracom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Optiemus Infracom saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.13%, while DII stake increased to 1.63%, FII holding rose to 3.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Optiemus Infracom Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,72,7380.3317.32
1,60,0000.97.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Optiemus Infracom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTOptiemus Infracom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTOptiemus Infracom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTOptiemus Infracom - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTOptiemus Infracom - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTOptiemus Infracom - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Optiemus Infracom

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200DL1993PLC054086 and registration number is 054086. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 724.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Gupta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Neetesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Optiemus Infracom Share Price

What is the share price of Optiemus Infracom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optiemus Infracom is ₹563.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Optiemus Infracom?

The Optiemus Infracom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Optiemus Infracom?

The market cap of Optiemus Infracom is ₹5,071.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Optiemus Infracom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Optiemus Infracom are ₹591.25 and ₹560.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optiemus Infracom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optiemus Infracom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optiemus Infracom is ₹712.95 and 52-week low of Optiemus Infracom is ₹289.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Optiemus Infracom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Optiemus Infracom has shown returns of -3.24% over the past day, 8.65% for the past month, 27.54% over 3 months, -3.69% over 1 year, 30.81% across 3 years, and 30.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom are 69.79 and 6.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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