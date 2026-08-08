What is the share price of Optiemus Infracom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Optiemus Infracom is ₹563.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Optiemus Infracom? The Optiemus Infracom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Optiemus Infracom? The market cap of Optiemus Infracom is ₹5,071.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Optiemus Infracom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Optiemus Infracom are ₹591.25 and ₹560.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Optiemus Infracom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Optiemus Infracom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Optiemus Infracom is ₹712.95 and 52-week low of Optiemus Infracom is ₹289.90 as on .

How has the Optiemus Infracom performed historically in terms of returns? The Optiemus Infracom has shown returns of -3.24% over the past day, 8.65% for the past month, 27.54% over 3 months, -3.69% over 1 year, 30.81% across 3 years, and 30.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom are 69.79 and 6.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global